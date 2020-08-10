Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for July 2020.

TSX welcomed 10 new issuers in July 2020, compared with 24 in the previous month and nine in July 2019. The new listings were four exchange traded funds, two technology companies, one clean technology company, one real estate company, one financial services company and one mining company. Total financings raised in July 2020 decreased 3% compared to the previous month, but were up 78% compared to July 2019. The total number of financings in July 2020 was 34, compared with 57 the previous month and 38 in July 2019.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed four new issuers in July 2020, compared with five in the previous month and 10 in July 2019. The new listings were two capital pool companies, one technology company and one mining company. Total financings raised in July 2020 increased 19% compared to the previous month, and were up 166% compared to July 2019. There were 211 financings in July 2020, compared with 164 in the previous month and 109 in July 2019.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for July 2020 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



July 2020 June 2020 July 2019 Issuers Listed 1,617 1,614 1,566 New Issuers Listed 10 24 9 IPOs 5 19 7 Graduates from TSXV 3 1 1 Issues Listed 2,273 2,267 2,207 IPO Financings Raised $244,640,000 $96,282,096 $13,000,000 Secondary Financings Raised $2,247,934,732 $3,159,603,330 $1,655,035,591 Supplemental Financings Raised $671,063,900 $0 $110,000,000 Total Financings Raised $3,163,638,632 $3,255,885,426 $1,778,035,591 Total Number of Financings 34 57 38 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,072,938,995,842 $2,926,976,636,623 $3,054,446,603,206

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % change New Issuers Listed 101 84 +20.2 IPOs 84 69 +21.7 Graduates from TSXV 10 12 -16.7 IPO Financings Raised $3,617,831,667 $665,179,310 +443.9 Secondary Financings Raised $13,037,932,907 $11,401,950,913 +14.3 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,584,928,968 $3,720,859,513 -57.4 Total Financings Raised $18,240,693,542 $15,787,989,736 +15.5 Total Number of Financings 306 292 +4.8 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,072,938,995,842 $3,054,446,603,206 +0.6

TSX Venture Exchange **



July 2020 June 2020 July 2019 Issuers Listed 1,918 1,919 1,947 New Issuers Listed 4 5 10 IPOs 2 3 6 Graduates to TSX 3 1 1 Issues Listed 2,000 2,001 2,031 IPO Financings Raised $400,000 $1,075,000 $2,075,020 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $158,426,543 $99,747,189 $46,772,057 Supplemental Financings Raised $520,984,787 $469,028,140 $206,884,202 Total Financings Raised $679,811,330 $569,850,329 $255,731,279 Total Number of Financings 211 164 109 Market Cap Listed Issues $58,801,959,705 $50,659,689,368 $47,982,539,739

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % Change New Issuers Listed 29 53 -45.3 IPOs 19 45 -57.8 Graduates to TSX 10 12 -16.7 IPO Financings Raised $56,880,390 $38,816,809 +46.5 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $733,217,611 $544,368,219 +34.7 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,044,866,829 $1,555,339,751 +31.5 Total Financings Raised $2,834,964,830 $2,138,524,779 +32.6 Total Number of Financings 926 782 +18.4 Market Cap Listed Issues $58,801,959,705 $47,982,539,739 +22.5

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis



TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during July 2020:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Brookfield Renewable Corporation BEPC CIBC Global Growth ETF CGLO CIBC International Equity ETF CINT Dye & Durham Limited DND dynaCERT Inc. DYA European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust ERE.UN Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. GLXY Generation Mining Limited GENM Horizons USD Cash Maximizer ETF HSUV.U Picton Mahoney Fortified Long Short Alternative Fund PFLS

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Blue Rhino Capital Corp. RHNO.P Lamaska Capital Corp. LCC.P RIWI Corp. RIWI Solaris Resources Inc. SLS

