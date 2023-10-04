TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - September 2023 Français

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced September 2023 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

September 2023

August 2023

September 2022

Volume                                                                

10,272,614,257

9,457,507,592

11,371,138,718

Value

$219,259,585,598

$208,446,063,789

$238,004,977,498

Transactions

18,684,457

19,629,377

24,455,534




Daily Averages


Volume

513.6 million

429.9 million

541.5 million

Value

$10,963.0 million

$9,474.8 million

$11,333.6 million

Transactions

934,223

892,244

1,164,549

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume                                                                

93,401,755,748

116,825,452,756

-20.1

Value

$2,028,048,594,957

$2,372,984,638,790

-14.5

Transactions

187,313,570

245,774,380

-23.8




Daily Averages


Volume

496.8 million

621.4 million

-20.1

Value

$10,787.5 million

$12,622.3 million

-14.5

Transactions

996,349

1,307,311

-23.8

Toronto Stock Exchange

September 2023

August 2023

September 2022

Volume                                                                

6,865,137,770

6,256,245,417

7,943,402,913

Value

$205,506,236,543

$193,651,810,614

$222,488,239,492

Transactions

16,455,381

17,356,970

21,954,948

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                     

19,541.27

20,292.62

18,444.22




Daily Averages


Volume

343.3 million

284.4 million

378.3 million

Value

$10,275.3 million

$8,802.4 million

$10,594.7 million

Transactions

822,769

788,953

1,045,474

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume                                                               

62,795,303,465

77,753,348,837

-19.2

Value

$1,897,776,542,249

$2,163,180,893,625

-12.3

Transactions

166,145,742

213,554,308

-22.2




Daily Averages


Volume

334.0 million

413.6 million

-19.2

Value

$10,094.6 million

$11,506.3 million

-12.3

Transactions

883,754

1,135,927

-22.2

TSX Venture Exchange*

September 2023

August 2023

September 2022

Volume                                                                

2,418,792,829

2,246,518,767

2,392,632,336

Value

$1,042,106,221

$992,870,232

$1,009,585,263

Transactions

637,775

602,999

688,659

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

558.88

586.60

594.13




Daily Averages


Volume

120.9 million

102.1 million

113.9 million

Value

$52.1 million

$45.1 million

$48.1 million

Transactions

31,889

27,409

32,793

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change 

Volume                                                               

22,004,659,367

26,370,244,490

-16.6

Value

$10,489,634,909

$14,555,899,736

-27.9

Transactions

6,095,079

9,074,549

-32.8




Daily Averages


Volume

117.0 million

140.3 million

-16.6

Value

$55.8 million

$77.4 million

-27.9

Transactions

32,421

48,269

-32.8

TSX Alpha Exchange

September 2023

August 2023

September 2022

Volume                                                               

988,683,658

954,743,408

1,035,103,469

Value

$12,711,242,834

$13,801,382,943

$14,507,152,743

Transactions

1,591,301

1,669,408

1,811,927




Daily Averages


Volume

49.4 million

43.4 million

 49.3 million

Value

$635.6 million

$627.3 million

$690.8 million

Transactions

79,565

75,882

86,282

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change 

Volume                                                              

8,601,792,916

12,701,859,429

-32.3

Value

$119,782,417,799

$195,247,845,429

-38.7

Transactions

15,072,749

23,145,523

-34.9




Daily Averages


Volume

45.8 million

 67.6 million

-32.3

Value

$637.1 million

$1,038.6 million

-38.7

Transactions

80,174

123,114

-34.9

Montreal Exchange

September 2023

August 2023

September 2022

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

14,046,059

14,770,038

12,681,668

Open Interest (Contracts)

15,938,768

15,538,327

13,745,655

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

126,885,703

112,791,644

+12.5

Open Interest (Contracts)

15,938,768

13,745,655

+16.0

*Includes NEX

All figures are as of September 30, 2023.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all September trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

