TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - November 2022

TMX Group Limited

Dec 06, 2022, 09:30 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced November 2022 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

November 2022

October 2022

November 2021

Volume                                                                

12,608,068,317

10,459,070,973

15,539,752,854

Value

$249,888,404,541

$214,080,726,496

$258,156,271,080

Transactions

25,499,103

23,483,547

29,735,604




Daily Averages


Volume

573.1 million

523.0 million

706.4 million

Value

$11,358.6 million

$10,704.0 million

$11,734.4 million

Transactions

1,159,050

1,174,177

1,351,618

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume                                                                

139,892,592,046

177,875,624,568

-21.4

Value

$2,836,953,769,827

$2,569,789,565,141

+10.4

Transactions

294,757,030

312,325,555

-5.6




Daily Averages


Volume

608.2 million

773.4 million

-21.4

Value

$12,334.6 million

$11,173.0 million

+10.4

Transactions

1,281,552

1,357,937

-5.6

Toronto Stock Exchange

November 2022

October 2022

November 2021

Volume                                                                

8,538,558,088

7,043,553,242

9,155,819,860

Value

$232,454,602,291

$198,341,562,057

$229,410,713,285

Transactions

22,800,228

21,105,218

24,527,278

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                      

20,453.26

19,426.14

20,659.99




Daily Averages


Volume

388.1 million

352.2 million

416.2 million

Value

$10,566.1 million

$9,917.1 million

$10,427.8 million

Transactions

1,036,374

1,055,261

1,114,876

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume                                                                

93,335,460,167

95,556,925,029

-2.3

Value

$2,593,977,057,973

$2,284,263,893,464

+13.6

Transactions

257,459,754

255,872,956

+0.6




Daily Averages


Volume

405.8 million

415.5 million

-2.3

Value

$11,278.2 million

$9,931.6 million

+13.6

Transactions

1,119,390

1,112,491

+0.6

TSX Venture Exchange*

November 2022

October 2022

November 2021

Volume                                                                

2,892,427,153

2,393,975,305

4,646,115,349

Value

$1,026,492,803

$850,530,978

$4,120,588,526

Transactions

708,037

597,170

2,208,434

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

591.00

595.33

939.44




Daily Averages


Volume

131.5 million

119.7 million

211.2 million

Value

$46.7 million

$42.5 million

$187.3 million

Transactions

32,184

29,859

100,383

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change 

Volume                                                                

31,656,646,948

61,709,532,616

-48.7

Value

$16,432,923,517

$43,990,147,024

-62.6

Transactions

10,379,756

25,038,922

-58.5




Daily Averages


Volume

137.6 million

268.3 million

-48.7

Value

$71.4 million

$191.3 million

-62.6

Transactions

45,129

108,865

-58.5

TSX Alpha Exchange

November 2022

October 2022

November 2021

Volume                                                                

1,177,083,076

1,021,542,426

1,737,817,645

Value

$16,407,309,447

$14,888,633,461

$24,624,969,269

Transactions

1,990,838

1,781,159

2,999,892




Daily Averages


Volume

 53.5 million

 51.1 million

 79.0 million

Value

$745.8 million

$744.4 million

$1,119.3 million

Transactions

90,493

89,058

136,359

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change 

Volume                                                                

14,900,484,931

20,609,166,923

-27.7

Value

$226,543,788,337

$241,535,524,653

-6.2

Transactions

26,917,520

31,413,677

-14.3




Daily Averages


Volume

 64.8 million

 89.6 million

-27.7

Value

$985.0 million

$1,050.2 million

-6.2

Transactions

117,033

136,581

-14.3

Montreal Exchange

November 2022

October 2022

November 2021

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

14,200,957

11,951,935

14,915,811

Open Interest (Contracts)

14,958,020

13,893,200

12,441,587

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

138,944,536

137,923,699

+0.7

Open Interest (Contracts)

14,958,020

12,441,587

+20.2

*Includes NEX

