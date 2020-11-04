Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced October 2020 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



October 2020 September 2020 October 2019 Volume 12,514,202,189 14,140,700,866 9,719,267,648 Value $176,635,525,977 $198,134,468,890 $147,930,168,411 Transactions 23,205,047 26,093,429 20,821,603







Daily Averages





Volume 595.9 million 673.4 million 441.8 million Value $8,411.2 million $9,435.0 million $6,724.1 million Transactions 1,105,002 1,242,544 946,437

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % Change Volume 153,306,637,000 110,914,472,137 +38.2 Value $2,058,692,540,568 $1,575,976,466,229 +30.6 Transactions 294,070,592 218,545,117 +34.6







Daily Averages





Volume 730.0 million 528.2 million +38.2 Value $9,803.3 million $7,504.6 million +30.6 Transactions 1,400,336 1,040,691 +34.6

Toronto Stock Exchange



October 2020 September 2020 October 2019 Volume 7,155,789,886 8,443,341,708 6,379,729,651 Value $159,262,364,210 $179,566,119,692 $134,314,305,975 Transactions 19,805,674 22,400,040 18,298,881 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 15,580.64 16,121.38 16,483.16







Daily Averages





Volume 340.8 million 402.1 million 290.0 million Value $7,583.9 million $8,550.8 million $6,105.2 million Transactions 943,127 1,066,669 831,767

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % Change Volume 96,466,421,468 70,522,913,082 +36.8 Value $1,860,900,999,538 $1,413,905,887,304 +31.6 Transactions 255,632,988 187,576,391 +36.3







Daily Averages





Volume 459.4 million 335.8 million +36.8 Value $8,861.4 million $6,732.9 million +31.6 Transactions 1,217,300 893,221 +36.3

TSX Venture Exchange *



October 2020 September 2020 October 2019 Volume 4,024,258,143 4,343,417,485 2,497,223,740 Value $2,038,128,431 $2,395,375,922 $793,032,821 Transactions 1,116,933 1,227,558 464,705 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 683.78 706.51 538.37







Daily Averages





Volume 191.6 million 206.8 million 113.5 million Value $97.1 million $114.1 million $36.0 million Transactions 53,187 58,455 21,123

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % Change Volume 41,967,612,553 30,791,141,511 +36.3 Value $16,959,489,363 $15,007,892,738 +13.0 Transactions 8,996,141 7,215,133 +24.7







Daily Averages





Volume 199.8 million 146.6 million +36.3 Value $80.8 million $71.5 million +13.0 Transactions 42,839 34,358 +24.7

TSX Alpha Exchange



October 2020 September 2020 October 2019 Volume 1,334,154,160 1,353,941,673 842,314,257 Value $15,335,033,336 $16,172,973,276 $12,822,829,615 Transactions 2,282,440 2,465,831 2,058,017







Daily Averages





Volume 63.5 million 64.5 million 38.3 million Value $730.2 million $770.1 million $582.9 million Transactions 108,688 117,421 93,546

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % Change Volume 14,872,602,979 9,600,417,544 +54.9 Value $180,832,051,667 $147,062,686,187 +23.0 Transactions 29,441,463 23,753,593 +23.9







Daily Averages





Volume 70.8 million 45.7 million +54.9 Value $861.1 million $700.3 million +23.0 Transactions 140,197 113,112 +23.9

Montreal Exchange



October 2020 September 2020 October 2019 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 7,933,232 6,857,857 9,748,846 Open Interest (Contracts) 8,370,398 7,798,167 8,139,118

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % Change Volume (Contracts) 95,787,642 97,489,712 -1.7 Open Interest (Contracts) 8,370,398 8,139,118 +2.8

*Includes NEX

All figures are as October 31, 2020. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all October trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

