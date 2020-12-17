TMX Group, EMERGE, C-Suite at The Open
Dec 17, 2020, 11:44 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Ghassan Halazon, Founder and CEO, EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM), shares his company's story in an interview with TMX Group.
The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.
About EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM)
EMERGE is a disciplined, diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of e-commerce brands across North America. The EMERGE network of e-commerce sites provides members with offers on golf, groceries, essentials, nearby staycations and experiences. The portfolio houses some of Canada's most coveted online destinations including UnderPar.com, WagJag.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, and BeRightBack.ca. EMERGE was named one of the fastest growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50, and the Globe and Mail's 2020 Canada's Top Growing Companies. For more information visit: https://emerge-commerce.com/
About TMX Group (TSX: X)
TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
