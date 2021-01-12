Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for December 2020.

TSX welcomed 10 new issuers in December 2020, compared with 11 in the previous month and three in December 2019. The new listings were four exchange traded funds, two closed end funds, one life sciences company, one technology company, one oil & gas company and one mining company. Total financings raised in December 2020 decreased 34% compared to the previous month, and decreased 65% compared to December 2019. The total number of financings in December 2020 was 53, compared with 39 the previous month and 52 in December 2019.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed eight new issuers in December 2020, compared with four in the previous month and 12 in December 2019. The new listings were three capital pool companies, four mining companies and one financial services company. Total financings raised in December 2020 increased 136% compared to the previous month, and were up 145% compared to December 2019. There were 177 financings in December 2020, compared with 115 in the previous month and 146 in December 2019.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for December 2020 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



December 2020 November 2020 December 2019 Issuers Listed 1,642 1,643 1,572 New Issuers Listed 10 11 3 IPOs 8 7 1 Graduates from TSXV 2 3 0 Issues Listed 2,293 2,296 2,222 IPO Financings Raised $339,028,246 $117,959,988 $172,500,000 Secondary Financings Raised $3,479,516,201 $5,710,255,105 $3,039,232,705 Supplemental Financings Raised $47,308,800 $22,656,848 $7,961,638,100 Total Financings Raised $3,865,853,247 $5,850,871,941 $11,173,370,805 Total Number of Financings 53 39 52 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,398,550,102,622 $3,320,596,311,218 $3,196,015,391,388

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % change New Issuers Listed 170 134 +26.9 IPOs 140 106 +32.1 Graduates from TSXV 20 21 -4.8 IPO Financings Raised $6,759,887,738 $1,579,564,320 +328.0 Secondary Financings Raised $27,199,147,749 $19,846,208,282 +37.0 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,220,900,538 $13,388,164,546 -83.4 Total Financings Raised $36,179,936,025 $34,813,937,148 +3.9 Total Number of Financings 533 511 +4.3 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,398,550,102,622 $3,196,015,391,388 +6.3

TSX Venture Exchange **



December 2020 November 2020 December 2019 Issuers Listed 1,889 1,900 1,939 New Issuers Listed 8 4 12 IPOs 5 2 10 Graduates to TSX 2 3 0 Issues Listed 1,974 1,986 2,027 IPO Financings Raised $12,042,642 $680,000 $37,539,650 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $370,556,898 $178,438,865 $68,437,121 Supplemental Financings Raised $576,022,238 $226,992,108 $285,273,400 Total Financings Raised $958,621,778 $406,110,973 $391,250,171 Total Number of Financings 177 115 146 Market Cap Listed Issues $78,362,951,154 $66,919,901,885 $45,351,401,011

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % Change New Issuers Listed 63 89 -29.2 IPOs 39 73 -46.6 Graduates to TSX 20 21 -4.8 IPO Financings Raised $213,018,283 $91,031,359 +134.0 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $1,879,583,265 $1,100,135,241 +70.9 Supplemental Financings Raised $4,570,886,951 $3,044,907,302 +50.1 Total Financings Raised $6,663,488,499 $4,236,073,902 +57.3 Total Number of Financings 1,717 1,372 +25.1 Market Cap Listed Issues $78,362,951,154 $45,351,401,011 +72.8

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during December 2020:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol CI Galaxy Bitcoin Fund BTCG.UN & BTCG.U Haivision Systems Inc. HAI Horizons Tactical Absolute Return Bond ETF HARB K92 Mining Inc. KNT MindBeacon Holdings Inc. MBCN Pipestone Energy Corp. PIPE TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF TMEC TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF TMEI TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF TMEU The Ether Fund QETH.U

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Cross Border Capital I Inc. CBX.P Cuspis Capital II Ltd. CCII.P E2Gold Inc. ETU EFH Holdings Inc. EFH Element 29 Resources Inc. ECU Empress Royalty Corp. EMPR Jabbo Capital Corp. JAB.P Tempus Resources Ltd. TMRR

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]