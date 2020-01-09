TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - December 2019 Français
Jan 09, 2020, 09:00 ET
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for December 2019.
TSX welcomed three new issuers in December 2019, compared with 16 in the previous month and five in December 2018. The new listings were one industrial products & services company, one financial services company and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in December 2019 increased 1391% from the previous month and were up 768% compared to December 2018. The total number of financings in December 2019 was 52, compared with 31 the previous month and 44 in December 2018.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed 12 new issuers in December 2019, compared with four in the previous month and 12 in December 2018. The new listings were six capital pool companies, five mining companies and one clean technology company. Total financings raised in December 2019 increased 75% compared to the previous month, and were unchanged from December 2018. There were 146 financings in December 2019, compared with 83 in the previous month and 146 in December 2018.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for December 2019 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
December 2019
|
November 2019
|
December 2018
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,572
|
1,578
|
1,526
|
New Issuers Listed
|
3
|
16
|
5
|
IPOs
|
1
|
14
|
5
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
Issues Listed
|
2,222
|
2,231
|
2,172
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$172,500,000
|
$126,750,000
|
$29,900,016
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$3,039,232,705
|
$452,684,547
|
$1,115,035,717
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$7,961,638,100
|
$169,770,594
|
$142,389,908
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$11,173,370,805
|
$749,205,141
|
$1,287,325,641
|
Total Number of Financings
|
52
|
31
|
44
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,196,015,391,388
|
$3,165,392,631,069
|
$2,646,182,372,762
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2019
|
2018
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
134
|
132
|
+1.5
|
IPOs
|
106
|
112
|
-5.4
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
21
|
12
|
+75.0
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$1,579,564,320
|
$2,738,190,345
|
-42.3
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$19,846,208,282
|
$22,423,753,658
|
-11.5
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$13,388,164,546
|
$8,866,843,262
|
+51.0
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$34,813,937,148
|
$34,028,787,265
|
+2.3
|
Total Number of Financings
|
511
|
525
|
-2.7
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,196,015,391,388
|
$2,646,182,372,762
|
+20.8
TSX Venture Exchange**
|
December 2019
|
November 2019
|
December 2018
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,939
|
1,933
|
1,974
|
New Issuers Listed
|
12
|
4
|
12
|
IPOs
|
10
|
2
|
11
|
Graduates to TSX
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
Issues Listed
|
2,027
|
2,021
|
2,064
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$37,539,650
|
$520,000
|
$7,656,875
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$68,437,121
|
$31,251,750
|
$77,033,388
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$285,273,400
|
$192,290,131
|
$305,901,453
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$391,250,171
|
$224,061,881
|
$390,591,716
|
Total Number of Financings
|
146
|
83
|
146
|
Market Cap Listed Issues*
|
$45,351,401,011
|
$41,953,150,194
|
$45,404,018,593
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
89
|
138
|
-35.5
|
IPOs
|
73
|
108
|
-32.4
|
Graduates to TSX
|
21
|
12
|
+75.0
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$91,031,359
|
$70,729,487
|
+28.7
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$1,100,135,241
|
$2,063,288,520
|
-46.7
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$3,044,907,302
|
$4,882,426,612
|
-37.6
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$4,236,073,902
|
$7,016,444,619
|
-39.6
|
Total Number of Financings
|
1,372
|
1,598
|
-14.1
|
Market Cap Listed Issues*
|
$45,351,401,011
|
$45,404,018,593
|
-0.1
|
*Effective July 2018, the calculation of Market Capitalization for securities listed on TSX Venture Exchange will include escrow shares. Please
|
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1)
|
Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
|
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during December 2019:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc.
|
AND
|
Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.
|
SFC
|
Willow Biosciences Inc.
|
WLLW
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
AMV Capital Corporation
|
AMV
|
Antalis Ventures Corp.
|
ANTV.P
|
Brachium Capital Corp.
|
BRAC.P
|
Duro Metals Inc.
|
DURO.P
|
Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc.
|
EAC
|
Holly Street Capital Ltd.
|
HSC.P
|
Klinik Health Ventures Corp.
|
KHV.P
|
LaSalle Exploration Corp.
|
LSX
|
Logica Ventures Corp.
|
LOG.P
|
Optimum Ventures Ltd.
|
OPV
|
Turmalina Metals Corp.
|
TBX
|
Uranium Royalty Corp.
|
URC
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
SOURCE TMX Group Limited
For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]
Share this article