TMX Group Holiday Operating Schedule

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange (MX) will be closed on Monday, December 25, 2023, Tuesday, December 26, 2023, and Monday, January 1, 2024 for the Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day holidays, respectively.

Please refer to the timetable below:

Exchange: Date: Market status: Toronto Stock Exchange TSX Venture Exchange TSX Alpha Exchange Monday, December 25, 2023 Closed Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Closed Monday, January 1, 2024 Closed Montréal Exchange Friday, December 22, 2023 (in lieu of day preceding

Christmas) Equity, currency, index and ETF

derivatives will be open regular

hours. Interest rate derivatives

will be open until 1:30 p.m.

(EST) Monday, December 25, 2023 Closed Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Closed Friday, December 29, 2023 (in lieu of day preceding New

Year's Day) Equity, currency, index and ETF

derivatives will be open regular

hours. Interest rate derivatives

will be open until 1:30 p.m.

(EST) Monday, January 1, 2024 Closed

For further information, please refer to the online schedules:

TSX/TSXV/TSX Alpha: http://tsx.com/trading/calendars-and-trading-hours/calendar-and-events

MX: https://www.m-x.ca/en/trading/data/trading-hours-and-holidays#holidays

