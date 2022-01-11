Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for December 2021.

TSX welcomed nine new issuers in December 2021, compared with 25 in the previous month and 10 in December 2020. The new listings were four exchange traded funds, two mining companies, two life sciences companies and one technology company. Total financings raised in December 2021 decreased 52% compared to the previous month, and were down 35% compared to December 2020. The total number of financings in December 2021 was 56, compared with 60 the previous month and 53 in December 2020.

TSXV welcomed 14 new issuers in December 2021, compared with 16 in the previous month and eight in December 2020. The new listings were 11 capital pool companies and three mining companies. Total financings raised in December 2021 increased 2% compared to the previous month, but were down 5% compared to December 2020. There were 165 financings in December 2021, compared with 138 in the previous month and 177 in December 2020.

Toronto Stock Exchange



December 2021 November 2021 December 2020 Issuers Listed 1,749 1,751 1,642 New Issuers Listed 9 25 10 IPOs 5 21 8 Graduates from TSXV 4 3 2 Issues Listed 2,425 2,423 2,293 IPO Financings Raised $67,250,050 $2,328,258,567 $339,028,246 Secondary Financings Raised $1,247,278,543 $2,479,445,842 $3,479,516,201 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,190,475,684 $436,147,496 $47,308,800 Total Financings Raised $2,505,004,277 $5,243,851,905 $3,865,853,247 Total Number of Financings 56 60 53 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,223,871,393,563 $4,098,383,716,196 $3,398,550,102,622

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % change New Issuers Listed 213 170 +25.3 IPOs 157 140 +12.1 Graduates from TSXV 36 20 +80.0 IPO Financings Raised $10,487,796,183 $6,759,887,738 +55.1 Secondary Financings Raised $28,374,208,875 $27,199,147,749 +4.3 Supplemental Financings Raised $7,054,778,977 $2,220,900,538 +217.7 Total Financings Raised $45,916,784,035 $36,179,936,025 +26.9 Total Number of Financings 641 533 +20.3 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,223,871,393,563 $3,398,550,102,622 +24.3

TSX Venture Exchange **



December 2021 November 2021 December 2020 Issuers Listed 1,892 1,899 1,889 New Issuers Listed 14 16 8 IPOs 13 9 5 Graduates to TSX 4 3 2 Issues Listed 2,000 2,011 1,974 IPO Financings Raised $10,012,922 $70,656,617 $12,042,642 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $235,851,660 $177,743,941 $370,556,898 Supplemental Financings Raised $665,389,223 $644,211,413 $576,022,238 Total Financings Raised $911,253,805 $892,611,971 $958,621,778 Total Number of Financings 165 138 177 Market Cap Listed Issues $102,467,123,398 $101,455,114,372* $78,362,951,154

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change New Issuers Listed 147 63 +133.3 IPOs 101 39 +159.0 Graduates to TSX 36 20 +80.0 IPO Financings Raised $269,665,407 $213,018,283 +26.6 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $3,621,917,540 $1,879,583,265 +92.7 Supplemental Financings Raised $7,138,371,483 $4,570,886,951 +56.2 Total Financings Raised $11,029,954,430 $6,663,488,499 +65.5 Total Number of Financings 1,684 1,717 -1.9 Market Cap Listed Issues $102,467,123,398 $78,362,951,154 +30.8



*correction

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during December 2021:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Aclara Resources Inc. ARA BMO Money Market Fund ZMMK BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. BCT Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF FBTC & FBTC.U Givex Information Technology Group Limited GIVX Horizons GX Cybersecurity Index ETF HBUG Horizons GX Telemedicine and Digital Health Index ETF HDOC Numinus Wellness Inc. NUMI Orezone Gold Corporation ORE

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol ECC Ventures 5 Corp. ECCV.P ECC Ventures 6 Corp. ECCS.P EV Nickel Inc. EVNI Fairplay Ventures Inc. FPY.P Fountainhall Capital Corp. FUN.P Gold Basin Resources Corporation GXX Harmony Acquisitions Corp. MONY.P New Media Capital 2.0 Inc. NEME.P PC 1 CORP. PCAA.P Roshni Capital Inc. ROSH.P Rumbu Holdings Ltd. RMB.P Rupert's Crossing Capital Inc. RUCC.P Taura Gold Inc. TORA Wittering Capital Corp. WITT.P

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

