TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced a $50,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal in support of efforts to help those impacted by the crisis in Ukraine. Donations will enable the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to address humanitarian needs resulting from the crisis, as well as preparedness, immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency, and other critical activities.

The Canadian Red Cross is accepting online donations to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal at www.redcross.ca , or by telephone at 1-800-418-1111 (toll-free).

About TMX Group (TSX-X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

