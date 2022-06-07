TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - May 2022 Français

Jun 07, 2022, 09:30 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for May 2022.

TSX welcomed 11 new issuers in May 2022, compared with six in the previous month and 13 in May 2021. The new listings were eight exchange traded products, one life sciences company, one real estate company, and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in May 2022 decreased 6% compared to the previous month, and were down 49% compared to May 2021. The total number of financings in May 2022 was 28, compared with 36 the previous month and 52 in May 2021.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 

TSXV welcomed eight new issuers in May 2022, compared with 15 in the previous month and 11 in May 2021. The new listings were five capital pool companies, two mining companies, and one technology company. Total financings raised in May 2022 decreased 55% compared to the previous month, and were down 48% compared to May 2021. There were 80 financings in May 2022, compared with 131 in the previous month and 116 in May 2021.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for May 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

May 2022

April 2022

May 2021

Issuers Listed

1,781

1,775

1,692

New Issuers Listed

11

6

13

IPOs                                                                

10

2

10

Graduates from TSXV

1

3

1

Issues Listed                                                  

2,467

2,467

2,354

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$999,935,805

$144,635,000

$1,462,245,989

Secondary Financings Raised

$252,016,129

$927,517,186

$755,348,094

Supplemental Financings Raised

$31,501,880

$296,714,517

$306,881,116

Total Financings Raised

$1,283,453,814

$1,368,866,703

$2,524,475,199

Total Number of Financings                        

28

36

52

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$4,123,780,699,145

$4,137,719,353,036

$3,911,420,732,114

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% change

New Issuers Listed                                        

61

102

-40.2

IPOs

46

78

-41.0

Graduates from TSXV

10

15

-33.3

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$1,492,794,102

$5,601,408,065

-73.3

Secondary Financings Raised

$7,389,505,499

$15,801,745,729

-53.2

Supplemental Financings Raised

$1,619,137,080

$2,916,123,683

-44.5

Total Financings Raised

$10,501,436,681

$24,319,277,477

-56.8

Total Number of Financings

219

316

-30.7

Market Cap Listed Issues

$4,123,780,699,145

$3,911,420,732,114

+5.4

TSX Venture Exchange**

May 2022

April 2022

May 2021

Issuers Listed                                                 

1,907

1,903

1,880

New Issuers Listed

8

15

11

IPOs                                           

6

12

8

Graduates to TSX

1

3

1

Issues Listed

2,015

2,017

1,983

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$3,930,850

$16,783,423

$6,655,000

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$96,195,197

$355,160,240

$235,246,536

Supplemental Financings Raised

$334,999,059

$599,703,690

$597,826,318

Total Financings Raised

$435,125,106

$971,647,353

$839,727,854

Total Number of Financings                        

80

131

116

Market Cap Listed Issues

$82,620,211,989

$91,701,846,628

$100,228,113,238

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

57

50

+14.0

IPOs

45

30

+50.0

Graduates to TSX

10

15

-33.3

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$116,460,053

$131,494,818

-11.4

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$756,747,675

$1,778,859,855

-57.5

Supplemental Financings Raised

$2,293,692,169

$3,416,626,511

-32.9

Total Financings Raised

$3,166,899,897

$5,326,981,184

-40.5

Total Number of Financings                        

531

801

-33.7

Market Cap Listed Issues

$82,620,211,989

$100,228,113,238

-17.6

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1)   Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis



TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during May 2022:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Bausch + Lomb Corporation

BLCO

CI Galaxy Blockchain ETF

CBCX

CI Galaxy Metaverse ETF

CMVX

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

DRR.U

Horizons Copper Producers Index ETF

COPP

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF

XHAK

iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF

XEXP

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF

XDNA

iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF

XCLN

Picton Mahoney Fortified Alpha Alternative Fund

PFAA

Tenaz Energy Corp.

TNZ

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Aardvark 2 Capital Corp.

ACCB.P

AMG Acquisition Corp.

AMG.P

Cavalry Capital Corp.

CVY.P

Clip Money Inc.

CLIP

Hilo Mining Ltd.

HILO

JVR Ventures Inc.

JVR.P

Longhorn Exploration Corp.

LEX

Proton Capital Corp.

PTN.P
