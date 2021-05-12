Together with world renowned leaders in government, telecom, and finance, BTI International launches a Limited Partnership with a focus to develop essential telecommunication infrastructure throughout Latin America

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Canadian-born businessman, Marc Wade and former American Tower senior executive, Jay Rocio announced the creation of, BTI International Limited Partnership ("BTI"). BTI will own and operate multi-tenant telecommunication real estate assets in Latin America.

Joining Wade and Rocio in this partnership as part of the management and advisory team are former White House Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney, former Soros fund manager, Adam Fisher, former L.A. Mayor, Antonio Villaraigosa, and former Goodmans' corporate lawyer, Avi Greenspoon.

Previously the Vice President of International Finance of American Tower, BTI Managing Director, Jay Rocio brings an unparalleled understanding of the region to BTI. "The rapid expansion and demand for upgraded telecom infrastructure has reached new highs and it's our belief that Latin America presents the greatest opportunity for growth. "states Rocio.

Canaccord Genuity LLC has been engaged by BTI as financial advisor and agent in connection with a private placement offering of units of BTI. "It was the natural choice," said BTI Chairman, Marc Wade. "Canaccord has led the financing of a vast amount of Latin American infrastructure over the years and has true in-depth knowledge of the market and the opportunities that lie within it." Understanding the time sensitivity to bring services to the region, BTI has a multi-billion-dollar pipeline of build-to-suit assets to address the overwhelming demand for new infrastructure throughout Latin America.

