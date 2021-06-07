TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - May 2021

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for May 2021.

TSX welcomed 13 new issuers in May 2021, compared with 18 in the previous month and 12 in May 2020. The new listings were five exchange traded funds, one life sciences company, one technology company, two clean technology companies, two consumer products & services companies, one closed end fund and one mining company. Total financings raised in May 2021 decreased 48% compared to the previous month, and decreased 28% compared to May 2020. The total number of financings in May 2021 was 52, compared with 59 the previous month and 54 in May 2020.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed 11 new issuers in May 2021, compared with 17 in the previous month and five in May 2020. The new listings were eight capital pool companies, two mining companies and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in May 2021 decreased 16% compared to the previous month, but were up 147% compared to May 2020. There were 116 financings in May 2021, compared with 161 in the previous month and 118 in May 2020.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for May 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



May 2021 April 2021 May 2020 Issuers Listed 1,692 1,692 1,604 New Issuers Listed 13 18 12 IPOs 10 13 11 Graduates from TSXV 1 2 1 Issues Listed 2,354 2,354 2,258 IPO Financings Raised $1,462,245,989 $647,263,350 $22,990,400 Secondary Financings Raised $755,348,094 $2,372,050,220 $3,223,350,392 Supplemental Financings Raised $306,881,116 $1,850,599,755 $0 Total Financings Raised $2,524,475,199 $4,869,913,325 $3,246,340,792 Total Number of Financings 52 59 54 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,911,420,732,114 $3,772,417,327,158 $2,867,430,564,021

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % change New Issuers Listed 102 67 +52.2 IPOs 78 60 +30.0 Graduates from TSXV 15 6 +150.0 IPO Financings Raised $5,601,408,065 $3,276,909,571 +70.9 Secondary Financings Raised $15,801,745,729 $7,630,394,845 +107.1 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,916,123,683 $913,865,068 +219.1 Total Financings Raised $24,319,277,477 $11,821,169,484 +105.7 Total Number of Financings 316 215 +47.0 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,911,420,732,114 $2,867,430,564,021 +36.4

TSX Venture Exchange **



May 2021 April 2021 May 2020 Issuers Listed 1,880 1,895 1,919 New Issuers Listed 11 17 5 IPOs 8 9 2 Graduates to TSX 1 2 1 Issues Listed 1,983 1,997 2,002 IPO Financings Raised $6,655,000 $7,082,065 $917,140 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $235,246,536 $374,503,710 $94,811,500 Supplemental Financings Raised $597,826,318 $620,899,717 $243,792,662 Total Financings Raised $839,727,854 $1,002,485,492 $339,521,302 Total Number of Financings 116 161 118 Market Cap Listed Issues $100,228,113,238 $95,040,051,259 $45,036,297,829

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change New Issuers Listed 50 20 +150 IPOs 30 14 +114.3 Graduates to TSX 15 6 +150.0 IPO Financings Raised $131,494,818 $55,405,390 +137.3 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $1,778,859,855 $475,043,879 +274.5 Supplemental Financings Raised $3,416,626,511 $1,054,853,902 +223.9 Total Financings Raised $5,326,981,184 $1,585,303,171 +236.0 Total Number of Financings 801 551 +45.4 Market Cap Listed Issues $100,228,113,238 $45,036,297,829 +122.5

** Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)



(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during May 2021:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. DNTL Evolve FANGMA Index ETF TECH Evolve S&P 500 CleanBeta Fund FIVE Evolve S&P/TSX 60 CleanBeta Fund SIXT Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF QQEQ Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF QQJR Magnet Forensics Inc. MAGT Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. NBLY Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. PWI Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. GRID The Lion Electric Company LEV Tilray, Inc. TLRY Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. TFPM & TFPM.U

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol American Eagle Gold Corp. AE Cedarmont Capital Corp. CCCA.P Dash Capital Corp. DCX.P Good2GoRTO Corp. GRTO.P Imperial Helium Corp. IHC Mercury Acquisitions Corp. MERC.P Millennial Precious Metals Corp. MPM Momentous Capital Corp. MCC.P Samurai Capital Corp. SSS.P Tup Capital Inc. TUP.P Veteran Capital Corp. VCC.P

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

