TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - October 2023 Français

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

03 Nov, 2023, 13:00 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced October 2023 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

October 2023

September 2023

October 2022

Volume                                                                

9,410,960,287

10,272,614,257

10,459,070,973

Value

$198,803,826,543

$219,259,585,598

$214,080,726,496

Transactions

20,578,629

18,684,457

23,483,547




Daily Averages


Volume

448.1 million

513.6 million

523.0 million

Value

$9,466.8 million

$10,963.0 million

$10,704.0 million

Transactions

979,935

934,223

1,174,177

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume                                                                

102,812,716,035

127,284,523,729

-19.2

Value

$2,226,852,421,500

$2,587,065,365,286

-13.9

Transactions

207,892,199

269,257,927

-22.8




Daily Averages


Volume

491.9 million

611.9 million

-19.6

Value

$10,654.8 million

$12,437.8 million

-14.3

Transactions

994,700

1,294,509

-23.2

Toronto Stock Exchange

October 2023

September 2023

October 2022

Volume                                                                

6,282,618,585

6,865,137,770

7,043,553,242

Value

$184,858,466,181

$205,506,236,543

$198,341,562,057

Transactions

18,323,596

16,455,381

21,105,218

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                      

18,873.47

19,541.27

19,426.14




Daily Averages


Volume

299.2 million

343.3 million

352.2 million

Value

$8,802.8 million

$10,275.3 million

$9,917.1 million

Transactions

872,552

822,769

1,055,261

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume                                                               

69,077,922,050

84,796,902,079

-18.5

Value

$2,082,635,008,430

$2,361,522,455,682

-11.8

Transactions

184,469,338

234,659,526

-21.4




Daily Averages


Volume

330.5 million

407.7 million

-18.9

Value

$9,964.8 million

$11,353.5 million

-12.2

Transactions

882,628

1,128,171

-21.8

TSX Venture Exchange*

October 2023

September 2023

October 2022

Volume                                                                

2,215,674,127

2,418,792,829

2,393,975,305

Value

$901,713,404

$1,042,106,221

$850,530,978

Transactions

599,644

637,775

597,170

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

516.07

558.88

595.33




Daily Averages


Volume

105.5 million

120.9 million

119.7 million

Value

$42.9 million

$52.1 million

$42.5 million

Transactions

28,554

31,889

29,859

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change 

Volume                                                               

24,220,333,494

28,764,219,795

-15.8

Value

$11,391,348,313

$15,406,430,714

-26.1

Transactions

6,694,723

9,671,719

-30.8




Daily Averages


Volume

115.9 million

138.3 million

-16.2

Value

$54.5 million

$74.1 million

-26.4

Transactions

32,032

46,499

-31.1

TSX Alpha Exchange

October 2023

September 2023

October 2022

Volume                                                               

912,667,575

988,683,658

1,021,542,426

Value

$13,043,646,958

$12,711,242,834

$14,888,633,461

Transactions

1,655,389

1,591,301

1,781,159




Daily Averages


Volume

43.5 million

49.4 million

 51.1 million

Value

$621.1 million

$635.6 million

$744.4 million

Transactions

78,828

79,565

89,058

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change 

Volume                                                              

9,514,460,491

13,723,401,855

-30.7

Value

$132,826,064,757

$210,136,478,890

-36.8

Transactions

16,728,138

24,926,682

-32.9




Daily Averages


Volume

45.5 million

 66.0 million

-31.0

Value

$635.5 million

$1,010.3 million

-37.1

Transactions

80,039

119,840

-33.2

Montreal Exchange

October 2023

September 2023

October 2022

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

14,727,787

14,046,059

11,951,935

Open Interest (Contracts)

16,415,791

15,938,768

13,893,200

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

141,613,490

124,743,579

+13.5

Open Interest (Contracts)

16,415,791

13,893,200

+18.2

*Includes NEX

All figures are as October 31, 2023.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all October trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

 About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-671-1704, [email protected]

Organization Profile

TMX Group Limited