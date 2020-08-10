TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - July 2020 Français

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Aug 10, 2020, 09:00 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for July 2020.

TSX welcomed 10 new issuers in July 2020, compared with 24 in the previous month and nine in July 2019. The new listings were four exchange traded funds, two technology companies, one clean technology company, one real estate company, one financial services company and one mining company. Total financings raised in July 2020 decreased 3% compared to the previous month, but were up 78% compared to July 2019. The total number of financings in July 2020 was 34, compared with 57 the previous month and 38 in July 2019.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 

TSXV welcomed four new issuers in July 2020, compared with five in the previous month and 10 in July 2019. The new listings were two capital pool companies, one technology company and one mining company. Total financings raised in July 2020 increased 19% compared to the previous month, and were up 166% compared to July 2019. There were 211 financings in July 2020, compared with 164 in the previous month and 109 in July 2019.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for July 2020 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

July 2020

June 2020

July 2019

Issuers Listed

1,617

1,614

1,566

New Issuers Listed

10

24

9

IPOs                                                                

5

19

7

Graduates from TSXV

3

1

1

Issues Listed                                                  

2,273

2,267

2,207

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$244,640,000

$96,282,096

$13,000,000

Secondary Financings Raised

$2,247,934,732

$3,159,603,330

$1,655,035,591

Supplemental Financings Raised

$671,063,900

$0

$110,000,000

Total Financings Raised

$3,163,638,632

$3,255,885,426

$1,778,035,591

Total Number of Financings                        

34

57

38

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$3,072,938,995,842

$2,926,976,636,623

$3,054,446,603,206

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% change

New Issuers Listed                                        

101

84

+20.2

IPOs

84

69

+21.7

Graduates from TSXV

10

12

-16.7

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$3,617,831,667

$665,179,310

+443.9

Secondary Financings Raised

$13,037,932,907

$11,401,950,913

+14.3

Supplemental Financings Raised

$1,584,928,968

$3,720,859,513

-57.4

Total Financings Raised

$18,240,693,542

$15,787,989,736

+15.5

Total Number of Financings

306

292

+4.8

Market Cap Listed Issues

$3,072,938,995,842

$3,054,446,603,206

+0.6

TSX Venture Exchange**

July 2020

June 2020

July 2019

Issuers Listed                                                 

1,918

1,919

1,947

New Issuers Listed

4

5

10

IPOs                                           

2

3

6

Graduates to TSX

3

1

1

Issues Listed

2,000

2,001

2,031

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$400,000

$1,075,000

$2,075,020

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$158,426,543

$99,747,189

$46,772,057

Supplemental Financings Raised

$520,984,787

$469,028,140

$206,884,202

Total Financings Raised

$679,811,330

$569,850,329

$255,731,279

Total Number of Financings                        

211

164

109

Market Cap Listed Issues

$58,801,959,705

$50,659,689,368

$47,982,539,739

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

29

53

-45.3

IPOs

19

45

-57.8

Graduates to TSX

10

12

-16.7

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$56,880,390

$38,816,809

+46.5

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$733,217,611

$544,368,219

+34.7

Supplemental Financings Raised

$2,044,866,829

$1,555,339,751

+31.5

Total Financings Raised

$2,834,964,830

$2,138,524,779

+32.6

Total Number of Financings                        

926

782

+18.4

Market Cap Listed Issues

$58,801,959,705

$47,982,539,739

+22.5

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis


TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during July 2020:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Brookfield Renewable Corporation

BEPC

CIBC Global Growth ETF

CGLO

CIBC International Equity ETF

CINT

Dye & Durham Limited

DND

dynaCERT Inc.

DYA

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

ERE.UN

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

GLXY

Generation Mining Limited

GENM

Horizons USD Cash Maximizer ETF

HSUV.U

Picton Mahoney Fortified Long Short Alternative Fund

PFLS

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Blue Rhino Capital Corp.

RHNO.P

Lamaska Capital Corp.

LCC.P

RIWI Corp.

RIWI

Solaris Resources Inc.

SLS

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]

Organization Profile

TMX Group Limited