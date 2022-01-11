TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - December 2021 Français

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for December 2021.

TSX welcomed nine new issuers in December 2021, compared with 25 in the previous month and 10 in December 2020. The new listings were four exchange traded funds, two mining companies, two life sciences companies and one technology company. Total financings raised in December 2021 decreased 52% compared to the previous month, and were down 35% compared to December 2020. The total number of financings in December 2021 was 56, compared with 60 the previous month and 53 in December 2020.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 

TSXV welcomed 14 new issuers in December 2021, compared with 16 in the previous month and eight in December 2020. The new listings were 11 capital pool companies and three mining companies. Total financings raised in December 2021 increased 2% compared to the previous month, but were down 5% compared to December 2020. There were 165 financings in December 2021, compared with 138 in the previous month and 177 in December 2020.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for December 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

December 2021

November 2021

December 2020

Issuers Listed                                                

1,749

1,751

1,642

New Issuers Listed                                       

9

25

10

IPOs                                                                

5

21

8

Graduates from TSXV

4

3

2

Issues Listed                                                  

2,425

2,423

2,293

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$67,250,050

$2,328,258,567

$339,028,246

Secondary Financings Raised

$1,247,278,543

$2,479,445,842

$3,479,516,201

Supplemental Financings Raised

$1,190,475,684

$436,147,496

$47,308,800

Total Financings Raised

$2,505,004,277

$5,243,851,905

$3,865,853,247

Total Number of Financings                        

56

60

53

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$4,223,871,393,563

$4,098,383,716,196

$3,398,550,102,622

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% change

New Issuers Listed                                        

213

170

+25.3

IPOs

157

140

+12.1

Graduates from TSXV

36

20

+80.0

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$10,487,796,183

$6,759,887,738

+55.1

Secondary Financings Raised

$28,374,208,875

$27,199,147,749

+4.3

Supplemental Financings Raised

$7,054,778,977

$2,220,900,538

+217.7

Total Financings Raised                                

$45,916,784,035

$36,179,936,025

+26.9

Total Number of Financings

641

533

+20.3

Market Cap Listed Issues

$4,223,871,393,563

$3,398,550,102,622

+24.3

TSX Venture Exchange**

December 2021

November 2021

December 2020

Issuers Listed                                                 

1,892

1,899

1,889

New Issuers Listed

14

16

8

IPOs                                           

13

9

5

Graduates to TSX

4

3

2

Issues Listed

2,000

2,011

1,974

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$10,012,922

$70,656,617

$12,042,642

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$235,851,660

$177,743,941

$370,556,898

Supplemental Financings Raised

$665,389,223

$644,211,413

$576,022,238

Total Financings Raised

$911,253,805

$892,611,971

$958,621,778

Total Number of Financings                        

165

138

177

Market Cap Listed Issues

$102,467,123,398

$101,455,114,372*

$78,362,951,154

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

147

63

+133.3

IPOs

101

39

+159.0

Graduates to TSX

36

20

+80.0

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$269,665,407

$213,018,283

+26.6

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$3,621,917,540

$1,879,583,265

+92.7

Supplemental Financings Raised

$7,138,371,483

$4,570,886,951

+56.2

Total Financings Raised

$11,029,954,430

$6,663,488,499

+65.5

Total Number of Financings                        

1,684

1,717

-1.9

Market Cap Listed Issues

$102,467,123,398

$78,362,951,154

+30.8

*correction

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1)      Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during December 2021:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Aclara Resources Inc.

ARA

BMO Money Market Fund

ZMMK

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BCT

Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF

FBTC & FBTC.U

Givex Information Technology Group Limited

GIVX

Horizons GX Cybersecurity Index ETF

HBUG

Horizons GX Telemedicine and Digital Health Index ETF

HDOC

Numinus Wellness Inc.

NUMI

Orezone Gold Corporation

ORE

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

ECC Ventures 5 Corp.

ECCV.P

ECC Ventures 6 Corp.

ECCS.P

EV Nickel Inc.

EVNI

Fairplay Ventures Inc.

FPY.P

Fountainhall Capital Corp.

FUN.P

Gold Basin Resources Corporation

GXX

Harmony Acquisitions Corp.

MONY.P

New Media Capital 2.0 Inc.

NEME.P

PC 1 CORP.

PCAA.P

Roshni Capital Inc.

ROSH.P

Rumbu Holdings Ltd.

RMB.P

Rupert's Crossing Capital Inc.

RUCC.P

Taura Gold Inc.

TORA

Wittering Capital Corp.

WITT.P

