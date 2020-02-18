Top Industry Exec Scott Moore Appointed CEO of EW Nutrition USA

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW/ -- Scott Moore comes to EW Nutrition USA on the heels of his tenure as President of North America operations for Hamlet Protein Inc. With decades of experience in top positions for Novus, Novartis, Perdue, Land O'Lakes and more, he brings an increased focus on customer-centric strategy and sales management.

"I am delighted and honored to take on this new challenge. EW Nutrition has demonstrated ongoing excellence in developing customer-centric solutions and I am excited to lead the team into the next chapter of growth. Our dedicated team of sales and technical professionals are eager to consult with our industry partners and explore how we can help optimize their animal health and welfare objectives."

"We are more than happy to welcome Scott to our team," says Michael Gerrits, EW Nutrition Managing Director. "This appointment completes a team of top-tier executives and technical managers that have both the top industry credentials and the market know-how to lead EW Nutrition USA into a new decade of improved products, services, and consultancy for the benefit our customers."

Scott Moore's appointment is the latest in a chain of remarkable top hires to EW Nutrition's USA team, reflecting the company's commitment to the North American market.

About EW Nutrition

EW Nutrition is a German-based international animal nutrition company that offers integrators, feed companies, and veterinarians comprehensive solutions for animal gut health, toxin risk management, growth performance, and more.

Press contact:

Mariana Espinoza

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +49-172-4050-622

SOURCE EW Nutrition GmbH

