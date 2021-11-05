Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for October 2021.

TSX welcomed nine new issuers in October 2021, compared with 14 in the previous month and 13 in October 2020. The new listings were three exchange traded funds, three technology companies, one industrial products & services company, one mining company and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in October 2021 increased 59% compared to the previous month, and were up 65% compared to October 2020. The total number of financings in October 2021 was 37, compared with 35 the previous month and 36 in October 2020.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed 13 new issuers in October 2021, compared with 10 in the previous month and eight in October 2020. The new listings were 11 capital pool companies, one consumer products & services company and one technology company. Total financings raised in October 2021 decreased 37% compared to the previous month, and were down 31% compared to October 2020. There were 103 financings in October 2021, compared with 87 in the previous month and 148 in October 2020.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for October, 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



October 2021 September 2021 October 2020 Issuers Listed 1,732 1,728 1,642 New Issuers Listed 9 14 13 IPOs 6 8 11 Graduates from TSXV 2 4 0 Issues Listed 2,394 2,385 2,297 IPO Financings Raised $339,201,185 $290,268,010 $1,129,032,736 Secondary Financings Raised $2,710,152,340 $1,447,073,667 $731,801,876 Supplemental Financings Raised $544,009,200 $528,556,350 $312,788,772 Total Financings Raised $3,593,362,725 $2,265,898,027 $2,173,623,384 Total Number of Financings 37 35 36 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,168,762,007,459 $3,983,994,406,522 $3,025,159,132,777

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % change New Issuers Listed 179 149 +20.1 IPOs 131 125 +4.8 Graduates from TSXV 29 15 +93.3 IPO Financings Raised $8,092,287,566 $6,302,899,504 +28.4 Secondary Financings Raised $24,647,484,490 $18,009,376,443 +36.9 Supplemental Financings Raised $5,428,155,797 $2,150,934,890 +152.4 Total Financings Raised $38,167,927,853 $26,463,210,837 +44.2 Total Number of Financings 525 441 +19.0 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,168,762,007,459 $3,025,159,132,777 +37.8

TSX Venture Exchange **



October 2021 September 2021 October 2020 Issuers Listed 1,893 1,897 1,909 New Issuers Listed 13 10 8 IPOs 11 4 5 Graduates to TSX 2 4 0 Issues Listed 2,002 2,004 1,991 IPO Financings Raised $6,429,300 $1,406,750 $101,649,161 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $136,280,979 $220,924,826 $64,139,541 Supplemental Financings Raised $296,445,049 $477,122,047 $469,042,950 Total Financings Raised $439,155,328 $699,453,623 $634,831,652 Total Number of Financings 103 87 148 Market Cap Listed Issues $109,863,150,931 $94,601,598,280 $60,608,643,140

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change New Issuers Listed 117 51 +129.4 IPOs 79 32 +146.9 Graduates to TSX 29 15 +93.3 IPO Financings Raised $188,995,868 $200,295,641 -5.6 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $3,208,321,939 $1,330,587,502 +141.1 Supplemental Financings Raised $5,828,770,847 $3,767,872,605 +54.7 Total Financings Raised $9,226,088,654 $5,298,755,748 +74.1 Total Number of Financings 1,381 1,425 -3.1 Market Cap Listed Issues $109,863,150,931 $60,608,643,140 +81.3

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis



TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during October 2021:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Algoma Steel Group Inc. ASTL Copperleaf Technologies Inc. CPLF Filo Mining Corp. FIL Horizons Emerging Markets Leaders ETF HEMC Horizons North American Infrastructure Development Index ETF BLDR Horizons Global Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Index ETF HVAX IntelGenx Technologies Corp. IGX Propel Holdings Inc. PRL Q4 Inc. QFOR

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Ankh Capital Inc. ANKH.P Bastion Square Partners Inc. BASQ.P Benz Capital Corp. BCC.P Crossover Acquisitions Inc. CRSS.P Deal Pro Capital Corp. DPCC.P Good2go4 Corp. GFOR.P Little Fish Acquisition I Corp. LILL.P Orcus Resources Ltd. ORCS.P Rivalry Corp. RVLY Smithe Resources Corp. SMTH.P The Well Told Company Inc. WLCO Treviso Capital Corp. TRV.P Whitewater Acquisition Corp. WWA.P

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

