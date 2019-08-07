TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - July 2019 Français

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for July, 2019.

TSX welcomed nine new issuers in July 2019, compared with six in the previous month and seven in July 2018. The new listings were seven exchange traded funds and two life sciences companies. Total financings raised in July 2019 decreased 54% from the previous month, but were up 7% compared to July 2018. The total number of financings in July 2019 was 38, compared with 50 the previous month and 34 in July 2018.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 

TSXV welcomed 10 new issuers in July 2019, compared with seven the previous month and eight in July 2018. The new listings were six capital pool companies, two technology companies, one life sciences company and one industrial products & services company. Total financings raised in July 2019 decreased 11% compared to the previous month, and were down 55% compared to July 2018. There were 109 financings in July 2019, compared with 113 in the previous month and 113 in July 2018.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for July 2019 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

July 2019

June 2019

July 2018

Issuers Listed

1,566

1,565

1,518

New Issuers Listed

9

6

7

IPOs

7

4

4

Graduates from TSXV

1

2

2

Issues Listed 

2,207

2,209

2,171

IPO Financings Raised

$13,000,000

$65,500,000

$475,055,050

Secondary Financings Raised

$1,655,035,591

$2,393,320,891

$929,832,064

Supplemental Financings Raised

$110,000,000

$1,365,764,859

$258,752,530

Total Financings Raised

$1,778,035,591

$3,824,585,750

$1,663,639,644

Total Number of Financings

38

50

34

Market Cap Listed Issues     

$3,054,446,603,206

$3,048,392,408,023

$3,016,060,513,304

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% change

New Issuers Listed

84

81

+3.7

IPOs

69

68

+1.5

Graduates from TSXV

12

9

+33.3

IPO Financings Raised

$665,179,310

$2,265,968,833

-70.6

Secondary Financings Raised

$11,401,950,913

$11,972,338,635

-4.8

Supplemental Financings Raised

$3,720,859,513

$6,077,781,167

-38.8

Total Financings Raised

$15,787,989,736

$20,316,088,635

-22.3

Total Number of Financings

292

329

-11.2

Market Cap Listed Issues

$3,054,446,603,206

$3,016,060,513,304

+1.3

TSX Venture Exchange**

July 2019

June 2019

July 2018

Issuers Listed 

1,947

1,948

1,971

New Issuers Listed

10

7

8

IPOs   

6

6

5

Graduates to TSX  

1

2

2

Issues Listed

2,031

2,030

2,055

IPO Financings Raised 

$2,075,020

$5,333,033

$3,420,000

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$46,772,057

$121,104,801

$23,174,371

Supplemental Financings Raised

$206,884,202

$159,629,957

$539,554,451

Total Financings Raised

$255,731,279

$286,067,791

$566,148,822

Total Number of Financings 

109

113

113

Market Cap Listed Issues*

$47,982,539,739

$48,290,148,432

$49,684,709,930

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change

New Issuers Listed 

53

76

-30.3

IPOs

45

53

-15.1

Graduates to TSX

12

9

+33.3

IPO Financings Raised

$38,816,809

$24,198,720

+60.4

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$544,368,219

$1,555,794,892

-65.0

Supplemental Financings Raised

$1,555,339,751

$3,406,127,593

-54.3

Total Financings Raised

$2,138,524,779

$4,986,121,205

-57.1

Total Number of Financings    

782

973

-19.6

Market Cap Listed Issues*

$47,982,539,739

$49,684,709,930

-3.4

*Effective July 2018, the calculation of Market Capitalization for securities listed on TSX Venture Exchange will include escrow shares. Please note that comparative periods as displayed have also been recalculated.

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1)  Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during July 2019:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Avicanna Inc.

AVCN

Franklin Liberty Core Plus Bond ETF

FLCP

Franklin Liberty Short Duration Bond ETF

FLSD

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF

QEBH

MediPharm Labs Corp.

LABS

Picton Mahoney Fortified Active Extension Alternative Fund

PFAE

Picton Mahoney Fortified Income Alternative Fund

PFIA

Picton Mahoney Fortified Market Neutral Alternative Fund

PFMN

Picton Mahoney Fortified Multi-Strategy Alternative Fund

PFMS

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Aim4 Ventures Inc.

AIMD.P

Bitfarms Ltd.

BITF

Caprice Business Development Canada

CAPB.P

Cubicfarm Systems Corp.

CUB

Green Panda Capital Corp.

GPCC.P

Hyduke Energy Services Inc.

HYD

Rozdil Capital Corporation

ROZ.P

Tri Capital Opportunities Corp.

TCAP.P

Valens Groworks Corp.

VGW

Xau Resources Inc.

GIG.P

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

