TMX Group, Perimeter Medical Imaging, C-Suite at The Open

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Inc. (TSXV: PINK)

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI is a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address unmet medical needs, with the goal of improving long-term outcomes for patients and lowering costs to the healthcare system. Perimeter's optical tissue imaging console is cleared by FDA as an imaging tool in the evaluation of excised human tissue microstructure by providing two-dimensional, cross-sectional, real-time depth visualization, with image review manipulation software for identifying and annotating regions of interest. In addition, Perimeter is developing advanced artificial intelligence/machine learning image assessment tools intended to increase the efficiency of review. For more information visit: https://www.perimetermed.com/

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

SOURCE TMX Group Limited