TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced October 2021 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



October 2021 September 2021 October 2020 Volume 12,839,030,484 14,097,241,843 12,514,202,189 Value $214,600,798,959 $242,940,021,405 $176,635,525,977 Transactions 24,445,532 26,847,140 23,205,047







Daily Averages





Volume 642.0 million 671.3 million 595.9 million Value $10,730.0 million $11,568.6 million $8,411.2 million Transactions 1,222,277 1,278,435 1,105,002

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change Volume 162,335,871,714 153,306,637,000 +5.9 Value $2,311,633,294,061 $2,058,692,540,568 +12.3 Transactions 282,589,951 294,070,592 -3.9







Daily Averages





Volume 780.5 million 730.0 million +6.9 Value $11,113.6 million $9,803.3 million +13.4 Transactions 1,358,606 1,400,336 -3.0

Toronto Stock Exchange



October 2021 September 2021 October 2020 Volume 7,257,907,827 8,423,490,199 7,155,789,886 Value $190,853,389,032 $217,998,239,673 $159,262,364,210 Transactions 20,226,779 22,316,539 19,805,674 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 21,037.07 20,070.25 15,580.64







Daily Averages





Volume 362.9 million 401.1 million 340.8 million Value $9,542.7 million $10,380.9 million $7,583.9 million Transactions 1,011,339 1,062,692 943,127

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change Volume 86,401,105,169 96,466,421,468 -10.4 Value $2,054,853,180,179 $1,860,900,999,538 +10.4 Transactions 231,345,678 255,632,988 -9.5







Daily Averages





Volume 415.4 million 459.4 million -9.6 Value $9,879.1 million $8,861.4 million +11.5 Transactions 1,112,239 1,217,300 -8.6

TSX Venture Ex change *



October 2021 September 2021 October 2020 Volume 4,113,545,824 4,160,646,635 4,024,258,143 Value $3,168,891,299 $2,979,725,869 $2,038,128,431 Transactions 1,749,686 1,797,407 1,116,933 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 950.43 858.87 683.78







Daily Averages





Volume 205.7 million 198.1 million 191.6 million Value $158.4 million $141.9 million $97.1 million Transactions 87,484 85,591 53,187

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change Volume 57,063,417,267 41,967,612,553 +36.0 Value $39,869,558,498 $16,959,489,363 +135.1 Transactions 22,830,488 8,996,141 +153.8







Daily Averages





Volume 274.3 million 199.8 million +37.3 Value $191.7 million $80.8 million +137.3 Transactions 109,762 42,839 +156.2

TSX Alpha Exchange



October 2021 September 2021 October 2020 Volume 1,467,576,833 1,513,105,009 1,334,154,160 Value $20,578,518,628 $21,962,055,863 $15,335,033,336 Transactions 2,469,067 2,733,194 2,282,440







Daily Averages





Volume 73.4 million 72.1 million 63.5 million Value $1,028.9 million $1,045.8 million $730.2 million Transactions 123,453 130,152 108,688

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change Volume 18,871,349,278 14,872,602,979 +26.9 Value $216,910,555,384 $180,832,051,667 +20.0 Transactions 28,413,785 29,441,463 -3.5







Daily Averages





Volume 90.7 million 70.8 million +28.1 Value $1,042.8 million $861.1 million +21.1 Transactions 136,605 140,197 -2.6

Montreal Exchange



October 2021 September 2021 October 2020 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 13,898,743 12,935,610 7,933,232 Open Interest (Contracts) 11,696,814 11,409,883 8,350,818

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change Volume (Contracts) 123,007,888 95,787,660 +28.4 Open Interest (Contracts) 11,696,814 8,350,818 +40.1

*Includes NEX

