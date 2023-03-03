Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange are patron sponsors

TORONTO, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group, the global exchange leader in mining, is pleased to welcome delegates to Toronto for the 2023 Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Annual Convention, taking place from March 5-8, 2023.

"Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange are proud, long-time supporters of PDAC - the world's premier mining event," said Loui Anastasopoulos, CEO, Toronto Stock Exchange and Global Head, Capital Formation, TMX Group. "We look forward to seeing the international mining community converge in Toronto and to once again engage with a full spectrum of stakeholders across this dynamic ecosystem, including companies from early-stage exploration to major producers, financial institutions and prospectors and investors seeking out new business opportunities."

Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) are home to almost half of the world's public mining companies, and will mark this year's conference with a number of events, including a special market open ceremony on March 7 celebrating Canadian mining; a fireside chat on March 8 with Women in Mining, titled, "The Power of One"; as well as several country-specific roundtable events.

Throughout the conference, the Exchanges will also host a series of market opening and closing ceremonies:

Market Open/Close Ceremonies:

Date Market Open Market Close Friday, March 3 - PDAC Monday, March 6 Latin America Ministers of Mines International Mines Ministers Summit Tuesday, March 7 Celebrating Canadian Mining Franco-Mine Wednesday, March 8 Australian delegation International Women's Day - "Ring the

Bell for Gender Equality"

Together, TSX and TSXV are the world's leading listing and public capital raising venue for mining companies. As at January 31, 2023, the Exchanges were home to 1,155 mining issuers with a combined market capitalization of over $577 billion. TSX and TSXV mining companies completed 1,121 mining financing transactions in 2022, representing approximately 47% of the total public mining financing activity globally. For more information, visit tsx.com/mining .

