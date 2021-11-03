TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - October 2021 Français

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Nov 03, 2021, 15:30 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced October 2021 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

October 2021

September 2021

October 2020

Volume                                                                

12,839,030,484

14,097,241,843

12,514,202,189

Value

$214,600,798,959

$242,940,021,405

$176,635,525,977

Transactions

24,445,532

26,847,140

23,205,047




Daily Averages


Volume

642.0 million

671.3 million

595.9 million

Value

$10,730.0 million

$11,568.6 million

$8,411.2 million

Transactions

1,222,277

1,278,435

1,105,002

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

Volume                                                                

162,335,871,714

153,306,637,000

+5.9

Value

$2,311,633,294,061

$2,058,692,540,568

+12.3

Transactions

282,589,951

294,070,592

-3.9




Daily Averages


Volume

780.5 million

 730.0 million

+6.9

Value

$11,113.6 million

$9,803.3 million

+13.4

Transactions

1,358,606

1,400,336

-3.0

Toronto Stock Exchange

October 2021

September 2021

October 2020

Volume                                                                

7,257,907,827

8,423,490,199

7,155,789,886

Value

$190,853,389,032

$217,998,239,673

$159,262,364,210

Transactions

20,226,779

22,316,539

19,805,674

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                      

21,037.07

20,070.25

15,580.64




Daily Averages


Volume

362.9 million

401.1 million

340.8 million

Value

$9,542.7 million

$10,380.9 million

$7,583.9 million

Transactions

1,011,339

1,062,692

943,127

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

Volume                                                               

86,401,105,169

96,466,421,468

-10.4

Value

$2,054,853,180,179

$1,860,900,999,538

+10.4

Transactions

231,345,678

255,632,988

-9.5




Daily Averages


Volume

415.4 million

459.4 million

-9.6

Value

$9,879.1 million

$8,861.4 million

+11.5

Transactions

1,112,239

1,217,300

-8.6

TSX Venture Exchange*

October 2021

September 2021

October 2020

Volume                                                                

4,113,545,824

4,160,646,635

4,024,258,143

Value

$3,168,891,299

$2,979,725,869

$2,038,128,431

Transactions

1,749,686

1,797,407

1,116,933

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

950.43

858.87

683.78




Daily Averages


Volume

205.7 million

198.1 million

191.6 million

Value

$158.4 million

$141.9 million

$97.1 million

Transactions

87,484

85,591

53,187

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change  

Volume                                                               

57,063,417,267

41,967,612,553

+36.0

Value

$39,869,558,498

$16,959,489,363

+135.1

Transactions

22,830,488

8,996,141

+153.8




Daily Averages


Volume

274.3 million

199.8 million

+37.3

Value

$191.7 million

$80.8 million

+137.3

Transactions

109,762

42,839

+156.2

TSX Alpha Exchange

October 2021

September 2021

October 2020

Volume                                                                

1,467,576,833

1,513,105,009

1,334,154,160

Value

$20,578,518,628

$21,962,055,863

$15,335,033,336

Transactions

2,469,067

2,733,194

2,282,440




Daily Averages


Volume

 73.4 million

 72.1 million

 63.5 million

Value

$1,028.9 million

$1,045.8 million

$730.2 million

Transactions

123,453

130,152

108,688

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change 

Volume                                                              

18,871,349,278

14,872,602,979

+26.9

Value

$216,910,555,384

$180,832,051,667

+20.0

Transactions

28,413,785

29,441,463

-3.5




Daily Averages


Volume

 90.7 million

 70.8 million

+28.1

Value

$1,042.8 million

$861.1 million

+21.1

Transactions

136,605

140,197

-2.6

Montreal Exchange

October 2021

September 2021

October 2020

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

13,898,743

12,935,610

7,933,232

Open Interest (Contracts)

11,696,814

11,409,883

8,350,818

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

123,007,888

95,787,660

+28.4

Open Interest (Contracts)

11,696,814

8,350,818

+40.1

*Includes NEX

All figures are as October 31, 2021.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all October trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]

Organization Profile

TMX Group Limited