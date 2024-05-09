Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for April 2024.

TSX welcomed 24 new issuers in April 2024, compared with four in the previous month and nine in April 2023. The new listings were 23 exchange traded funds and one mining company. Total financings raised in April 2024 increased 574% compared to the previous month, and were up 192% compared to April 2023. The total number of financings in April 2024 was 58, compared with 18 the previous month and 21 in April 2023.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed one new issuer in April 2024, compared with seven in the previous month and three in April 2023. The new listing was a mining company. Total financings raised in April 2024 decreased 13% compared to the previous month, and were down 30% compared to April 2023. There were 92 financings in April 2024, compared with 71 in the previous month and 77 in April 2023.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for April 2024 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



April 2024 March 2024 April 2023 Issuers Listed 1,803 1,790 1,788 New Issuers Listed 24 4 9 IPOs 23 4 9 Graduates from TSXV 1 0 0 Issues Listed 2,465 2,457 2,460 IPO Financings Raised $44,238,600 $7,216,880 $82,812,133 Secondary Financings Raised $1,576,579,354 $233,369,809 $124,106,309 Supplemental Financings Raised $0 $0 $348,789,810 Total Financings Raised $1,620,817,954 $240,586,689 $555,708,252 Total Number of Financings 58 18 21 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,342,659,750,407 $4,407,856,569,728 $4,091,870,982,904

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % change New Issuers Listed 48 40 +20.0 IPOs 42 35 +20.0 Graduates from TSXV 5 4 +25.0 IPO Financings Raised $127,516,437 $342,831,174 -62.8 Secondary Financings Raised $4,787,249,230 $1,543,831,306 +210.1 Supplemental Financings Raised $34,114,500 $616,289,810 -94.5 Total Financings Raised $4,948,880,167 $2,502,952,290 +97.7 Total Number of Financings 139 125 +11.2 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,342,659,750,407 $4,091,870,982,904 +6.1

TSX Venture Exchange **



April 2024 March 2024 April 2023 Issuers Listed 1,893 1,900 1,912 New Issuers Listed 1 7 3 IPOs 0 2 1 Graduates to TSX 1 0 0 Issues Listed 1,968 1,978 2,015 IPO Financings Raised $0 $1,200,000 $312,900 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $92,494,161 $53,397,381 $98,080,856 Supplemental Financings Raised $194,930,626 $276,333,157 $310,455,991 Total Financings Raised $287,424,787 $330,930,538 $408,849,747 Total Number of Financings 92 71 77 Market Cap Listed Issues $78,143,760,948 $70,091,355,805 $77,101,600,843

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % Change New Issuers Listed 18 18 n/c IPOs 7 12 -41.7 Graduates to TSX 5 4 +25.0 IPO Financings Raised $2,426,100 $5,883,900 -58.8 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $226,328,063 $515,448,406 -56.1 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,023,744,391 $1,138,954,461 -10.1 Total Financings Raised $1,252,498,554 $1,660,286,767 -24.6 Total Number of Financings 373 413 -9.7 Market Cap Listed Issues $78,143,760,948 $77,101,600,843 +1.4



**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised) (1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during April 2024:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Desjardins Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF DCBC Desjardins Canadian Equity Index ETF DMEC Desjardins International Equity Index ETF DMEI Desjardins American Equity Index ETF DMEU Franklin Canadian Government Bond Fund FGOV Guardian Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund GIGC G2 Goldfields Inc. GTWO Harvest Balanced Income & Growth Enhanced ETF HBIE Harvest Balanced Income & Growth ETF HBIG Harvest Industrial Leaders Income ETF HIND RBC Target 2030 Canadian Government Bond ETF RGQS RBC Target 2030 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF RQS RBC Target 2025 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQN RBC Target 2026 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQO RBC Target 2027 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQP RBC Target 2028 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQQ RBC Target 2029 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQR RBC Target 2030 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQS TD Target 2025 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCE TD Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCF TD Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCG TD Target 2025 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF TBUE.U TD Target 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF TBUF.U TD Target 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF TBUG.U

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. ORCL

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup .

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-671-1704, [email protected]