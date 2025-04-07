VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has released the latest information on the performance of trading operations on the platform, highlighting new milestones and delivering invaluable insights into overall market trends. The dynamics of the BSC ecosystem and specific actions taken by MEXC have allowed average prices on top tokens to excel by thousands of percent, and user numbers to swell, underscoring the importance of new instruments and sectors on general market traction.

Key Takeaways:

Top 10 New Tokens on MEXC Average 4,770% Growth in March

MEXC listed 129 new tokens in March , 42 of them hosted by the BSC ecosystem;

, 42 of them hosted by the BSC ecosystem; Average price of the top 5 trending tokens on BSC overstepped by 3,760% ;

of the top 5 trending tokens on BSC ; Top 10 new tokens achieved an average pricing of 4,770% in March, up fourfold from January and February;

in March, up fourfold from January and February; MEXC introduced the 0% trading fees for SOL , HYPE , AAVE , and AIXBT , boosting user numbers by 17.8% month-over-month , and trading volume by 170%.

for , , , and , boosting user numbers by , and trading volume by 170%. Among the top 10 new tokens in March, meme tokens made up half of March's top 10 spots defying the recent downturn in the sector.

MEXC started March with news of listing 129 new tokens, 42 of which were hosted on the BSC ecosystem. The given number accounts for 32.6% of overall trading, highlighting the importance of the BSC for MEXC and the degree of the exchange's penetration and integration with the ecosystem. Total spot trading for new tokens accounted for 50.8%, rising by 30.1% month-over-month. Overall trading volume spiked by 56.6%, up by 63.5% compared to February. These dynamics indicate that users are resorting to MEXC as a preferred venue for trading BSC-hosted tokens.

The BSC ecosystem took a leading role in the surge, with top 5 trending tokens reaching an average price increase of 3,760%. The uptrend was driven by MUBARAK , BUBB , and TUT , with 10,900%, 4,168%, and 2,000%, respectively. At the same time, the top 10 new tokens showcased an average price increase of 4,770%, up from 1,174% for the same token category in January and February. MEME tokens took up half of the leaders' pedestal, with assets from the Infra, AI, and DePIN sectors taking up the remaining spots.

MEXC confirmed its position as a leader across multiple sectors of crypto asset trading, further solidifying its commitment to trading excellence by introducing the 0% Trading Fees Campaign. The action encompassed such pairs as SOL/USDT , HYPE/USDT , AAVE/USDT , and AIXBT/USDT . The campaign has already proven its effectiveness, with the number of traders of zero-fee pairs growing by 17.8% month-over-month, contributing to an overall 170.2% increase in trading volume. SOL/USDT trading pair led with an 186% increase in daily average trading volume and a 209% rise in market share (from 9.8% to 30.3%). RAY/USDT followed with a 27.8% share, while HBAR/USDT and HYPE/USDT rose by 115% and 165%, reaching 18.8% and 13.3% market share, respectively.

The general downturn in the crypto market throughout March of 2025 did not hinder MEXC from continuing to solidify its position as a leader in terms of trading volume growth. The exchange is taking a significant role in the ongoing expansion of the BSC ecosystem, which contributes new tokens to traders. MEXC is committed to remaining a market leader and delivering world-class service to traders at low trading costs with a broad array of innovations and lucrative trading opportunities.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 34 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

SOURCE MEXC

For media inquiries, please contact MEXC PR Manager Lucia Hu: [email protected]