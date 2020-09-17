TMX Group, TGS ESports, C-Suite at The Open

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Spiro Khouri, CEO, TGS ESports Inc. (TSXV: TGS), shares his company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.