TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - October 2019 Français

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced October 2019 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

October 2019

September 2019

October 2018

Volume

9,719,267,648

10,687,807,606

15,424,589,831

Value

$147,930,168,411

$163,985,127,967

$204,976,721,877

Transactions

20,821,603

21,288,796

32,020,291




Daily Averages


Volume

 441.8 million

 534.4 million

 701.1 million

Value

$6,724.1 million

$8,199.3 million

$9,317.1 million

Transactions

946,437

1,064,440

1,455,468

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change

Volume

110,914,472,137

124,898,891,950

-11.2

Value

$1,575,976,466,229

$1,537,839,181,953

+2.5

Transactions

218,545,117

227,841,089

-4.1




Daily Averages


Volume

 528.2 million

 594.8 million

-11.2

Value

$7,504.6 million

$7,323.0 million

+2.5

Transactions

1,040,691

1,084,958

-4.1

Toronto Stock Exchange

October 2019

September 2019

October 2018

Volume

6,379,729,651

7,176,681,713

9,212,241,658

Value

$134,314,305,975

$149,934,084,135

$176,865,792,332

Transactions

18,298,881

18,630,863

26,753,179

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^

16,483.16

16,658.63

15,027.28




Daily Averages


Volume

290.0 million

358.8 million

 418.7 million

Value

$6,105.2 million

$7,496.7 million

$8,039.4 million

Transactions

831,767

931,543

1,216,054

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change

Volume

70,522,913,082

71,334,529,317

-1.1

Value

$1,413,905,887,304

$1,362,398,864,559

+3.8

Transactions

187,576,391

192,055,249

-2.3




Daily Averages


Volume

335.8 million

 339.7 million

-1.1

Value

$6,732.9 million

$6,487.6 million

+3.8

Transactions

893,221

914,549

-2.3

TSX Venture Exchange*

October 2019

September 2019

October 2018

Volume

2,497,223,740

2,659,974,517

4,580,725,228

Value

$793,032,821

$955,908,893

$3,015,855,564

Transactions

464,705

521,364

1,365,542

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

538.37

558.68

641.36




Daily Averages


Volume

113.5 million

133.0 million

 208.2 million

Value

$36.0 million

$47.8 million

$137.1 million

Transactions

21,123

26,068

62,070

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change

Volume

30,791,141,511

43,375,525,456

-29.0

Value

$15,007,892,738

$27,719,376,042

-45.9

Transactions

7,215,133

11,671,764

-38.2




Daily Averages


Volume

146.6 million

 206.6 million

-29.0

Value

$71.5 million

$132.0 million

-45.9

Transactions

34,358

55,580

-38.2

TSX Alpha Exchange

October 2019

September 2019

October 2018

Volume

842,314,257

851,151,376

1,631,622,945

Value

$12,822,829,615

$13,095,134,939

$25,095,073,981

Transactions

2,058,017

2,136,569

3,901,570




Daily Averages


Volume

 38.3 million

 42.6 million

 74.2 million

Value

$582.9 million

$654.8 million

$1,140.7 million

Transactions

93,546

106,828

177,344

               

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change

Volume

9,600,417,544

10,188,837,177

-5.8

Value

$147,062,686,187

$147,720,941,352

-0.4

Transactions

23,753,593

24,114,076

-1.5




Daily Averages


Volume

 45.7 million

 48.5 million

-5.8

Value

$700.3 million

$703.4 million

-0.4

Transactions

113,112

114,829

-1.5

Montreal Exchange

October 2019

September 2019

October 2018

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

9,748,846

10,378,265

10,933,209

Open Interest (Contracts)

8,139,557

7,940,774

7,853,683

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

97,489,712

92,002,010

+6.0

Open Interest (Contracts)

8,139,557

7,853,683

+3.6

*Includes NEX

