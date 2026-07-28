TOEIC® Pal Launches Globally to Help Learners Build English Speaking Confidence

Official TOEIC Speaking prep app offers AI-powered feedback and personalized mobile practice

PRINCETON, N.J., July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- ETS, a global education and talent solutions organization, announced today the global launch of TOEIC Pal, the official TOEIC Speaking preparation app designed to give learners a more flexible and personalized way to practice spoken English.

Following its pilot launch in select key legacy markets, including Japan, TOEIC Pal is now available globally for TOEIC Speaking test takers, university students, professionals, and learners. It provides flexible, mobile-first English-speaking practice to fit any learner's daily routine. The app also lets users practice anytime, anywhere, while helping them better understand how spoken responses are structured, scored, and improved.

"Strong English communication skills are increasingly connected to career mobility, workplace readiness and global opportunity," said Ratnesh Jha, Global General Manager of Institutional Language Products at ETS. "TOEIC Pal gives learners an official, accessible way to strengthen their speaking skills, prepare for the TOEIC Speaking test and build confidence for real-world workplace settings."

Built with official TOEIC content, TOEIC Pal includes authentic TOEIC Speaking questions, model answers, TOEIC-aligned scoring and AI-powered guidance. Learners can practice task types including Read Aloud, Describe a Picture, Respond to Questions and Express an Opinion. The app also includes timed simulations and instant scoring to track progress.

The launch comes as employers continue to place high value on practical English communication skills. According to the 2026 TOEIC Global English Skills Report, 90% of employers say English proficiency is critical to organizational success, and 81% say the growing use of AI is increasing the need for strong English skills.

TOEIC Pal builds on ETS's continued investment in digital TOEIC solutions, including TOEIC Link, ETS's next-generation, modular English communication assessment, offering flexible, customizable testing experiences that meet the evolving needs of employers, educators, and learners. ETS continues to build a complementary suite of official preparation products to help learners strengthen their real-world communication skills and succeed on the test.

TOEIC Pal is available for download in the App Store and Google Play.

About TOEIC®

The TOEIC® program, developed by ETS, helps people around the world prove they have the English communication skills needed to succeed in today's global workplace. Trusted by employers, governments, institutions and learners in more than 160 countries, the TOEIC portfolio includes assessments, learning solutions and digital credentials that support hiring, workforce development, career advancement and international mobility. The portfolio includes the TOEIC® Listening & Reading Tests, TOEIC® Speaking and Writing Tests, TOEIC Bridge®, TOEIC® Link™ and TOEIC® Pal, the official Speaking test preparation app. Together, these solutions support English proficiency development and workforce readiness in an increasingly global and AI-driven economy.

SOURCE ETS

ETS: Carol Ann Underwood, Email: [email protected]