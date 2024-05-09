TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - April 2024 Français

TORONTO, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for April 2024.

TSX welcomed 24 new issuers in April 2024, compared with four in the previous month and nine in April 2023. The new listings were 23 exchange traded funds and one mining company. Total financings raised in April 2024 increased 574% compared to the previous month, and were up 192% compared to April 2023. The total number of financings in April 2024 was 58, compared with 18 the previous month and 21 in April 2023.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed one new issuer in April 2024, compared with seven in the previous month and three in April 2023. The new listing was a mining company. Total financings raised in April 2024 decreased 13% compared to the previous month, and were down 30% compared to April 2023. There were 92 financings in April 2024, compared with 71 in the previous month and 77 in April 2023.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for April 2024 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

April 2024

March 2024

April 2023

Issuers Listed                                                

1,803

1,790

1,788

New Issuers Listed

24

4

9

IPOs                                                                

23

4

9

Graduates from TSXV

1

0

0

Issues Listed                                                  

2,465

2,457

2,460

IPO Financings Raised                                 

$44,238,600

$7,216,880

$82,812,133

Secondary Financings Raised

$1,576,579,354

$233,369,809

$124,106,309

Supplemental Financings Raised

$0

$0

$348,789,810

Total Financings Raised

$1,620,817,954

$240,586,689

$555,708,252

Total Number of Financings                       

58

18

21

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$4,342,659,750,407

$4,407,856,569,728

$4,091,870,982,904

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% change

New Issuers Listed                                       

48

40

+20.0

IPOs

42

35

+20.0

Graduates from TSXV

5

4

+25.0

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$127,516,437

$342,831,174

-62.8

Secondary Financings Raised

$4,787,249,230

$1,543,831,306

+210.1

Supplemental Financings Raised

$34,114,500

$616,289,810

-94.5

Total Financings Raised

$4,948,880,167

$2,502,952,290

+97.7

Total Number of Financings

139

125

+11.2

Market Cap Listed Issues

$4,342,659,750,407

$4,091,870,982,904

+6.1

TSX Venture Exchange**

April 2024

March 2024

April 2023

Issuers Listed                                                

1,893

1,900

1,912

New Issuers Listed

1

7

3

IPOs                                           

0

2

1

Graduates to TSX

1

0

0

Issues Listed                                                  

1,968

1,978

2,015

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$0

$1,200,000

$312,900

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$92,494,161

$53,397,381

$98,080,856

Supplemental Financings Raised

$194,930,626

$276,333,157

$310,455,991

Total Financings Raised

$287,424,787

$330,930,538

$408,849,747

Total Number of Financings                        

92

71

77

Market Cap Listed Issues

$78,143,760,948

$70,091,355,805

$77,101,600,843

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

18

18

n/c

IPOs

7

12

-41.7

Graduates to TSX

5

4

+25.0

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$2,426,100

$5,883,900

-58.8

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$226,328,063

$515,448,406

-56.1

Supplemental Financings Raised

$1,023,744,391

$1,138,954,461

-10.1

Total Financings Raised

$1,252,498,554

$1,660,286,767

-24.6

Total Number of Financings                        

373

413

-9.7

Market Cap Listed Issues

$78,143,760,948

$77,101,600,843

+1.4

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1)

Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during April 2024:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Desjardins Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

DCBC

Desjardins Canadian Equity Index ETF

DMEC

Desjardins International Equity Index ETF

DMEI

Desjardins American Equity Index ETF

DMEU

Franklin Canadian Government Bond Fund

FGOV

Guardian Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

GIGC

G2 Goldfields Inc.

GTWO

Harvest Balanced Income & Growth Enhanced ETF

HBIE

Harvest Balanced Income & Growth ETF

HBIG

Harvest Industrial Leaders Income ETF

HIND

RBC Target 2030 Canadian Government Bond ETF

RGQS

RBC Target 2030 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQS

RBC Target 2025 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUQN

RBC Target 2026 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUQO

RBC Target 2027 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUQP

RBC Target 2028 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUQQ

RBC Target 2029 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUQR

RBC Target 2030 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUQS

TD Target 2025 Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBCE

TD Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBCF

TD Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBCG

TD Target 2025 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBUE.U

TD Target 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBUF.U

TD Target 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBUG.U

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Oracle Commodity Holding Corp.

ORCL

