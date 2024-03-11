Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for February 2024.

TSX welcomed 11 new issuers in February 2024, compared with nine in the previous month and 14 in February 2023. The new listings were six exchange traded funds, two mining companies, one closed-end fund, one oil & gas company and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in February 2024 increased 1218% compared to the previous month, and were up 619% compared to February 2023. The total number of financings in February 2024 was 32, compared with 31 the previous month and 36 in February 2023.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed three new issuers in February 2024, compared with seven in the previous month and seven in February 2023. The new listings were two Capital Pool Companies and one mining company. Total financings raised in February 2024 decreased 20% compared to the previous month, and were down 41% compared to February 2023. There were 86 financings in February 2024, compared with 124 in the previous month and 97 in February 2023.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for February 2024 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



February 2024 January 2024 February 2023 Issuers Listed 1,815 1,814 1,812 New Issuers Listed 11 9 14 IPOs 7 8 11 Graduates from TSXV 3 1 2 Issues Listed 2,483 2,480 2,497 IPO Financings Raised $59,265,889 $16,795,068 $23,993,125 Secondary Financings Raised $2,807,980,916 $169,319,151 $375,360,580 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,502,200 $31,612,300 $0 Total Financings Raised $2,869,749,005 $217,726,519 $399,353,705 Total Number of Financings 32 31 36 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,246,449,548,081 $4,162,277,734,735 $4,016,071,025,545

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % change New Issuers Listed 20 29 -31.0 IPOs 15 25 -40.0 Graduates from TSXV 4 3 +33.3 IPO Financings Raised $76,060,957 $110,011,041 -30.9 Secondary Financings Raised $2,977,300,067 $604,031,905 +392.9 Supplemental Financings Raised $34,114,500 $101,500,000 -66.4 Total Financings Raised $3,087,475,524 $815,542,946 +278.6 Total Number of Financings 63 74 -14.9 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,246,449,548,081 $4,016,071,025,545 +5.7

TSX Venture Exchange **



February 2024 January 2024 February 2023 Issuers Listed 1,895 1,905 1,922 New Issuers Listed 3 7 7 IPOs 2 3 6 Graduates to TSX 3 1 2 Issues Listed 1,976 1,993 2,029 IPO Financings Raised $550,000 $676,100 $3,360,950 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $14,246,776 $66,189,745 $221,063,685 Supplemental Financings Raised $267,430,014 $285,050,594 $254,963,068 Total Financings Raised $282,226,790 $351,916,439 $479,387,703 Total Number of Financings 86 124 97 Market Cap Listed Issues $68,063,950,271 $70,063,967,567 $77,727,972,776

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % Change New Issuers Listed 10 8 +25.0 IPOs 5 7 -28.6 Graduates to TSX 4 3 +33.3 IPO Financings Raised $1,226,100 $3,610,950 -66.0 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $80,436,521 $313,939,518 -74.4 Supplemental Financings Raised $552,480,608 $520,867,774 +6.1 Total Financings Raised $634,143,229 $838,418,242 -24.4 Total Number of Financings 210 230 -8.7 Market Cap Listed Issues $68,063,950,271 $77,727,972,776 -12.4

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis



TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during February 2024:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Canadian Large Cap Leaders Split Corp. NPS Greenfire Resources Ltd. GFR Hamilton Energy Yield Maximizer ETF EMAX Hamilton Gold Producer Yield Maximizer ETF AMAX Hamilton Healthcare Yield Maximizer ETF LMAX Hamilton U.S. Financials Yield Maximizer ETF FMAX Mackenzie World Low Volatility ETF MWLV NGEx Minerals Ltd. NGEX Patriot Battery Metals Inc. PMET Satellos Bioscience Inc. MSCL TD Cash Management ETF TCSH

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Coco Pool Corp. CCPC.P Goldgroup Mining Inc. GGA Navion Capital II Inc. NVN.P

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-671-1704, [email protected]