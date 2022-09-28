Award celebrates exceptional educators who are empowering Canadian youth

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Every day, Canada's world-class educators provide the students in their care with the building blocks—the skills, tools and experiences—they need to become thriving adults in Canada's innovation economy.

Today, the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced Canada's 72 top educators receiving this year's Prime Minister Awards for Teaching Excellence and Teaching Excellence in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) and for Excellence in Early Childhood Education at the regional and national levels. These awards celebrate the people who are contributing to Canada's culture of curiosity by inspiring young people to reflect, to question and to challenge.

The 17 top-ranked recipients will be presented with a national certificate of excellence during the National Award Ceremony taking place at the Château Laurier in Ottawa on October 3. The celebration precedes the opening of the nomination period for the 2023 awards.

Quotes

"Educators play a foundational role in our children's lives and help them grow into thriving adults. During my time as a teacher, I met so many outstanding educators who dedicate their lives to inspiring the next generation of leaders in classrooms right across the country. To the teachers and educators we are recognizing today, I would like to say thank you for everything you do and congratulations."

– The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"These outstanding educators are making an incredible difference in the lives of so many young people. Their work has led students to think outside the box and be creative and to question the world. They are inspiring the next generation of innovators and making Canada—and the world—an even greater place. I congratulate all the 2022 award recipients and thank them for their tireless commitment."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Teachers and early childhood educators do incredible work every day to shape the next generation of leaders and innovators. I would like to congratulate the recipients of this year's awards and thank all our teachers and early childhood educators. Their patience and devotion allow children to have the best possible start in life and a fair chance to succeed."

– The Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Quick facts

Since 1994, the Prime Minister's Awards have honoured more than 2,100 outstanding Canadian educators.

Award recipients are determined based on a rigorous two-tier selection process undertaken by over 130 volunteers from the education and early childhood education communities across Canada .

. This year's award recipients were chosen from among 150 nominations across the country.

Partners that support the program include Employment and Social Development Canada, Indigenous Services Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada .

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Laurie Bouchard, Senior Manager, Communications, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]