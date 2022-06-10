Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange are patron sponsors of PDAC 2022, the world's largest mining conference

TORONTO, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group, the global exchange leader in mining, is pleased to welcome back delegates to Toronto for the 2022 Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Annual Convention, taking place from June 13-15 and online from June 28-29. Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) are home to almost half of the world's public mining companies, and will mark this year's return to in-person events with a series of market opening and closing ceremonies throughout the week, featuring delegations from the world's most prominent mining jurisdictions.

"We are extremely happy to welcome the mining companies, investors and policy makers of the world back to Toronto for PDAC 2022," said Loui Anastasopoulos, CEO, Toronto Stock Exchange and Global Head, Capital Formation, TMX Group. "For years, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange have been proud supporters of the premier global mining community event, and PDAC 2022 represents a special opportunity for us to reconvene in person and engage with leaders in this dynamic and evolving industry, as the transition to a low carbon economy continues to gain momentum."

In addition to the live market ceremonies, the Exchanges will also participate in a number of events throughout the week, including the International Mines Ministers Summit: Getting to Net Zero, and serve as host for discussions on emerging global themes and government policies impacting the industry.

Market Open/Close Ceremonies:

Date Market Open Market Close Friday, June 10 - PDAC Monday, June 13 Brazilian delegation African delegation Tuesday, June 14 Australian delegation International Mines Ministers Summit Wednesday, June 15 Peruvian delegation PDAC

Together, TSX and TSXV are the world's leading listing and public capital raising venue for mining companies. As of April 30, 2022, the Exchanges were home to 1,170 mining issuers with a combined market capitalization of over $628 billion. TSX and TSXV mining companies completed 1,464 mining financing transactions in 2021, representing approximately 42% of the total public mining financing activity globally. For more information, visit tsx.com/mining .

