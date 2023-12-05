TMX Group Holiday Operating Schedule
05 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange (MX) will be closed on Monday, December 25, 2023, Tuesday, December 26, 2023, and Monday, January 1, 2024 for the Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day holidays, respectively.
Please refer to the timetable below:
|
Exchange:
|
Date:
|
Market status:
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
TSX Venture Exchange
TSX Alpha Exchange
|
Monday, December 25, 2023
|
Closed
|
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
|
Closed
|
Monday, January 1, 2024
|
Closed
|
Montréal Exchange
|
Friday, December 22, 2023
(in lieu of day preceding
|
Equity, currency, index and ETF
|
Monday, December 25, 2023
|
Closed
|
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
|
Closed
|
Friday, December 29, 2023
(in lieu of day preceding New
|
Equity, currency, index and ETF
|
Monday, January 1, 2024
|
Closed
For further information, please refer to the online schedules:
TSX/TSXV/TSX Alpha: http://tsx.com/trading/calendars-and-trading-hours/calendar-and-events
MX: https://www.m-x.ca/en/trading/data/trading-hours-and-holidays#holidays
