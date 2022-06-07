Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for May 2022.

TSX welcomed 11 new issuers in May 2022, compared with six in the previous month and 13 in May 2021. The new listings were eight exchange traded products, one life sciences company, one real estate company, and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in May 2022 decreased 6% compared to the previous month, and were down 49% compared to May 2021. The total number of financings in May 2022 was 28, compared with 36 the previous month and 52 in May 2021.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed eight new issuers in May 2022, compared with 15 in the previous month and 11 in May 2021. The new listings were five capital pool companies, two mining companies, and one technology company. Total financings raised in May 2022 decreased 55% compared to the previous month, and were down 48% compared to May 2021. There were 80 financings in May 2022, compared with 131 in the previous month and 116 in May 2021.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for May 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



May 2022 April 2022 May 2021 Issuers Listed 1,781 1,775 1,692 New Issuers Listed 11 6 13 IPOs 10 2 10 Graduates from TSXV 1 3 1 Issues Listed 2,467 2,467 2,354 IPO Financings Raised $999,935,805 $144,635,000 $1,462,245,989 Secondary Financings Raised $252,016,129 $927,517,186 $755,348,094 Supplemental Financings Raised $31,501,880 $296,714,517 $306,881,116 Total Financings Raised $1,283,453,814 $1,368,866,703 $2,524,475,199 Total Number of Financings 28 36 52 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,123,780,699,145 $4,137,719,353,036 $3,911,420,732,114

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % change New Issuers Listed 61 102 -40.2 IPOs 46 78 -41.0 Graduates from TSXV 10 15 -33.3 IPO Financings Raised $1,492,794,102 $5,601,408,065 -73.3 Secondary Financings Raised $7,389,505,499 $15,801,745,729 -53.2 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,619,137,080 $2,916,123,683 -44.5 Total Financings Raised $10,501,436,681 $24,319,277,477 -56.8 Total Number of Financings 219 316 -30.7 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,123,780,699,145 $3,911,420,732,114 +5.4

TSX Venture Exchange **



May 2022 April 2022 May 2021 Issuers Listed 1,907 1,903 1,880 New Issuers Listed 8 15 11 IPOs 6 12 8 Graduates to TSX 1 3 1 Issues Listed 2,015 2,017 1,983 IPO Financings Raised $3,930,850 $16,783,423 $6,655,000 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $96,195,197 $355,160,240 $235,246,536 Supplemental Financings Raised $334,999,059 $599,703,690 $597,826,318 Total Financings Raised $435,125,106 $971,647,353 $839,727,854 Total Number of Financings 80 131 116 Market Cap Listed Issues $82,620,211,989 $91,701,846,628 $100,228,113,238

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change New Issuers Listed 57 50 +14.0 IPOs 45 30 +50.0 Graduates to TSX 10 15 -33.3 IPO Financings Raised $116,460,053 $131,494,818 -11.4 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $756,747,675 $1,778,859,855 -57.5 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,293,692,169 $3,416,626,511 -32.9 Total Financings Raised $3,166,899,897 $5,326,981,184 -40.5 Total Number of Financings 531 801 -33.7 Market Cap Listed Issues $82,620,211,989 $100,228,113,238 -17.6



**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis





TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during May 2022:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Bausch + Lomb Corporation BLCO CI Galaxy Blockchain ETF CBCX CI Galaxy Metaverse ETF CMVX Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust DRR.U Horizons Copper Producers Index ETF COPP iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF XHAK iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF XEXP iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF XDNA iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF XCLN Picton Mahoney Fortified Alpha Alternative Fund PFAA Tenaz Energy Corp. TNZ

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Aardvark 2 Capital Corp. ACCB.P AMG Acquisition Corp. AMG.P Cavalry Capital Corp. CVY.P Clip Money Inc. CLIP Hilo Mining Ltd. HILO JVR Ventures Inc. JVR.P Longhorn Exploration Corp. LEX Proton Capital Corp. PTN.P

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

