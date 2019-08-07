TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - July 2019

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for July, 2019.

TSX welcomed nine new issuers in July 2019, compared with six in the previous month and seven in July 2018. The new listings were seven exchange traded funds and two life sciences companies. Total financings raised in July 2019 decreased 54% from the previous month, but were up 7% compared to July 2018. The total number of financings in July 2019 was 38, compared with 50 the previous month and 34 in July 2018.

TSXV welcomed 10 new issuers in July 2019, compared with seven the previous month and eight in July 2018. The new listings were six capital pool companies, two technology companies, one life sciences company and one industrial products & services company. Total financings raised in July 2019 decreased 11% compared to the previous month, and were down 55% compared to July 2018. There were 109 financings in July 2019, compared with 113 in the previous month and 113 in July 2018.

Toronto Stock Exchange



July 2019 June 2019 July 2018 Issuers Listed 1,566 1,565 1,518 New Issuers Listed 9 6 7 IPOs 7 4 4 Graduates from TSXV 1 2 2 Issues Listed 2,207 2,209 2,171 IPO Financings Raised $13,000,000 $65,500,000 $475,055,050 Secondary Financings Raised $1,655,035,591 $2,393,320,891 $929,832,064 Supplemental Financings Raised $110,000,000 $1,365,764,859 $258,752,530 Total Financings Raised $1,778,035,591 $3,824,585,750 $1,663,639,644 Total Number of Financings 38 50 34 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,054,446,603,206 $3,048,392,408,023 $3,016,060,513,304

Year-to-date Statistics



2019 2018 % change New Issuers Listed 84 81 +3.7 IPOs 69 68 +1.5 Graduates from TSXV 12 9 +33.3 IPO Financings Raised $665,179,310 $2,265,968,833 -70.6 Secondary Financings Raised $11,401,950,913 $11,972,338,635 -4.8 Supplemental Financings Raised $3,720,859,513 $6,077,781,167 -38.8 Total Financings Raised $15,787,989,736 $20,316,088,635 -22.3 Total Number of Financings 292 329 -11.2 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,054,446,603,206 $3,016,060,513,304 +1.3

TSX Venture Exchange **



July 2019 June 2019 July 2018 Issuers Listed 1,947 1,948 1,971 New Issuers Listed 10 7 8 IPOs 6 6 5 Graduates to TSX 1 2 2 Issues Listed 2,031 2,030 2,055 IPO Financings Raised $2,075,020 $5,333,033 $3,420,000 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $46,772,057 $121,104,801 $23,174,371 Supplemental Financings Raised $206,884,202 $159,629,957 $539,554,451 Total Financings Raised $255,731,279 $286,067,791 $566,148,822 Total Number of Financings 109 113 113 Market Cap Listed Issues* $47,982,539,739 $48,290,148,432 $49,684,709,930

Year-to-date Statistics



2019 2018 % Change New Issuers Listed 53 76 -30.3 IPOs 45 53 -15.1 Graduates to TSX 12 9 +33.3 IPO Financings Raised $38,816,809 $24,198,720 +60.4 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $544,368,219 $1,555,794,892 -65.0 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,555,339,751 $3,406,127,593 -54.3 Total Financings Raised $2,138,524,779 $4,986,121,205 -57.1 Total Number of Financings 782 973 -19.6 Market Cap Listed Issues* $47,982,539,739 $49,684,709,930 -3.4



*Effective July 2018, the calculation of Market Capitalization for securities listed on TSX Venture Exchange will include escrow shares. Please note that comparative periods as displayed have also been recalculated. **Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during July 2019:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Avicanna Inc. AVCN Franklin Liberty Core Plus Bond ETF FLCP Franklin Liberty Short Duration Bond ETF FLSD Mackenzie Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF QEBH MediPharm Labs Corp. LABS Picton Mahoney Fortified Active Extension Alternative Fund PFAE Picton Mahoney Fortified Income Alternative Fund PFIA Picton Mahoney Fortified Market Neutral Alternative Fund PFMN Picton Mahoney Fortified Multi-Strategy Alternative Fund PFMS

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Aim4 Ventures Inc. AIMD.P Bitfarms Ltd. BITF Caprice Business Development Canada CAPB.P Cubicfarm Systems Corp. CUB Green Panda Capital Corp. GPCC.P Hyduke Energy Services Inc. HYD Rozdil Capital Corporation ROZ.P Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. TCAP.P Valens Groworks Corp. VGW Xau Resources Inc. GIG.P

