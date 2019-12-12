TMX Group Holiday Operating Schedule

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange will be closed on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 for Christmas Day, Thursday, December 26, 2019 for Boxing Day and on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 for New Year's Day.

Please refer to the timetable below:

Exchange: Date: Market status: Toronto Stock Exchange TSX Venture Exchange TSX Alpha Exchange Tuesday, December 24, 2019 Open until 1:00 p.m. (EST). Wednesday, December 25, 2019 Closed Thursday, December 26, 2019 Closed Wednesday, January 1, 2020 Closed Montréal Exchange Tuesday, December 24, 2019 Equity, currency, index and ETF derivatives will be open until 1:00 p.m. (EST). Interest rate derivatives will be open until 1:30 p.m. (EST). Wednesday, December 25, 2019 Closed Thursday, December 26, 2019 Closed Tuesday, December 31, 2019 Interest rate derivatives will be open until 1:30 p.m. (EST). Wednesday, January 1, 2020 Closed

For further information, please refer to the online schedules:

TSX/TSXV/TSX Alpha: http://tsx.com/trading/calendars-and-trading-hours/calendar-and-events

MX: https://www.m-x.ca/qui_jours_en.php

