TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - December 2019

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for December 2019.

TSX welcomed three new issuers in December 2019, compared with 16 in the previous month and five in December 2018. The new listings were one industrial products & services company, one financial services company and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in December 2019 increased 1391% from the previous month and were up 768% compared to December 2018. The total number of financings in December 2019 was 52, compared with 31 the previous month and 44 in December 2018.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed 12 new issuers in December 2019, compared with four in the previous month and 12 in December 2018. The new listings were six capital pool companies, five mining companies and one clean technology company. Total financings raised in December 2019 increased 75% compared to the previous month, and were unchanged from December 2018. There were 146 financings in December 2019, compared with 83 in the previous month and 146 in December 2018.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for December 2019 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



December 2019 November 2019 December 2018 Issuers Listed 1,572 1,578 1,526 New Issuers Listed 3 16 5 IPOs 1 14 5 Graduates from TSXV 0 1 0 Issues Listed 2,222 2,231 2,172 IPO Financings Raised $172,500,000 $126,750,000 $29,900,016 Secondary Financings Raised $3,039,232,705 $452,684,547 $1,115,035,717 Supplemental Financings Raised $7,961,638,100 $169,770,594 $142,389,908 Total Financings Raised $11,173,370,805 $749,205,141 $1,287,325,641 Total Number of Financings 52 31 44 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,196,015,391,388 $3,165,392,631,069 $2,646,182,372,762

Year-to-date Statistics



2019 2018 % change New Issuers Listed 134 132 +1.5 IPOs 106 112 -5.4 Graduates from TSXV 21 12 +75.0 IPO Financings Raised $1,579,564,320 $2,738,190,345 -42.3 Secondary Financings Raised $19,846,208,282 $22,423,753,658 -11.5 Supplemental Financings Raised $13,388,164,546 $8,866,843,262 +51.0 Total Financings Raised $34,813,937,148 $34,028,787,265 +2.3 Total Number of Financings 511 525 -2.7 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,196,015,391,388 $2,646,182,372,762 +20.8

TSX Venture Exchange **



December 2019 November 2019 December 2018 Issuers Listed 1,939 1,933 1,974 New Issuers Listed 12 4 12 IPOs 10 2 11 Graduates to TSX 0 1 0 Issues Listed 2,027 2,021 2,064 IPO Financings Raised $37,539,650 $520,000 $7,656,875 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $68,437,121 $31,251,750 $77,033,388 Supplemental Financings Raised $285,273,400 $192,290,131 $305,901,453 Total Financings Raised $391,250,171 $224,061,881 $390,591,716 Total Number of Financings 146 83 146 Market Cap Listed Issues* $45,351,401,011 $41,953,150,194 $45,404,018,593

Year-to-date Statistics



2019 2018 % Change New Issuers Listed 89 138 -35.5 IPOs 73 108 -32.4 Graduates to TSX 21 12 +75.0 IPO Financings Raised $91,031,359 $70,729,487 +28.7 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $1,100,135,241 $2,063,288,520 -46.7 Supplemental Financings Raised $3,044,907,302 $4,882,426,612 -37.6 Total Financings Raised $4,236,073,902 $7,016,444,619 -39.6 Total Number of Financings 1,372 1,598 -14.1 Market Cap Listed Issues* $45,351,401,011 $45,404,018,593 -0.1

*Effective July 2018, the calculation of Market Capitalization for securities listed on TSX Venture Exchange will include escrow shares. Please

note that comparative periods as displayed have also been recalculated. **Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis



TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during December 2019:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. AND Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. SFC Willow Biosciences Inc. WLLW

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol AMV Capital Corporation AMV Antalis Ventures Corp. ANTV.P Brachium Capital Corp. BRAC.P Duro Metals Inc. DURO.P Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. EAC Holly Street Capital Ltd. HSC.P Klinik Health Ventures Corp. KHV.P LaSalle Exploration Corp. LSX Logica Ventures Corp. LOG.P Optimum Ventures Ltd. OPV Turmalina Metals Corp. TBX Uranium Royalty Corp. URC

