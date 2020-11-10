TMX Group, Hut 8, C-Suite at The Open

About Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX: HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining company with industrial scale bitcoin mining operations in Canada. It provides investors with direct exposure to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. It is in the business of utilizing specialized equipment to solve complex computational problems to validate transactions on the bitcoin blockchain. The company receives bitcoin in return from the commercial activity of bitcoin mining. For more information visit: https://www.hut8mining.com/

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

SOURCE TMX Group Limited