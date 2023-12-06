TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - November 2023 Français

TMX Group Limited

06 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, Alpha-X & Alpha DRK and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced November 2023 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X and Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

November 2023

October 2023

November 2022

Volume                                                                

10,300,381,164

9,410,960,287

12,608,068,317

Value

$211,890,643,676

$198,803,826,543

$249,888,404,541

Transactions

21,001,239

20,578,629

25,499,103




Daily Averages


Volume

468.2 million

448.1 million

573.1 million

Value

$9,631.4 million

$9,466.8 million

$11,358.6 million

Transactions

954,602

979,935

1,159,050

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume                                                                

113,113,097,199

139,892,592,046

-19.1

Value

$2,438,743,065,176

$2,836,953,769,827

-14.0

Transactions

228,893,438

294,757,030

-22.3




Daily Averages


Volume

489.7 million

608.2 million

-19.5

Value

$10,557.3 million

$12,334.6 million

-14.4

Transactions

990,881

1,281,552

-22.7

Toronto Stock Exchange

November 2023

October 2023

November 2022

Volume                                                                

6,822,369,391

6,282,618,585

8,538,558,088

Value

$195,035,373,553

$184,858,466,181

$232,454,602,291

Transactions

18,536,150

18,323,596

22,800,228

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                     

20,236.29

18,873.47

20,453.26




Daily Averages


Volume

310.1 million

299.2 million

388.1 million

Value

$8,865.2 million

$8,802.8 million

$10,566.1 million

Transactions

842,552

872,552

1,036,374

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume                                                               

75,900,291,441

93,335,460,167

-18.7

Value

$2,277,670,381,983

$2,593,977,057,973

-12.2

Transactions

203,005,488

257,459,754

-21.2




Daily Averages


Volume

328.6 million

405.8 million

-19.0

Value

$9,860.0 million

$11,278.2 million

-12.6

Transactions

878,812

1,119,390

-21.5

TSX Venture Exchange*

November 2023

October 2023

November 2022

Volume                                                                

2,463,144,365

2,215,674,127

2,892,427,153

Value

$925,979,064

$901,713,404

$1,026,492,803

Transactions

602,479

599,644

708,037

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

536.38

516.07

591.00




Daily Averages


Volume

112.0 million

105.5 million

131.5 million

Value

$42.1 million

$42.9 million

$46.7 million

Transactions

27,385

28,554

32,184

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change 

Volume                                                               

26,683,477,859

31,656,646,948

-15.7

Value

$12,317,327,377

$16,432,923,517

-25.0

Transactions

7,297,202

10,379,756

-29.7




Daily Averages


Volume

115.5 million

137.6 million

-16.1

Value

$53.3 million

$71.4 million

-25.4

Transactions

31,590

45,129

-30.0

TSX Alpha Exchange

November 2023

October 2023

November 2022

Volume                                                               

1,013,402,592

912,667,575

1,177,083,076

Value

$15,871,552,111

$13,043,646,958

$16,407,309,447

Transactions

1,850,391

1,655,389

1,990,838




Daily Averages


Volume

46.1 million

43.5 million

 53.5 million

Value

$721.4 million

$621.1 million

$745.8 million

Transactions

84,109

78,828

90,493

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change 

Volume                                                              

10,527,863,083

14,900,484,931

-29.3

Value

$148,697,616,868

$226,543,788,337

-34.4

Transactions

18,578,529

26,917,520

-31.0




Daily Averages


Volume

45.6 million

 64.8 million

-29.7

Value

$643.7 million

$985.0 million

-34.6

Transactions

80,427

117,033

-31.3

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK**

November 2023

October 2023

November 2022

Volume                                                 

1,464,816

N/A

N/A

Value

$57,738,948

Transactions

12,219





Daily Averages


Volume

0.1 million

N/A

N/A

Value

$3.0 million

Transactions

643

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change 

Volume                 

1,464,816

N/A

N/A

Value

$57,738,948

Transactions

12,219





Daily Averages


Volume

0.1 million

N/A

N/A

Value

$3.0 million

Transactions

643

Montreal Exchange

November 2023

October 2023

November 2022

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

16,767,786

14,727,787

14,200,957

Open Interest (Contracts)

16,834,016

16,415,791

14,958,020

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

158,381,276

138,944,536

+14.0

Open Interest (Contracts)

16,834,016

14,958,020

+12.5


*Includes NEX

**Trading on Alpha-X and Alpha DRK commenced on November 6, 2023. Value, volume, and transactions for Alpha-X and Alpha DRK are aggregated. Please note that orders on Alpha-X and Alpha DRK do not interact. Alpha-X and Alpha DRK are the trademarks of Alpha Exchange Inc. and are used under license.

 

All figures are as of November 30, 2023.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all November trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 

 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

 

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.
About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

