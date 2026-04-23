Top Shelf Distillers Expands Direct-to-Consumer Shipping to Nova Scotia

Opening the door for Nova Scotians to access premium Canadian whiskies--direct from the source

PERTH, ON, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Top Shelf Distillers is proud to announce that it can now ship directly to consumers in Nova Scotia, following a landmark agreement between Ontario and Nova Scotia to reduce interprovincial barriers for beverage alcohol.

For the first time, Nova Scotians can access Top Shelf's full lineup of craft spirits--delivered straight from the distillery to their doorstep--marking a meaningful shift in how Canadians discover and enjoy homegrown products.

"We're excited to connect directly with customers in Nova Scotia," said John Criswick, CEO at Top Shelf Distillers. "For years, Canadians have faced unnecessary barriers when trying to support producers in other provinces. This change brings us closer to a more open, connected market--and, more importantly, helps strengthen and establish the global character of Canadian craft whisky."

Top Shelf's portfolio includes a range of premium spirits, from bold, character-driven whiskies like Lanark Highlands Whisky (Rideau and Rye variants) to innovative cream liquors and small-batch moonshines. Each product is rooted in a commitment to quality, local ingredients, and a distinctly Canadian taste of place – what we call Rideau Highlands.

Nova Scotia customers can now explore and order directly from Top Shelf Distillers by visiting:

https://topshelfdistillers.com/collections/products

About Top Shelf

Top Shelf is a Canadian craft spirits producer in Perth Ontario established in 2014. We specialize in premium whiskies, moonshines, and liquors. Driven by innovation and a respect for locally-sourced ingredients, Top Shelf creates bold, distinctive products that reflect the character and creativity of Canadian distilling.

SOURCE Top Shelf Distillers

Media Contact: Ben von Jagow, Marketing Manager, [email protected], 343-336-1375