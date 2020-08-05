TMX Group Limited Reports Results for Second Quarter 2020

Revenue of $217.7 million , up 4% from $210.3 million in Q2/19





, up 4% from in Q2/19 Diluted earnings per share of $1.19 compared with $1.37 in Q2/19





compared with in Q2/19 Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.52 , up 5% from $1.45 in Q2/19





, up 5% from in Q2/19 Cash flows from operating activities of $130.9 million , up 17% from $111.5 million in Q2/19





, up 17% from in Q2/19 Increased quarterly dividend by 4 cents per common share, up 6% to 70 cents per common share

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited (TSX: X) ("TMX Group") today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Commenting on the operational environment and the company's performance during the second quarter of 2020, John McKenzie, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of TMX Group, said:

"Our second quarter performance reflects the depth of our diverse and adaptive business model and serves to demonstrate the resiliency of Canada's capital markets during a challenging and unprecedented period in our history. Revenue in the second quarter grew 4% over last year led by increased revenue from our equities trading and clearing business as well as global solutions, insights and analytics, partially offset by lower revenue from capital formation and derivatives. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a major impact on our operating environment, the rapid transition to a virtual workplace has also accelerated our digital transformation, serving as a catalyst for innovative and adaptive client focused solutions across our business. We remain on track with our key initiatives and in the execution of our long-term strategy to deliver profitable growth to shareholders."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Adjusted earnings per share, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted net income are non-IFRS measures and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. We present adjusted earnings per share, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted net income to indicate ongoing financial performance from period to period, exclusive of a number of adjustments. These adjustments include amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions, strategic re-alignment expenses, gain on sale of interest in Bermuda Stock Exchange, transaction related costs, change in net deferred income tax liabilities resulting from decrease in Alberta corporate income tax rate, increase in deferred income tax liabilities relating to a change in the U.K. tax rate and net litigation settlement costs. Management uses these measures, and excludes certain items, because it believes doing so results in a more effective analysis of underlying operating and financial performance, including, in some cases, our ability to generate cash. Excluding these items also enables comparability across periods. The exclusion of certain items does not imply that they are non-recurring or not useful to investors.

Quarter ended June 30, 2020 (Q2/20) Compared with Quarter ended June 30, 2019 (Q2/19)

The information below reflects the financial statements of TMX Group for Q2/20 compared with Q2/19. Certain comparative information has been reclassified in order to conform with the financial presentation adopted in the current year.











(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) Q2/20 Q2/19 $ increase/ (decrease) % increase/ (decrease) Revenue $217.7 $210.3 $7.4 4% Operating expenses 119.3 106.2 13.1 12% Income from operations 98.4 104.1 (5.7) (5)% Net income 67.8 77.2 (9.4) (12)% Adjusted net income1 86.6 81.8 4.8 6%









Earnings per share







Basic 1.20 1.38 (0.18) (13)% Diluted 1.19 1.37 (0.18) (13)% Adjusted Earnings per share2







Basic 1.54 1.46 0.08 5% Diluted 1.52 1.45 0.07 5%









Cash flows from operating activities 130.9 111.5 19.4 17%

Net Income and Earnings per Share

Net income in Q2/20 was $67.8 million, or $1.20 per common share on a basic and $1.19 on a diluted basis, compared with a net income of $77.2 million, or $1.38 per common share on a basic and $1.37 on a diluted basis, for Q2/19. The decrease in net income and earnings per share from Q2/19 to Q2/20 was driven by an increase in operating expenses. The increase in operating expenses was largely attributable to net litigation settlement costs of $12.4 million (16 cents per basic and diluted common share). In addition, there was lower income tax expense and a lower effective income tax rate in Q2/19 compared with Q2/20. The reduction in net income was somewhat offset by higher revenue in Q2/20 compared with Q2/19. The decrease in diluted earnings per share was also due to an increase in the number of weighted-average common shares outstanding in Q2/20 compared with Q2/19.

________________________________ 1 See discussion under the heading "Non-IFRS Financial Measures". 2 See discussion under the heading "Non-IFRS Financial Measures".

Adjusted Earnings per Share3 Reconciliation for Q2/20 and Q2/19

The following is a reconciliation of earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share:









Q2/20 Q2/19 (unaudited) Basic Diluted Basic Diluted Earnings per share $1.20 $1.19 $1.38 $1.37 Adjustments related to:







Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions 0.18 0.17 0.17 0.17 Strategic re-alignment expenses4 — — 0.02 0.02 Net litigation settlement costs 0.16 0.16 — — Gain on sale of interest in Bermuda Stock Exchange — — (0.04) (0.04) Transaction related costs — — 0.01 0.01 Change in net deferred income tax liabilities resulting from decrease in Alberta corporate income tax rate — — (0.08) (0.08) Adjusted earnings per share5 $1.54 $1.52 $1.46 $1.45 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 56,384,554 56,920,125 56,006,062 56,459,282

Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased by 5% from $1.45 in Q2/19 to $1.52 in Q2/20 largely driven by higher revenue, somewhat offset by higher operating expenses, excluding net litigation settlement costs of $12.4 million (16 cents per basic and diluted common share). The increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share was somewhat reduced by an increase in the number of weighted-average common shares outstanding in Q2/20 compared with Q2/19.

________________________________ 3 See discussion under the heading "Non-IFRS Financial Measures". 4 Please see Strategic re-alignment expenses in our Q2/20 MD&A for more details. See discussion under the heading "Non-IFRS Financial Measures". 5 See discussion under the heading "Non-IFRS Financial Measures".

Adjusted Net Income6 Reconciliation for Q2/20 and Q2/19

The following is a reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income:











(in millions of dollars)(unaudited) Q2/20 Q2/19 $ increase /

(decrease) % increase /

(decrease) Net income $67.8 $77.2 ($9.4) (12)% Adjustments related to:







Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions 9.7 9.4 0.3 3% Strategic re-alignment expenses7 — 0.9 (0.9) (100)% Net litigation settlement costs 9.1 — 9.1 n/a Gain on sale of interest in Bermuda Stock Exchange — (2.0) 2.0 (100)% Transaction related costs — 0.6 (0.6) (100)% Change in net deferred income tax liabilities resulting from decrease in Alberta corporate income tax rate — (4.3) 4.3 (100)% Adjusted net income8 $86.6 $81.8 $4.8 6%

Adjusted net income increased by 6% from $81.8 million in Q2/19 to $86.6 million in Q2/20 largely driven by higher revenue, somewhat offset by higher operating expenses, excluding net litigation settlement costs of $12.4 million.

___________________________ 6 See discussion under the heading "Non-IFRS Financial Measures". 7 Please see Strategic re-alignment expenses in our Q2/20 MD&A for more details. See discussion under the heading "Non-IFRS Financial Measures". 8 See discussion under the heading "Non-IFRS Financial Measures".

Revenue











(in millions of dollars) Q2/20 Q2/19 $ increase /

(decrease) % increase /

(decrease) Capital Formation $48.1 $52.6 $(4.5) (9)% Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing 59.5 48.6 10.9 22% Derivatives Trading and Clearing 30.0 33.8 (3.8) (11)% Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics 81.0 75.6 5.4 7% Other (0.9) (0.3) (0.6) (200)%

$217.7 $210.3 $7.4 4%

Revenue was $217.7 million in Q2/20, up $7.4 million or 4% from $210.3 million in Q2/19 attributable to increases in revenue from Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing as well as Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics offset by decreases in Capital Formation and Derivatives Trading and Clearing revenues.

Operating expenses











(in millions of dollars) Q2/20 Q2/19 $ increase /

(decrease) % increase /

(decrease) Compensation and benefits $55.2 $52.1 $3.1 6% Information and trading systems 13.3 12.2 1.1 9% Selling, general and administration 31.3 21.2 10.1 48% Depreciation and amortization 19.5 19.4 0.1 1% Strategic re-alignment expenses — 1.3 (1.3) (100)%

$119.3 $106.2 $13.1 12%

Operating expenses in Q2/20 were $119.3 million, up $13.1 million or 12%, from $106.2 million in Q2/19. The increase in costs was primarily attributable to net litigation settlement costs of $12.4 million (16 cents per basic and diluted shares) included within Selling, general and administration expenses in Q2/20. There was also an increase in recoverable costs related to CDS. Recoverable costs of $1.9 million related to CDS's clearing operation, netted in Q2/19, were included in both CDS revenue and Selling, general and administration expenses in Q2/20. In addition, there were higher employee performance incentive costs, increased information technology professional service costs, higher costs related to managing our business during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as increased bad debt expense. The increases were somewhat offset by a decline in travel and entertainment expenses, consulting fees and severance costs. In addition, there were Strategic re-alignment expenses of $1.3 million in Q2/19 with no similar costs in Q2/20.

Additional Information

Income tax expense and effective tax rate





Income Tax Expense (in millions of dollars) Effective Tax Rate (%) Q2/20 Q2/19 Q2/20 Q2/19 $24.2 $21.0 26% 21%

Excluding the adjustment below, the effective tax rate would have been approximately 26% for Q2/19.





In Q2/19, the Alberta general corporate income tax rate decreased. This change resulted in a decrease in net deferred income tax liabilities and a corresponding decrease in income tax expense of $4.3 million .

Six months ended June 30, 2020 (1H/20) Compared with Six months ended June 30, 2019 (1H/19)

The information below reflects the financial statements of TMX Group for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared with the six months ended June 30, 2019. Certain comparative information has been reclassified in order to conform with the financial presentation adopted in the current year.











(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) Six months ended

June 30, 2020 Six months ended

June 30, 2019 $ increase/ (decrease) % increase/ (decrease) Revenue $438.0 $407.8 $30.2 7% Operating expenses 228.6 213.5 15.1 7% Income from operations 209.4 194.3 15.1 8% Net income 137.9 138.4 (0.5) 0% Adjusted net income9 173.6 155.0 18.6 12%









Earnings per share







Basic 2.45 2.47 (0.02) (1)% Diluted 2.42 2.46 (0.04) (2)% Adjusted Earnings per share10







Basic 3.08 2.76 0.32 12% Diluted 3.05 2.75 0.30 11%









Cash flows from operating activities 209.9 164.0 45.9 28%

___________________________ 9 See discussion under the heading "Non-IFRS Financial Measures". 10 See discussion under the heading "Non-IFRS Financial Measures".

Net Income and Earnings per Share

Net income in the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $137.9 million, or $2.45 per common share on a basic and $2.42 per common share on a diluted basis, compared with a net income of $138.4 million, or $2.47 per common share on a basic and $2.46 on a diluted basis, for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The slight decrease in net income and earnings per share was largely driven by significantly higher income tax expense, and a higher effective income tax rate, in 1H/20 compared with 1H/19.

During 1H/20, there was a change in the U.K. corporate income tax rate. This resulted in an increase in deferred income tax liabilities and a corresponding increase in income tax expense of $7.4 million , which reduced net income.





, which reduced net income. In 1H/19, the Alberta general corporate income tax rate decreased. This change resulted in a decrease in net deferred income tax liabilities and a corresponding decrease in income tax expense of $4.3 million .

The decrease in diluted earnings per share was also due to an increase in the number of weighted-average common shares outstanding in 1H/20 compared with 1H/19.

Largely offsetting the declines, income from operations increased by $15.1 million. The increase in income from operations from 1H/19 to 1H/20 was driven by an increased revenue of $30.2 million, offset by an increase in operating expenses of $15.1 million. The increase in operating expenses was largely attributable to net litigation settlement costs of $12.4 million (16 cents per basic and diluted common share) in Q2/20.

Adjusted Earnings per Share11 Reconciliation for Six months ended June 30, 2020 and Six months ended June 30, 2019

The following is a reconciliation of earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share:









Six months ended June 30, 2020 Six months ended June 30, 2019 (unaudited) Basic Diluted Basic Diluted Earnings per share $2.45 $2.42 $2.47 $2.46 Adjustments related to:







Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.34 Strategic re-alignment expenses12 — — 0.06 0.06 Increase in deferred income tax liabilities relating to change in U.K. tax rate 0.13 0.13 — — Net litigation settlement costs 0.16 0.16 — — Gain on sale of interest in Bermuda Stock Exchange — — (0.04) (0.04) Transaction related costs — — 0.01 0.01 Change in net deferred income tax liabilities resulting from decrease in Alberta corporate income tax rate — — (0.08) (0.08) Adjusted earnings per share13 $3.08 $3.05 $2.76 $2.75 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 56,332,419 56,891,688 55,924,166 56,343,757

Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased by 11% from $2.75 in 1H/19 to $3.05 in 1H/20 largely driven by increased revenue, somewhat offset by higher operating expenses, excluding net litigation settlement costs of $12.4 million.

The increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share was somewhat offset by an increase in the number of weighted-average common shares outstanding in 1H/20 compared with 1H/19.

____________________________ 11 See discussion under the heading "Non-IFRS Financial Measures". 12 Please refer to "Initiatives and Accomplishments - Strategic re-alignment" in 2019 MD&A for more details. 13 See discussion under the heading "Non-IFRS Financial Measures".

Adjusted Net Income14 Reconciliation for Six months ended June 30, 2020 and Six months ended June 30, 2019

The following is a reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income:











(in millions of dollars)(unaudited) Six months ended

June 30, 2020 Six months ended

June 30, 2019 $ increase /

(decrease) % increase /

(decrease) Net income $137.9 $138.4 $(0.5) 0% Adjustments related to:







Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions 19.2 18.9 0.3 2% Strategic re-alignment expenses15 — 3.4 (3.4) (100)% Increase in deferred income tax liabilities relating to change in U.K. tax rate 7.4 — 7.4 n/a Net litigation settlement costs 9.1 — 9.1 n/a Gain on sale of interest in Bermuda Stock Exchange — (2.0) 2.0 (100%) Transaction related costs — 0.6 (0.6) (100%) Change in net deferred income tax liabilities resulting from decrease in Alberta corporate income tax rate — (4.3) 4.3 (100%) Adjusted net income16 $173.6 $155.0 $18.6 12%

Adjusted net income increased by 12% from $155.0 million in 1H/19 to $173.6 million to 1H/20 largely driven by an increased revenue, somewhat offset by higher operating expenses, excluding net litigation settlement costs of $12.4 million.

____________________________ 14 See discussion under the heading "Non-IFRS Financial Measures". 15 Please refer to "Initiatives and Accomplishments - Strategic re-alignment" in 2019 MD&A for more details. 16 See discussion under the heading "Non-IFRS Financial Measures".

Revenue











(in millions of dollars) Six months ended

June 30, 2020 Six months ended

June 30, 2019 $ increase /

(decrease) % increase /

(decrease) Capital Formation $88.2 $94.4 $(6.2) (7)% Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing 117.7 97.1 20.6 21% Derivatives Trading and Clearing 70.5 66.4 4.1 6% Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics 160.8 150.2 10.6 7% Other 0.8 (0.3) 1.1 (367)%

$438.0 $407.8 $30.2 7%

Revenue was $438.0 million in 1H/20, up $30.2 million or 7% compared with $407.8 million in 1H/19 attributable to increases in revenue from Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing, Derivatives Trading and Clearing as well as Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics offset by a decrease in Capital Formation revenue.

Operating expenses











(in millions of dollars) Six months ended

June 30, 2020 Six months ended

June 30, 2019 $ increase /

(decrease) % increase /

(decrease) Compensation and benefits $111.4 $105.1 $6.3 6% Information and trading systems 26.0 24.7 1.3 5% Selling, general and administration 51.9 39.4 12.5 32% Depreciation and amortization 39.3 39.7 (0.4) (1)% Strategic re-alignment expenses — 4.6 (4.6) (100)%

$228.6 $213.5 $15.1 7%

Operating expenses in 1H/20 were $228.6 million, up $15.1 million or 7%, from $213.5 million in 1H/19. The increase in costs was primarily attributable to net litigation settlement costs of $12.4 million (16 cents per basic and diluted shares) included within Selling, general and administration expenses for Q2/20. There was also an increase in recoverable costs related to CDS. Recoverable costs of $3.0 million related to CDS's clearing operation, netted in 1H/19, were included in both CDS revenue and Selling, general and administration expenses in 1H/20. In addition, there were higher employee performance incentive costs, higher information technology professional services costs, increased bad debt expense as well as higher costs related to managing our business during the COVID-19 pandemic. The increases were somewhat offset by a decline in travel and entertainment expenses, consulting fees and severance costs. In addition, there were Strategic re-alignment expenses of $4.6 million in 1H/19 with no similar costs in 1H/20.

Additional Information

Income tax expense and effective tax rate





Income Tax Expense (in millions of dollars) Effective Tax Rate (%) Six months ended June 30, 2020 Six months ended June 30, 2019 Six months ended June 30, 2020 Six months ended June 30, 2019 $58.5 $42.1 30% 23%

Excluding adjustments, primarily related to the items noted below, the effective tax rate would have been approximately 26% for both 1H/20 and 1H/19.

1H/20

In 1H/20, there was an increase in deferred income tax liabilities and a corresponding increase in income tax expense of $7.4 million relating to the U.K. corporate income tax rate. In Q1/20, it was announced that the U.K. corporate income tax rate would not decline as previously anticipated; therefore, we were required to revalue deferred income tax liabilities related to acquired intangible assets.

1H/19

In 1H/19, the Alberta general corporate income tax rate decreased. This change resulted in a decrease in net deferred income tax liabilities and a corresponding decrease in income tax expense of $4.3 million .

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS GOVERNANCE PRACTICE

The Finance & Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of TMX Group (Board) reviewed this press release as well as the Q2/20 unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and recommended they be approved by the Board. Following review by the full Board, the Q2/20 unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, MD&A and the contents of this press release were approved.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our Q2/20 unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS and are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Financial measures contained in the MD&A and this press release are based on financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, unless otherwise specified and are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

ACCESS TO MATERIALS

TMX Group has filed its Q2/20 unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and MD&A with Canadian securities regulators. This press release should be read together with our Q2/20 unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and MD&A. These documents may be accessed through www.sedar.com , or on the TMX Group website at www.tmx.com . We are not incorporating information contained on the website in this press release. In addition, copies of these documents will be available upon request, at no cost, by contacting TMX Group Investor Relations by phone at (416) 947-4277 or by e-mail at [email protected] .

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release of TMX Group contains "forward-looking information" (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation) that is based on expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and other factors that management believes to be relevant as of the date of this press release. Often, but not always, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "plans," "expects," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "targeted," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," or variations or the negatives of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved or not be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information, by its nature, requires us to make assumptions and is subject to significant risks and uncertainties which may give rise to the possibility that our expectations or conclusions will not prove to be accurate and that our assumptions may not be correct.

Examples of forward-looking information in this press release include, but are not limited to, growth objectives; the expected impact of the VisoTech acquisition on TMX Group's results; the proposed relaunch of the Two-Year Government of Canada Bond Futures; our target dividend payout ratio; the ability of TMX Group to de-leverage and the timing thereof; the modernization of clearing platforms, including the expected cash expenditures related to the modernization of our clearing platforms and the timing of the modernization; other statements related to cost reductions; the impact of the market capitalization of TSX and TSXV issuers overall (from 2019 to 2020) on TMX Group's revenue; future changes to TMX Group's anticipated statutory income tax rate for 2020; factors relating to stock, and derivatives exchanges and clearing houses and the business, strategic goals and priorities, market conditions, pricing, proposed technology and other initiatives, financial results or financial condition, operations and prospects of TMX Group which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties.

These risks include: competition from other exchanges or marketplaces, including alternative trading systems and new technologies, on a national and international basis; dependence on the economy of Canada; adverse effects on our results caused by global economic conditions (including COVID-19) or uncertainties including changes in business cycles that impact our sector; failure to retain and attract qualified personnel; geopolitical and other factors which could cause business interruption (including COVID-19); dependence on information technology; vulnerability of our networks and third party service providers to security risks, including cyber-attacks; failure to properly identify or implement our strategies; regulatory constraints; constraints imposed by our level of indebtedness, risks of litigation or other proceedings; dependence on adequate numbers of customers; failure to develop, market or gain acceptance of new products; failure to effectively integrate acquisitions to achieve planned economics, or divest underperforming businesses; currency risk; adverse effect of new business activities; adverse effects from business divestitures; not being able to meet cash requirements because of our holding company structure and restrictions on paying dividends; dependence on third-party suppliers and service providers; dependence of trading operations on a small number of clients; risks associated with our clearing operations; challenges related to international expansion; restrictions on ownership of TMX Group common shares; inability to protect our intellectual property; adverse effect of a systemic market event on certain of our businesses; risks associated with the credit of customers; cost structures being largely fixed; the failure to realize cost reductions in the amount or the time frame anticipated; dependence on market activity that cannot be controlled; the regulatory constraints that apply to the business of TMX Group and its regulated subsidiaries, costs of on exchange clearing and depository services, trading volumes (which could be higher or lower than estimated) and revenues; future levels of revenues being lower than expected or costs being higher than expected.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the ability of TMX Group to successfully compete against global and regional marketplaces; business and economic conditions generally; exchange rates (including estimates of exchange rates from Canadian dollars to the U.S. dollar or GBP), commodities prices, the level of trading and activity on markets, and particularly the level of trading in TMX Group's key products; business development and marketing and sales activity; the continued availability of financing on appropriate terms for future projects; productivity at TMX Group, as well as that of TMX Group's competitors; market competition; research and development activities; the successful introduction and client acceptance of new products; successful introduction of various technology assets and capabilities; the impact on TMX Group and its customers of various regulations; TMX Group's ongoing relations with its employees; and the extent of any labour, equipment or other disruptions at any of its operations of any significance other than any planned maintenance or similar shutdowns.

In addition to the assumptions outlined above, forward looking information related to long term revenue cumulative average annual growth rate (CAGR) objectives, and long term adjusted earnings per share CAGR objectives are based on assumptions that include, but not limited to:

TMX Group's success in achieving growth initiatives and business objectives;





continued investment in growth businesses and in transformation initiatives including next generation post-trade systems;





no significant changes to our effective tax rate, recurring revenue, and number of shares outstanding;





moderate levels of market volatility;





level of listings, trading, and clearing consistent with historical activity;





economic growth consistent with historical activity;





no significant changes in regulations;





continued disciplined expense management across our business;





continued re-prioritization of investment towards enterprise solutions and new capabilities;





free cash flow generation consistent with historical run rate; and





a limited impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on our plans to grow our business over the long term including on the ability of our listed issuers to raise capital.

While we anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause our views to change, we have no intention to update this forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law. This forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. We have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those current expectations described in forward-looking information. However, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from current expectations. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect us. A description of the above-mentioned items is contained in the section "Enterprise Risk Management" of our 2019 Annual MD&A which is incorporated by reference into our Q2/20 MD&A, and also in the section "Update to Enterprise Risk Management" in our Q2/20 MD&A.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

Teleconference / Audio Webcast

TMX Group will host a teleconference / audio webcast to discuss the financial results for Q2/20.

Time: 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

To teleconference participants: Please call the following number at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the event.

The audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on TMX Group's website at www.tmx.com , under Investor Relations.

Teleconference Number: 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191

Audio Replay: 416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056

The pass code for the replay is 9749889.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]; Julie Park, Manager, Investor Relations, TMX Group, 437-341-6897, [email protected]