Together Again Outdoor Concert Series is Bringing Live Music Back this Summer

Together Again will mark the first major outdoor concert series emerging out of the pandemic in Canada; a celebration of getting through the tough times and a showcase on how large events can come back safely while supporting businesses, artists and charities along the way. Enhanced safety measures include limited capacities to ensure safe social distancing, reserved tables for up to 6 people with full food & beverage service ordered right from your smart device and delivered to your seat, contact tracing, mandatory masks and more - similar to the Alberta Health guidelines in place at restaurant patios.

"Music is an important part of bringing people together and connecting is fundamental for our mental health." says Trixstar's President Mike Anderson, "We're making it safer and more intimate while creating more space and keeping the same excitement you'd expect seeing your favorite bands perform live on stage. It's time to get off our screens and back to experiences."

August 6 Five Alarm Funk, The Jerry Cans, DJ Shub, Shawnee Kish, Halcyon Gray August 7 Serena Ryder, The Rural Alberta Advantage, Nuela Charles, Carter & The Capitals, Shaela Miller August 8 The Trews, 54-40, Bif Naked, Kane Incognito, Stephanie Harpe Experience August 21 Blue Rodeo, Alan Doyle, Captain Tractor, Hailey Benedict and more August 22 Dean Brody, The Road Hammers, Jess Moskaluke, Dan Davidson, Alee August 29 Our Lady Peace, I Mother Earth, Danko Jones, Royal Tusk, Whale & The Wolf

"The Together Again Outdoor Concert Series is the culmination of countless hours, days and months of work by all of our tremendous stakeholders who rode this roller coaster with us." adds Brennan McFaul, Vice President of Trixstar's US office in Nashville. "From artists and their representatives to suppliers to sponsors to Government and Health Authorities, the trust and belief in this project has been humbling. It's now time for another, and the most important, stakeholder to be involved in bringing Together Again to life...the FANS."

$2 from every ticket purchased will be donated to Boyle Street and Hope Mission helping them support men, women, youth & children experiencing poverty and homelessness in Edmonton. "It is an honour to be a charity of choice for the Together Again concert series" says Boyle Street Community Services' Director of Development, Laurel McCalla. "When organizations like Trixstar support Boyle Street they signal their desire to create inclusive communities where individuals experiencing poverty and homelessness in Edmonton can achieve their goals. We are proud to partner with Trixstar for this event and feel lucky to call them a neighbour."

"Hope Mission has been extremely active supporting the vulnerable population during the pandemic and we could not operate our programs without strong community support." adds Tim Pasma, Manager at Hope Mission. "Having a local event like Together Again giving back to us is very important to our continued success in providing services and support for some of our most vulnerable community members."

"This concert series was built on the foundation of second chances and supporting the community is a priority for us." says Mike Anderson. "We are very excited to get the live events industry back up and running. This series alone will create over 500 jobs for artists, technicians, security guards, suppliers, bartenders, parking staff, and countless others that have had a tough 15 months."

Tickets go on sale as reserved tables of 2, 4 or 6 starting as low as $59 per person on Friday June 11, 2021 at 10:00AM MST at TogetherAgainYEG.ca . Stay tuned...more dates, more events and more artists to be announced!

