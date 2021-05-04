Today: Global Event to Fight Hate Featuring Renowned Speakers goes live
May 04, 2021, 07:00 ET
Interview opportunities available with Authors, Professors, Holocaust Survivors, Educators and more marking the 75th anniversary of Holocaust Liberation
TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, a free five-day event to educate and fight hate goes live online at www.liberation75.org.
Speakers including Dr. Ruth, Justice Rosalie Abella of the Supreme Court of Canada, Holocaust author Dr. Deborah Lipstadt, Holocaust survivors and more will mark the 75th anniversary of Holocaust liberation in a quest to empower future generations.
In the first-ever study of Millennials and Gen Zs, it was revealed that 63 percent did not know six million Jews were murdered believing it to be much less, 48 percent could not name a single concentration camp or ghetto of the 40,000 that existed, nearly half have seen holocaust denial on social media and 11 percent believe Jews caused the Holocaust. The time to educate is now.
Liberation75 will help answer the question about how the Holocaust will remain relevant when there are no survivors left to tell their stories.
"The Holocaust is a lesson about what happens when hate goes unchecked," said Max Eisen, Holocaust survivor and 2019 CBC Canada Reads winner. Liberation75 aims to address this head-on.
WHEN: May 4th to 9th – Multiple time zone options
WHERE: www.liberation75.org
WHAT:
- Guest speakers including Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Justice Rosalie Abella, Dr. Deborah Lipstadt, Elisha Wiesel (son of survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Elie Wiesel) and more
- Holocaust Film Festival: Free streaming of more than 25 powerful Holocaust films
- World-class virtual exhibits including the latest technology and testimony by the USC Shoah Foundation, Anne Frank House and more
- Specialized programming for children and grandchildren of Holocaust survivors
WHO: Interviews are available with:
- Marilyn Sinclair, Founder, Liberation75
- Dr. Miriam Klein Kassenoff, Director, Holocaust Teacher Education Institute
- Dr. Stephen D. Smith, Finci-Viterbi Endowed Executive Director, USC Shoah Foundation
- Josh Lewis, Holocaust Film Festival
- Pinchas Gutter, Holocaust survivor
- Nate Leipciger, Holocaust survivor
