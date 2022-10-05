TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - September 2022 Français

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced September 2022 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

September 2022

August 2022

September 2021

Volume                                                                

11,371,138,718

11,309,048,237

14,097,241,843

Value

$238,004,977,498

$228,469,955,224

$242,940,021,405

Transactions

24,455,534

23,706,952

26,847,140




Daily Averages


Volume

541.5 million

514.0 million

671.3 million

Value

$11,333.6 million

$10,385.0 million

$11,568.6 million

Transactions

1,164,549

1,077,589

1,278,435

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume                                                                

116,825,452,756

149,496,841,230

-21.9

Value

$2,372,984,638,790

$2,097,032,495,102

+13.2

Transactions

245,774,380

258,144,419

-4.8




Daily Averages


Volume

621.4 million

795.2 million

-21.9

Value

$12,622.3 million

$11,154.4 million

+13.2

Transactions

1,307,311

1,373,109

-4.8

Toronto Stock Exchange

September 2022

August 2022

September 2021

Volume                                                                

7,943,402,913

7,721,123,302

8,423,490,199

Value

$222,488,239,492

$211,542,289,964

$217,998,239,673

Transactions

21,954,948

21,050,058

22,316,539

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                     

18,444.22

19,330.81

20,070.25




Daily Averages


Volume

378.3 million

351.0 million

401.1 million

Value

$10,594.7 million

$9,615.6 million

$10,380.9 million

Transactions

1,045,474

956,821

1,062,692

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume                                                               

77,753,348,837

79,143,197,342

-1.8

Value

$2,163,180,893,625

$1,863,999,791,147

+16.1

Transactions

213,554,308

211,118,899

+1.2




Daily Averages


Volume

413.6 million

421.0 million

-1.8

Value

$11,506.3 million

$9,914.9 million

+16.1

Transactions

1,135,927

1,122,973

+1.2

TSX Venture Exchange*

September 2022

August 2022

September 2021

Volume                                                                

2,392,632,336

2,477,068,972

4,160,646,635

Value

$1,009,585,263

$1,103,403,246

$2,979,725,869

Transactions

688,659

717,673

1,797,407

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

594.13

638.44

858.87




Daily Averages


Volume

113.9 million

112.6 million

198.1 million

Value

$48.1 million

$50.2 million

$141.9 million

Transactions

32,793

32,622

85,591

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change 

Volume                                                               

26,370,244,490

52,949,871,443

-50.2

Value

$14,555,899,736

$36,700,667,199

-60.3

Transactions

9,074,549

21,080,802

-57.0




Daily Averages


Volume

140.3 million

281.6 million

-50.2

Value

$77.4 million

$195.2 million

-60.3

Transactions

48,269

112,132

-57.0

TSX Alpha Exchange

September 2022

August 2022

September 2021

Volume                                                               

1,035,103,469

1,110,855,963

1,513,105,009

Value

$14,507,152,743

$15,824,262,014

$21,962,055,863

Transactions

1,811,927

1,939,221

2,733,194




Daily Averages


Volume

 49.3 million

 50.5 million

 72.1 million

Value

$690.8 million

$719.3 million

$1,045.8 million

Transactions

86,282

88,146

130,152

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change 

Volume                                                              

12,701,859,429

17,403,772,445

-27.0

Value

$195,247,845,429

$196,332,036,756

-0.6

Transactions

23,145,523

25,944,718

-10.8




Daily Averages


Volume

 67.6 million

 92.6 million

-27.0

Value

$1,038.6 million

$1,044.3 million

-0.6

Transactions

123,114

138,004

-10.8

Montreal Exchange

September 2022

August 2022

September 2021

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

11,923,849

13,368,211

12,935,610

Open Interest (Contracts)

13,745,655

13,619,444

11,409,883

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

112,033,825

109,109,145

+2.7

Open Interest (Contracts)

13,745,655

11,409,883

+20.5

*Includes NEX

All figures are as of September 30, 2022.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all September trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.
About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

