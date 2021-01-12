TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - December 2020 Français
Jan 12, 2021, 09:00 ET
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for December 2020.
TSX welcomed 10 new issuers in December 2020, compared with 11 in the previous month and three in December 2019. The new listings were four exchange traded funds, two closed end funds, one life sciences company, one technology company, one oil & gas company and one mining company. Total financings raised in December 2020 decreased 34% compared to the previous month, and decreased 65% compared to December 2019. The total number of financings in December 2020 was 53, compared with 39 the previous month and 52 in December 2019.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed eight new issuers in December 2020, compared with four in the previous month and 12 in December 2019. The new listings were three capital pool companies, four mining companies and one financial services company. Total financings raised in December 2020 increased 136% compared to the previous month, and were up 145% compared to December 2019. There were 177 financings in December 2020, compared with 115 in the previous month and 146 in December 2019.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for December 2020 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
December 2020
|
November 2020
|
December 2019
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,642
|
1,643
|
1,572
|
New Issuers Listed
|
10
|
11
|
3
|
IPOs
|
8
|
7
|
1
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
Issues Listed
|
2,293
|
2,296
|
2,222
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$339,028,246
|
$117,959,988
|
$172,500,000
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$3,479,516,201
|
$5,710,255,105
|
$3,039,232,705
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$47,308,800
|
$22,656,848
|
$7,961,638,100
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$3,865,853,247
|
$5,850,871,941
|
$11,173,370,805
|
Total Number of Financings
|
53
|
39
|
52
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,398,550,102,622
|
$3,320,596,311,218
|
$3,196,015,391,388
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2020
|
2019
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
170
|
134
|
+26.9
|
IPOs
|
140
|
106
|
+32.1
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
20
|
21
|
-4.8
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$6,759,887,738
|
$1,579,564,320
|
+328.0
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$27,199,147,749
|
$19,846,208,282
|
+37.0
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$2,220,900,538
|
$13,388,164,546
|
-83.4
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$36,179,936,025
|
$34,813,937,148
|
+3.9
|
Total Number of Financings
|
533
|
511
|
+4.3
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,398,550,102,622
|
$3,196,015,391,388
|
+6.3
TSX Venture Exchange**
|
December 2020
|
November 2020
|
December 2019
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,889
|
1,900
|
1,939
|
New Issuers Listed
|
8
|
4
|
12
|
IPOs
|
5
|
2
|
10
|
Graduates to TSX
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
Issues Listed
|
1,974
|
1,986
|
2,027
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$12,042,642
|
$680,000
|
$37,539,650
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$370,556,898
|
$178,438,865
|
$68,437,121
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$576,022,238
|
$226,992,108
|
$285,273,400
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$958,621,778
|
$406,110,973
|
$391,250,171
|
Total Number of Financings
|
177
|
115
|
146
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$78,362,951,154
|
$66,919,901,885
|
$45,351,401,011
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2020
|
2019
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
63
|
89
|
-29.2
|
IPOs
|
39
|
73
|
-46.6
|
Graduates to TSX
|
20
|
21
|
-4.8
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$213,018,283
|
$91,031,359
|
+134.0
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$1,879,583,265
|
$1,100,135,241
|
+70.9
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$4,570,886,951
|
$3,044,907,302
|
+50.1
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$6,663,488,499
|
$4,236,073,902
|
+57.3
|
Total Number of Financings
|
1,717
|
1,372
|
+25.1
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$78,362,951,154
|
$45,351,401,011
|
+72.8
|
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
|
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during December 2020:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
CI Galaxy Bitcoin Fund
|
BTCG.UN & BTCG.U
|
Haivision Systems Inc.
|
HAI
|
Horizons Tactical Absolute Return Bond ETF
|
HARB
|
K92 Mining Inc.
|
KNT
|
MindBeacon Holdings Inc.
|
MBCN
|
Pipestone Energy Corp.
|
PIPE
|
TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF
|
TMEC
|
TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF
|
TMEI
|
TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF
|
TMEU
|
The Ether Fund
|
QETH.U
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Cross Border Capital I Inc.
|
CBX.P
|
Cuspis Capital II Ltd.
|
CCII.P
|
E2Gold Inc.
|
ETU
|
EFH Holdings Inc.
|
EFH
|
Element 29 Resources Inc.
|
ECU
|
Empress Royalty Corp.
|
EMPR
|
Jabbo Capital Corp.
|
JAB.P
|
Tempus Resources Ltd.
|
TMRR
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
SOURCE TMX Group Limited
For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]