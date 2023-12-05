TMX Group Holiday Operating Schedule

05 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange (MX) will be closed on Monday, December 25, 2023, Tuesday, December 26, 2023, and Monday, January 1, 2024 for the Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day holidays, respectively.

Please refer to the timetable below:

Exchange:

Date:

Market status:

Toronto Stock Exchange

TSX Venture Exchange

TSX Alpha Exchange

Monday, December 25, 2023

Closed

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Closed

Monday, January 1, 2024

Closed

Montréal Exchange

Friday, December 22, 2023

(in lieu of day preceding
Christmas)

Equity, currency, index and ETF
derivatives will be open regular
hours. Interest rate derivatives
will be open until 1:30 p.m.
(EST)

Monday, December 25, 2023

Closed

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Closed

Friday, December 29, 2023

(in lieu of day preceding New
Year's Day)

Equity, currency, index and ETF
derivatives will be open regular
hours. Interest rate derivatives
will be open until 1:30 p.m.
(EST)

Monday, January 1, 2024

Closed

For further information, please refer to the online schedules:

TSX/TSXV/TSX Alpha: http://tsx.com/trading/calendars-and-trading-hours/calendar-and-events
MX: https://www.m-x.ca/en/trading/data/trading-hours-and-holidays#holidays

