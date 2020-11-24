TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange will be closed on Friday, December 25, 2020 for Christmas Day, Monday, December 28, 2020 in lieu of Boxing Day, and on Friday, January 1, 2021 for New Year's Day.

Please refer to the timetable below:

Exchange: Date: Market status: Toronto Stock Exchange TSX Venture Exchange TSX Alpha Exchange Thursday, December 24, 2020 Open until 1:00 p.m. (EST) Friday, December 25, 2020 Closed Monday, December 28, 2020 (In lieu of Boxing Day) Closed Friday, January 1, 2021 Closed Montréal Exchange Thursday, December 24, 2020 Equity, currency, index and ETF

derivatives will be open until

1:00 p.m. (EST). Interest rate

derivatives will be open until

1:30 p.m. (EST) Friday, December 25, 2020 Closed Monday, December 28, 2020 (In lieu of Boxing Day) Closed Thursday, December 31, 2020 Interest rate derivatives will be

open until 1:30 p.m. (EST) Friday, January 1, 2021 Closed

For further information, please refer to the online schedules:

TSX/TSXV/TSX Alpha: http://tsx.com/trading/calendars-and-trading-hours/calendar-and-events

MX: https://www.m-x.ca/qui_jours_en.php

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

