TobaGrown to Launch Canada's First Not-For-Profit Legal Cannabis Products In Manitoba. www.tobagrown.com Tweet this

Once TobaGrown raises enough funds for the Constitutional Challenges with these products, TobaGrown will donate all the remaining profits to the following charities:

-Winnipeg Harvest

-True North Aid

-Manitoba Metis Heritage Fund

-Habitat for Humanity Manitoba

-Seth Rogan's Hilarity for Charity

TobaGrown plans to launch two not-for-profit products in 2022. The first product, "TobaRolls", will be a pack of three 0.5 gram pre-rolled joints and will consist of flower sourced from a well known Licensed Producer based in British Columbia.

The Licensed Producer in BC gave TobaGrown an extremely generous price on their high quality and potency cannabis, in exchange, they've asked their name to be kept anonymous until TobaGrown's lawsuits are completed.

TobaGrown's aim is to have TobaRolls available by the end of this February or early March.

"We have partnered with TobaGrown to create Canada's first-ever not-for-profit cannabis products using our high-quality, small-batch flower. TobaGrown is doing a fantastic job of creating awareness and demanding a change in the current laws surrounding the personal cultivation of cannabis. Our team is proud to support the cannabis community and multiple Manitoba charities with our products." says Bryce Oliver, Master Grower at Cypress Craft.

The second product, "TobaSquad", is a line of pre-rolled joints that will be released later this year and will consist of flower sourced from multiple Manitoban Licensed Producers including Alicanto Gardens, Cypress Craft, Grump Weed, Kief Cannabis, Natural Earth Craft Cannabis, Prairie Trichomes, and Rogue Botanicals.

"We as a company believe strongly in Jesse's cause, and are proud to have the opportunity to contribute our craft cannabis towards supporting it. Now, more than ever it is so important to support local business and valuable causes." said Tim Doerksen, Vice President of Natural Earth Craft Cannabis. "It's an honor for us to be sporting the TobaGrown brand in collaboration with other great craft growers in Manitoba."

"We are excited to be working with TobaGrown, showcasing the high-quality cannabis that Manitoba produces. There is a lot of potential here for us all to chase our passion for growing and journey together in a new market," says Adam Carritt, Cultivation Operations Manager and RP at Prairie Trichomes.

The union of multiple Licensed Producers with the common goal to produce a not-for-profit cannabis product has never been done before in the World until now.

"Alicanto Gardens is proud to support the TobaGrown not-for-profit movement in the cannabis community and Manitoba charities with our Manitoba grown, high-quality craft cannabis flower. We are excited to team up with other Cannabis Craft growers to support TobaGrown in their efforts to improve and change the Manitoba laws regarding the home-growing of cannabis" said the Alicanto Gardens Team.

"We are happy to be a part of the TobaGrown movement. As a locally owned Manitoba craft cannabis company, we are excited to team up with other local businesses to help generate revenue for Manitoba Charities. Jesse at TobaGrown has done good things for the community, and it's great to see his skills and expertise being used for another worthy cause. We can't wait to get some of our premium, pesticide-free, aeroponics cannabis into the TobaGrown brand." said David Hargreaves, CEO and President of Grump Weed Inc.

TobaGrown has also partnered with CannMart, a sales-only Licensed Producer based in Ontario, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lifeist Wellness Inc., whereby CannMart will sell the end products of TobaGrown and its cultivation partners into the Manitoba market through the MBLL.

"CannMart believes strongly in the democratization of cannabis for all Canadians," added Daniel Stern, CEO of CannMart. "We couldn't be more pleased to partner with TobaGrown on a meaningful cause that will help move the needle to allow for all Canadians to have equal rights when it comes to personal production of cannabis. This not-for-profit initiative is an industry first, a great cause to support, and something we are proud to be a part of."

Many Manitoban dispensaries have already confirmed their intention to carry these products, including 204 Cannabis Virden, AAAAA Supercraft, Atomic Flower, Babette's Cannabis, Big Buds, Black Tie Cannabis, Bzam, CANACity Cannabis, Character Cannabis, CottonTail, Eden, Farmer Jane, Fiddlers Green, Flamingo Cannabis, Garden Variety, Happy Valley Cannabis, Jupiter Cannabis, KushKlub, Lux Leaf, Meta, My Two Sons, Prairie Trichomes, Rasta Lady Cannabis, Rural Buds, Spiritleaf, Starbuds, The Joint Cannabis, Uncle Sam's Cannabis, and more

TobaGrown expects to have TobaRolls available in the Manitoba market by late February or early March 2022.

"Another big thank you goes out to the team at Tricanna and Constantine Gamvrelis for assisting with the initial sourcing and processing of our cannabis for TobaRolls!" Said Jesse Lavoie.

TobaGrown will be releasing updates on social media and on TobaGrown.com.

SOURCE TobaGrown

For further information: Email: [email protected]; Social Media: @TobaGrown