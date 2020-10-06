TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - September 2020 Français

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Oct 06, 2020, 09:00 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced September 2020 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha) and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

September 2020

August 2020

September 2019

Volume

14,140,700,866

13,819,081,244

10,687,807,606

Value

$198,134,468,890

$163,635,200,319

$163,985,127,967

Transactions

26,093,429

23,019,007

21,288,796




Daily Averages


Volume

673.4 million

691.0 million

 534.4 million

Value

$9,435.0 million

$8,181.8 million

$8,199.3 million

Transactions

1,242,544

1,150,950

1,064,440

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change

Volume

140,792,434,811

101,195,204,489

+39.1

Value

$1,882,057,014,591

$1,428,046,297,818

+31.8

Transactions

270,865,545

197,723,514

+37.0




Daily Averages


Volume

 744.9 million

 538.3 million

+38.4

Value

$9,958.0 million

$7,596.0 million

+31.1

Transactions

1,433,151

1,051,721

+36.3

Toronto Stock Exchange

September 2020

August 2020

September 2019

Volume

8,443,341,708

7,583,769,636

7,176,681,713

Value

$179,566,119,692

$147,288,060,861

$149,934,084,135

Transactions

22,400,040

19,577,319

18,630,863

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^

16,121.38

16,514.44

16,658.63




Daily Averages


Volume

402.1 million

379.2 million

358.8 million

Value

$8,550.8 million

$7,364.4 million

$7,496.7 million

Transactions

1,066,669

978,866

931,543

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change

Volume

89,310,631,582

64,143,183,431

+39.2

Value

$1,701,638,635,328

$1,279,591,581,329

+33.0

Transactions

235,827,314

169,277,510

+39.3




Daily Averages


Volume

472.5 million

341.2 million

+38.5

Value

$9,003.4 million

$6,806.3 million

+32.3

Transactions

1,247,764

900,412

+38.6

TSX Venture Exchange*

September 2020

August 2020

September 2019

Volume

4,343,417,485

4,813,873,346

2,659,974,517

Value

$2,395,375,922

$2,339,534,424

$955,908,893

Transactions

1,227,558

1,194,087

521,364

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

706.51

751.09

558.68




Daily Averages


Volume

206.8 million

240.7 million

133.0 million

Value

$114.1 million

$117.0 million

$47.8 million

Transactions

58,455

59,704

26,068

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change 

Volume

37,943,354,410

28,293,917,771

+34.1

Value

$14,921,360,932

$14,214,859,917

+5.0

Transactions

7,879,208

6,750,428

+16.7




Daily Averages


Volume

200.8 million

150.5 million

+33.4

Value

$78.9 million

$75.6 million

+4.4

Transactions

41,689

35,907

+16.1

TSX Alpha Exchange

September 2020

August 2020

September 2019

Volume

1,353,941,673

1,421,438,262

851,151,376

Value

$16,172,973,276

$14,007,605,034

$13,095,134,939

Transactions

2,465,831

2,247,601

2,136,569




Daily Averages


Volume

 64.5 million

 71.1 million

 42.6 million

Value

$770.1 million

$700.4 million

$654.8 million

Transactions

117,421

112,380

106,828

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change 

Volume

13,538,448,819

8,758,103,287

+54.6

Value

$165,497,018,331

$134,239,856,572

+23.3

Transactions

27,159,023

21,695,576

+25.2




Daily Averages


Volume

 71.6 million

 46.6 million

+53.8

Value

$875.6 million

$714.0 million

+22.6

Transactions

143,699

115,402

+24.5

Montreal Exchange

September 2020

August 2020

September 2019

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

6,857,857

7,922,616

10,378,265

Open Interest (Contracts)

7,798,167

7,635,401

7,940,774

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

87,854,410

87,740,866

+0.1

Open Interest (Contracts)

7,798,167

7,940,774

-1.8

*Includes NEX

All figures are as of September 30, 2020. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all September trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 


TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.tse.com

Organization Profile

TMX Group Limited