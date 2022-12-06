Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced November 2022 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



November 2022 October 2022 November 2021 Volume 12,608,068,317 10,459,070,973 15,539,752,854 Value $249,888,404,541 $214,080,726,496 $258,156,271,080 Transactions 25,499,103 23,483,547 29,735,604







Daily Averages





Volume 573.1 million 523.0 million 706.4 million Value $11,358.6 million $10,704.0 million $11,734.4 million Transactions 1,159,050 1,174,177 1,351,618

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change Volume 139,892,592,046 177,875,624,568 -21.4 Value $2,836,953,769,827 $2,569,789,565,141 +10.4 Transactions 294,757,030 312,325,555 -5.6







Daily Averages





Volume 608.2 million 773.4 million -21.4 Value $12,334.6 million $11,173.0 million +10.4 Transactions 1,281,552 1,357,937 -5.6

Toronto Stock Exchange



November 2022 October 2022 November 2021 Volume 8,538,558,088 7,043,553,242 9,155,819,860 Value $232,454,602,291 $198,341,562,057 $229,410,713,285 Transactions 22,800,228 21,105,218 24,527,278 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 20,453.26 19,426.14 20,659.99







Daily Averages





Volume 388.1 million 352.2 million 416.2 million Value $10,566.1 million $9,917.1 million $10,427.8 million Transactions 1,036,374 1,055,261 1,114,876

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change Volume 93,335,460,167 95,556,925,029 -2.3 Value $2,593,977,057,973 $2,284,263,893,464 +13.6 Transactions 257,459,754 255,872,956 +0.6







Daily Averages





Volume 405.8 million 415.5 million -2.3 Value $11,278.2 million $9,931.6 million +13.6 Transactions 1,119,390 1,112,491 +0.6

TSX Venture Exchange *



November 2022 October 2022 November 2021 Volume 2,892,427,153 2,393,975,305 4,646,115,349 Value $1,026,492,803 $850,530,978 $4,120,588,526 Transactions 708,037 597,170 2,208,434 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 591.00 595.33 939.44







Daily Averages





Volume 131.5 million 119.7 million 211.2 million Value $46.7 million $42.5 million $187.3 million Transactions 32,184 29,859 100,383

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change Volume 31,656,646,948 61,709,532,616 -48.7 Value $16,432,923,517 $43,990,147,024 -62.6 Transactions 10,379,756 25,038,922 -58.5







Daily Averages





Volume 137.6 million 268.3 million -48.7 Value $71.4 million $191.3 million -62.6 Transactions 45,129 108,865 -58.5

TSX Alpha Exchange



November 2022 October 2022 November 2021 Volume 1,177,083,076 1,021,542,426 1,737,817,645 Value $16,407,309,447 $14,888,633,461 $24,624,969,269 Transactions 1,990,838 1,781,159 2,999,892







Daily Averages





Volume 53.5 million 51.1 million 79.0 million Value $745.8 million $744.4 million $1,119.3 million Transactions 90,493 89,058 136,359

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change Volume 14,900,484,931 20,609,166,923 -27.7 Value $226,543,788,337 $241,535,524,653 -6.2 Transactions 26,917,520 31,413,677 -14.3







Daily Averages





Volume 64.8 million 89.6 million -27.7 Value $985.0 million $1,050.2 million -6.2 Transactions 117,033 136,581 -14.3

Montreal Exchange



November 2022 October 2022 November 2021 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 14,200,957 11,951,935 14,915,811 Open Interest (Contracts) 14,958,020 13,893,200 12,441,587

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change Volume (Contracts) 138,944,536 137,923,699 +0.7 Open Interest (Contracts) 14,958,020 12,441,587 +20.2

*Includes NEX

All figures are as of November 30, 2022. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all November trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

