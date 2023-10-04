Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced September 2023 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



September 2023 August 2023 September 2022 Volume 10,272,614,257 9,457,507,592 11,371,138,718 Value $219,259,585,598 $208,446,063,789 $238,004,977,498 Transactions 18,684,457 19,629,377 24,455,534







Daily Averages





Volume 513.6 million 429.9 million 541.5 million Value $10,963.0 million $9,474.8 million $11,333.6 million Transactions 934,223 892,244 1,164,549

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume 93,401,755,748 116,825,452,756 -20.1 Value $2,028,048,594,957 $2,372,984,638,790 -14.5 Transactions 187,313,570 245,774,380 -23.8







Daily Averages





Volume 496.8 million 621.4 million -20.1 Value $10,787.5 million $12,622.3 million -14.5 Transactions 996,349 1,307,311 -23.8

Toronto Stock Exchange



September 2023 August 2023 September 2022 Volume 6,865,137,770 6,256,245,417 7,943,402,913 Value $205,506,236,543 $193,651,810,614 $222,488,239,492 Transactions 16,455,381 17,356,970 21,954,948 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 19,541.27 20,292.62 18,444.22







Daily Averages





Volume 343.3 million 284.4 million 378.3 million Value $10,275.3 million $8,802.4 million $10,594.7 million Transactions 822,769 788,953 1,045,474

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume 62,795,303,465 77,753,348,837 -19.2 Value $1,897,776,542,249 $2,163,180,893,625 -12.3 Transactions 166,145,742 213,554,308 -22.2







Daily Averages





Volume 334.0 million 413.6 million -19.2 Value $10,094.6 million $11,506.3 million -12.3 Transactions 883,754 1,135,927 -22.2

TSX Venture Exchange *



September 2023 August 2023 September 2022 Volume 2,418,792,829 2,246,518,767 2,392,632,336 Value $1,042,106,221 $992,870,232 $1,009,585,263 Transactions 637,775 602,999 688,659 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 558.88 586.60 594.13







Daily Averages





Volume 120.9 million 102.1 million 113.9 million Value $52.1 million $45.1 million $48.1 million Transactions 31,889 27,409 32,793

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume 22,004,659,367 26,370,244,490 -16.6 Value $10,489,634,909 $14,555,899,736 -27.9 Transactions 6,095,079 9,074,549 -32.8







Daily Averages





Volume 117.0 million 140.3 million -16.6 Value $55.8 million $77.4 million -27.9 Transactions 32,421 48,269 -32.8

TSX Alpha Exchange



September 2023 August 2023 September 2022 Volume 988,683,658 954,743,408 1,035,103,469 Value $12,711,242,834 $13,801,382,943 $14,507,152,743 Transactions 1,591,301 1,669,408 1,811,927







Daily Averages





Volume 49.4 million 43.4 million 49.3 million Value $635.6 million $627.3 million $690.8 million Transactions 79,565 75,882 86,282

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume 8,601,792,916 12,701,859,429 -32.3 Value $119,782,417,799 $195,247,845,429 -38.7 Transactions 15,072,749 23,145,523 -34.9







Daily Averages





Volume 45.8 million 67.6 million -32.3 Value $637.1 million $1,038.6 million -38.7 Transactions 80,174 123,114 -34.9

Montreal Exchange



September 2023 August 2023 September 2022 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 14,046,059 14,770,038 12,681,668 Open Interest (Contracts) 15,938,768 15,538,327 13,745,655

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume (Contracts) 126,885,703 112,791,644 +12.5 Open Interest (Contracts) 15,938,768 13,745,655 +16.0

*Includes NEX

All figures are as of September 30, 2023. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all September trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

