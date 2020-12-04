TMX Group, Jack Nathan Health, C-Suite at The Open

About Jack Nathan Medical Corp. (TSXV: JHN)

Jack Nathan Medical Corp. is Canada's healthcare networks that designs, builds and sets-up barrier-free medical and dental clinics for physicians in high-density centers. The company is a healthcare company that is improving access for millions of patients by co-locating physician and ancillary medical services conveniently located inside Walmart stores. Jack Nathan Health provides an exceptional level of patient care, made possible through patient-centric physicians, a variety of medical services, technology and programs, designed to put patients first. For more information visit: https://www.jacknathanhealth.com/

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

