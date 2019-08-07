TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - July 2019 Français
Aug 07, 2019, 15:00 ET
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for July, 2019.
TSX welcomed nine new issuers in July 2019, compared with six in the previous month and seven in July 2018. The new listings were seven exchange traded funds and two life sciences companies. Total financings raised in July 2019 decreased 54% from the previous month, but were up 7% compared to July 2018. The total number of financings in July 2019 was 38, compared with 50 the previous month and 34 in July 2018.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed 10 new issuers in July 2019, compared with seven the previous month and eight in July 2018. The new listings were six capital pool companies, two technology companies, one life sciences company and one industrial products & services company. Total financings raised in July 2019 decreased 11% compared to the previous month, and were down 55% compared to July 2018. There were 109 financings in July 2019, compared with 113 in the previous month and 113 in July 2018.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for July 2019 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
July 2019
|
June 2019
|
July 2018
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,566
|
1,565
|
1,518
|
New Issuers Listed
|
9
|
6
|
7
|
IPOs
|
7
|
4
|
4
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
Issues Listed
|
2,207
|
2,209
|
2,171
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$13,000,000
|
$65,500,000
|
$475,055,050
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$1,655,035,591
|
$2,393,320,891
|
$929,832,064
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$110,000,000
|
$1,365,764,859
|
$258,752,530
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$1,778,035,591
|
$3,824,585,750
|
$1,663,639,644
|
Total Number of Financings
|
38
|
50
|
34
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,054,446,603,206
|
$3,048,392,408,023
|
$3,016,060,513,304
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2019
|
2018
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
84
|
81
|
+3.7
|
IPOs
|
69
|
68
|
+1.5
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
12
|
9
|
+33.3
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$665,179,310
|
$2,265,968,833
|
-70.6
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$11,401,950,913
|
$11,972,338,635
|
-4.8
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$3,720,859,513
|
$6,077,781,167
|
-38.8
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$15,787,989,736
|
$20,316,088,635
|
-22.3
|
Total Number of Financings
|
292
|
329
|
-11.2
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,054,446,603,206
|
$3,016,060,513,304
|
+1.3
TSX Venture Exchange**
|
July 2019
|
June 2019
|
July 2018
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,947
|
1,948
|
1,971
|
New Issuers Listed
|
10
|
7
|
8
|
IPOs
|
6
|
6
|
5
|
Graduates to TSX
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
Issues Listed
|
2,031
|
2,030
|
2,055
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$2,075,020
|
$5,333,033
|
$3,420,000
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$46,772,057
|
$121,104,801
|
$23,174,371
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$206,884,202
|
$159,629,957
|
$539,554,451
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$255,731,279
|
$286,067,791
|
$566,148,822
|
Total Number of Financings
|
109
|
113
|
113
|
Market Cap Listed Issues*
|
$47,982,539,739
|
$48,290,148,432
|
$49,684,709,930
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
53
|
76
|
-30.3
|
IPOs
|
45
|
53
|
-15.1
|
Graduates to TSX
|
12
|
9
|
+33.3
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$38,816,809
|
$24,198,720
|
+60.4
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$544,368,219
|
$1,555,794,892
|
-65.0
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$1,555,339,751
|
$3,406,127,593
|
-54.3
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$2,138,524,779
|
$4,986,121,205
|
-57.1
|
Total Number of Financings
|
782
|
973
|
-19.6
|
Market Cap Listed Issues*
|
$47,982,539,739
|
$49,684,709,930
|
-3.4
|
*Effective July 2018, the calculation of Market Capitalization for securities listed on TSX Venture Exchange will include escrow shares. Please note that comparative periods as displayed have also been recalculated.
|
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
|
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during July 2019:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Avicanna Inc.
|
AVCN
|
Franklin Liberty Core Plus Bond ETF
|
FLCP
|
Franklin Liberty Short Duration Bond ETF
|
FLSD
|
Mackenzie Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF
|
QEBH
|
MediPharm Labs Corp.
|
LABS
|
Picton Mahoney Fortified Active Extension Alternative Fund
|
PFAE
|
Picton Mahoney Fortified Income Alternative Fund
|
PFIA
|
Picton Mahoney Fortified Market Neutral Alternative Fund
|
PFMN
|
Picton Mahoney Fortified Multi-Strategy Alternative Fund
|
PFMS
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Aim4 Ventures Inc.
|
AIMD.P
|
Bitfarms Ltd.
|
BITF
|
Caprice Business Development Canada
|
CAPB.P
|
Cubicfarm Systems Corp.
|
CUB
|
Green Panda Capital Corp.
|
GPCC.P
|
Hyduke Energy Services Inc.
|
HYD
|
Rozdil Capital Corporation
|
ROZ.P
|
Tri Capital Opportunities Corp.
|
TCAP.P
|
Valens Groworks Corp.
|
VGW
|
Xau Resources Inc.
|
GIG.P
