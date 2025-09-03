Top AI Code Generation Tools of 2025 Revealed in Info-Tech Research Group's Emotional Footprint Report

The recently published 2025 AI Code Generation Emotional Footprint report from Info-Tech Research Group highlights the top AI code generation solutions that help organizations streamline development and support innovation. The report's insights are based on feedback from users on the global IT research and advisory firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Info-Tech Research Group has published its 2025 AI Code Generation Emotional Footprint report, identifying the top-performing solutions in the market. Based on data from SoftwareReviews, a division of the global IT research and advisory firm, the newly published report highlights the five champions in AI-powered code generation tools.

Info-Tech Research Group's 2025 AI Code Generation Emotional Footprint report identifies leading solutions that enable organizations to accelerate development and drive innovation.

AI code generation tools make coding easier by taking care of repetitive tasks. Instead of starting from scratch, developers get ready-made snippets, smoother workflows, and support built right into their IDEs and version control systems. With machine learning and natural language processing behind them, these tools reduce mistakes, speed up projects, and give developers more room to focus on creative problem solving and innovation.

Info-Tech's Emotional Footprint measures high-level user sentiment. It aggregates emotional response ratings across 25 proactive questions, creating a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and product. The result is the Net Emotional Footprint, or NEF, a composite score that reflects the overall emotional tone of user feedback.

Data from 1,084 end-user reviews on Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews platform was used to identify the top AI code generation tools for the 2025 Emotional Footprint report. The insights support organizations looking to streamline development, improve code quality, and scale their software delivery capabilities to drive innovation and business growth.

The 2025 AI Code Generation Tools – Champions are as follows:

Analyst Insight:

"Organizations that adopt AI code generation tools gain a significant advantage in software delivery and innovation," says Thomas Randall, a research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "These tools help developers focus on complex, high-value work, improve code quality, and reduce errors. Teams that delay adoption risk slower projects, lower-quality software, and missed opportunities to innovate and stay competitive."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by the data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

Read the full report: Best AI Code Generation Tools 2025

For more information about Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com.

