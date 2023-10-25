To mark its tenth anniversary, Esencial Costa Rica presents its strategy for 2035

Country Brand Strategy was launched at the B2B Forum, an event for the licensing community to share its best practices and trends.

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Oct. 25, 2023 /CNW/ -- Creating powerful messages focused on climate change and sustainability through the concept of Natural Intelligence. This is the road map that Esencial Costa Rica will follow to the year 2035 in the national and international audiences, according to the strategy that the Nation Brand unveiled this Monday afternoon, October 23 in the context of its tenth anniversary, at the B2B Forum event.

According to the President of the Country Brand Committee and General Manager of PROCOMER, Laura López, Costa Rica already enjoys an important position in climate change and environmental preservation, which is why this strategy will capitalize on what the country has built with concrete actions to improve its international image and promote the implementation of strategies to consolidate Costa Rica's leadership in these issues.

"Costa Rica has made great decisions over the years, such as its long-standing commitment to sustainability. We have shown that environment and economic growth are not mutually exclusive, and have implemented innovative laws and programs, such as payment for environmental services. Since then, our GDP has grown hand in hand with our forests, which is why we are going to continue to support these actions, which have already been successful and which, we are sure, will continue to position us as leaders in these issues worldwide," said López.

The strategy for the next decade was developed after an analysis of global meta-trends to define the issues that will continue to be relevant in the future. Meetings were also held with Costa Rican stakeholders from various segments of both the public and private sectors, including business chambers, academia, health, and tourism, among others. This analysis was carried out by Bloom Consulting, a firm specialized in Nation Branding, using an innovative methodology called "Nation Brand Taxonomy Model".

Adriana Acosta, director of Esencial Costa Rica Nation Brand, explained that the "Nation Brand Taxonomy Model" analyzes 13 categories that define the way a country is perceived and identify key aspects and actions required to build on those values. "The study analyzed risks and opportunities for the Nation Brand, highlighting certain strategic categories that are also aligned with global meta-trends, with climate being a very important issue both now and in the future worldwide, and one in which Costa Rica has many achievements to share," said Acosta.

For these reasons, the 2035 vision of Esencial Costa Rica will focus on the narrative in the aforementioned topics. "This is the opportunity to continue building on the positive image of Costa Rica, differentiate ourselves from the narrative of other nation brands, and achieve international media coverage. We have tangible achievements in these areas that allow us to consolidate our role as a leading country in climate change and sustainability issues," added Acosta.

Tenth anniversary of Esencial Costa Rica.

The year of 2023 marks the tenth anniversary of the launch of Esencial Costa Rica, the Nation Brand serving as a tool to boost our positive reputation in tourism, exports and investments. In these ten years, the Brand has built a prestigious image on national and international levels, supported by multiple achievements and recognition that have impacted our history.

A licensee community with more than 700 companies committed to values that increase their business competitiveness, awards that celebrate the strategic vision of the brand, named Nation Brand of the Year in the City Nation Place Awards London 2019, as well as the fourth best Nation Brand in tourism and ninth best in business in 2022, and even a project celebrated internationally, namely, the design of Costa Rica's biometric passport -- an innovative initiative that shows the world the Costa Rican essence -- are just some of the milestones that have positioned Costa Rica as one of the leading countries in excellence and sustainability.

The celebration of this tenth anniversary of the Nation Brand took place within the framework of the B2B Forum, a space created to share experiences and best practices with the more than 700 companies that make up the Esencial Costa Rica licensee community.

This year the forum featured Costa Rican exhibitors who stand out nationally and internationally and who represent the Nation Brand values of excellence, innovation, sustainability together with Costa Rican ties and social progress. Such is the case of Miguel Álvarez, CEO of With Robots and Global CTO of AnalogFolk Group; Adriana Echandi, CEO of Morpho Travel Experience; Álvaro Luque, President and CEO of Avocados from México; Fernando Castro, Vice President and CEO of Blue Zones Nicoya; and Luis Mastroeni, Director of Corporate Relations and Sustainability at Cooperativa de Productores de Leche R.L (Milk Producers' Cooperative R.L.) -- Dos Pinos. Likewise, Nation Brand ambassadors participated in the B2B Forum telling their story and relationship with the Brand.

SOURCE Promotora de Comercio Exterior de Costa Rica (PROCOMER)

For further information: Ofelia Fernández, [email protected]