TMX Group, Starcore International Mines, C-Suite at The Open

About Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM)





Starcore International Mines Ltd. is into the business of exploration, development, and production of minerals. It has got products in various stages The San Martin being the primary source of operating cash flows. In Mexico, the business holds an interest in the silver and gold processing plant. Some of its projects include San Martin, El Creston and Toiyabe among others. Majority of the organization's revenue comes from Bernal, Mexico. For more information visit: https://www.starcore.com/

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

