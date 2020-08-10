TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - July 2020 Français
Aug 10, 2020, 09:00 ET
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for July 2020.
TSX welcomed 10 new issuers in July 2020, compared with 24 in the previous month and nine in July 2019. The new listings were four exchange traded funds, two technology companies, one clean technology company, one real estate company, one financial services company and one mining company. Total financings raised in July 2020 decreased 3% compared to the previous month, but were up 78% compared to July 2019. The total number of financings in July 2020 was 34, compared with 57 the previous month and 38 in July 2019.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed four new issuers in July 2020, compared with five in the previous month and 10 in July 2019. The new listings were two capital pool companies, one technology company and one mining company. Total financings raised in July 2020 increased 19% compared to the previous month, and were up 166% compared to July 2019. There were 211 financings in July 2020, compared with 164 in the previous month and 109 in July 2019.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for July 2020 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
July 2020
|
June 2020
|
July 2019
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,617
|
1,614
|
1,566
|
New Issuers Listed
|
10
|
24
|
9
|
IPOs
|
5
|
19
|
7
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
Issues Listed
|
2,273
|
2,267
|
2,207
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$244,640,000
|
$96,282,096
|
$13,000,000
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$2,247,934,732
|
$3,159,603,330
|
$1,655,035,591
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$671,063,900
|
$0
|
$110,000,000
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$3,163,638,632
|
$3,255,885,426
|
$1,778,035,591
|
Total Number of Financings
|
34
|
57
|
38
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,072,938,995,842
|
$2,926,976,636,623
|
$3,054,446,603,206
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2020
|
2019
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
101
|
84
|
+20.2
|
IPOs
|
84
|
69
|
+21.7
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
10
|
12
|
-16.7
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$3,617,831,667
|
$665,179,310
|
+443.9
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$13,037,932,907
|
$11,401,950,913
|
+14.3
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$1,584,928,968
|
$3,720,859,513
|
-57.4
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$18,240,693,542
|
$15,787,989,736
|
+15.5
|
Total Number of Financings
|
306
|
292
|
+4.8
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,072,938,995,842
|
$3,054,446,603,206
|
+0.6
TSX Venture Exchange**
|
July 2020
|
June 2020
|
July 2019
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,918
|
1,919
|
1,947
|
New Issuers Listed
|
4
|
5
|
10
|
IPOs
|
2
|
3
|
6
|
Graduates to TSX
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
Issues Listed
|
2,000
|
2,001
|
2,031
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$400,000
|
$1,075,000
|
$2,075,020
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$158,426,543
|
$99,747,189
|
$46,772,057
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$520,984,787
|
$469,028,140
|
$206,884,202
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$679,811,330
|
$569,850,329
|
$255,731,279
|
Total Number of Financings
|
211
|
164
|
109
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$58,801,959,705
|
$50,659,689,368
|
$47,982,539,739
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2020
|
2019
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
29
|
53
|
-45.3
|
IPOs
|
19
|
45
|
-57.8
|
Graduates to TSX
|
10
|
12
|
-16.7
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$56,880,390
|
$38,816,809
|
+46.5
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$733,217,611
|
$544,368,219
|
+34.7
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$2,044,866,829
|
$1,555,339,751
|
+31.5
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$2,834,964,830
|
$2,138,524,779
|
+32.6
|
Total Number of Financings
|
926
|
782
|
+18.4
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$58,801,959,705
|
$47,982,539,739
|
+22.5
|
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
|
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during July 2020:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Brookfield Renewable Corporation
|
BEPC
|
CIBC Global Growth ETF
|
CGLO
|
CIBC International Equity ETF
|
CINT
|
Dye & Durham Limited
|
DND
|
dynaCERT Inc.
|
DYA
|
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
|
ERE.UN
|
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.
|
GLXY
|
Generation Mining Limited
|
GENM
|
Horizons USD Cash Maximizer ETF
|
HSUV.U
|
Picton Mahoney Fortified Long Short Alternative Fund
|
PFLS
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Blue Rhino Capital Corp.
|
RHNO.P
|
Lamaska Capital Corp.
|
LCC.P
|
RIWI Corp.
|
RIWI
|
Solaris Resources Inc.
|
SLS
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
