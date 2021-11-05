Nov 05, 2021, 13:00 ET
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for October 2021.
TSX welcomed nine new issuers in October 2021, compared with 14 in the previous month and 13 in October 2020. The new listings were three exchange traded funds, three technology companies, one industrial products & services company, one mining company and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in October 2021 increased 59% compared to the previous month, and were up 65% compared to October 2020. The total number of financings in October 2021 was 37, compared with 35 the previous month and 36 in October 2020.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link:
TSXV welcomed 13 new issuers in October 2021, compared with 10 in the previous month and eight in October 2020. The new listings were 11 capital pool companies, one consumer products & services company and one technology company. Total financings raised in October 2021 decreased 37% compared to the previous month, and were down 31% compared to October 2020. There were 103 financings in October 2021, compared with 87 in the previous month and 148 in October 2020.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for October, 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
October 2021
|
September 2021
|
October 2020
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,732
|
1,728
|
1,642
|
New Issuers Listed
|
9
|
14
|
13
|
IPOs
|
6
|
8
|
11
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
Issues Listed
|
2,394
|
2,385
|
2,297
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$339,201,185
|
$290,268,010
|
$1,129,032,736
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$2,710,152,340
|
$1,447,073,667
|
$731,801,876
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$544,009,200
|
$528,556,350
|
$312,788,772
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$3,593,362,725
|
$2,265,898,027
|
$2,173,623,384
|
Total Number of Financings
|
37
|
35
|
36
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$4,168,762,007,459
|
$3,983,994,406,522
|
$3,025,159,132,777
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2021
|
2020
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
179
|
149
|
+20.1
|
IPOs
|
131
|
125
|
+4.8
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
29
|
15
|
+93.3
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$8,092,287,566
|
$6,302,899,504
|
+28.4
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$24,647,484,490
|
$18,009,376,443
|
+36.9
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$5,428,155,797
|
$2,150,934,890
|
+152.4
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$38,167,927,853
|
$26,463,210,837
|
+44.2
|
Total Number of Financings
|
525
|
441
|
+19.0
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$4,168,762,007,459
|
$3,025,159,132,777
|
+37.8
TSX Venture Exchange**
|
October 2021
|
September 2021
|
October 2020
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,893
|
1,897
|
1,909
|
New Issuers Listed
|
13
|
10
|
8
|
IPOs
|
11
|
4
|
5
|
Graduates to TSX
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
Issues Listed
|
2,002
|
2,004
|
1,991
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$6,429,300
|
$1,406,750
|
$101,649,161
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$136,280,979
|
$220,924,826
|
$64,139,541
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$296,445,049
|
$477,122,047
|
$469,042,950
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$439,155,328
|
$699,453,623
|
$634,831,652
|
Total Number of Financings
|
103
|
87
|
148
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$109,863,150,931
|
$94,601,598,280
|
$60,608,643,140
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
117
|
51
|
+129.4
|
IPOs
|
79
|
32
|
+146.9
|
Graduates to TSX
|
29
|
15
|
+93.3
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$188,995,868
|
$200,295,641
|
-5.6
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$3,208,321,939
|
$1,330,587,502
|
+141.1
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$5,828,770,847
|
$3,767,872,605
|
+54.7
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$9,226,088,654
|
$5,298,755,748
|
+74.1
|
Total Number of Financings
|
1,381
|
1,425
|
-3.1
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$109,863,150,931
|
$60,608,643,140
|
+81.3
|
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1)
|
Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
|
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during October 2021:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Algoma Steel Group Inc.
|
ASTL
|
Copperleaf Technologies Inc.
|
CPLF
|
Filo Mining Corp.
|
FIL
|
Horizons Emerging Markets Leaders ETF
|
HEMC
|
Horizons North American Infrastructure Development Index ETF
|
BLDR
|
Horizons Global Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Index ETF
|
HVAX
|
IntelGenx Technologies Corp.
|
IGX
|
Propel Holdings Inc.
|
PRL
|
Q4 Inc.
|
QFOR
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Ankh Capital Inc.
|
ANKH.P
|
Bastion Square Partners Inc.
|
BASQ.P
|
Benz Capital Corp.
|
BCC.P
|
Crossover Acquisitions Inc.
|
CRSS.P
|
Deal Pro Capital Corp.
|
DPCC.P
|
Good2go4 Corp.
|
GFOR.P
|
Little Fish Acquisition I Corp.
|
LILL.P
|
Orcus Resources Ltd.
|
ORCS.P
|
Rivalry Corp.
|
RVLY
|
Smithe Resources Corp.
|
SMTH.P
|
The Well Told Company Inc.
|
WLCO
|
Treviso Capital Corp.
|
TRV.P
|
Whitewater Acquisition Corp.
|
WWA.P
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
