TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - November 2019 Français

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Dec 05, 2019, 16:26 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced November 2019 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

 

November 2019

October 2019

November 2018

Volume

10,072,081,227

9,719,267,648

13,097,773,416

Value

$147,478,489,904

$147,930,168,411

$171,671,459,853

Transactions

19,896,307

20,821,603

27,598,384
       

Daily Averages

      

Volume

 479.6 million

 441.8 million

 595.4 million

Value

$7,022.8 million

$6,724.1 million

$7,803.2 million

Transactions

947,443

946,437

1,254,472

Year-to-date Statistics

 

2019

2018

% Change

Volume

120,986,553,364

137,996,665,366

-12.3

Value

$1,723,454,956,133

$1,709,510,641,806

+0.8

Transactions

238,441,424

255,439,473

-6.7
       

Daily Averages

      

Volume

 523.8 million

 594.8 million

-11.9

Value

$7,460.8 million

$7,368.6 million

+1.3

Transactions

1,032,214

1,101,032

-6.3

Toronto Stock Exchange

 

November 2019

October 2019

November 2018

Volume

6,936,645,651

6,379,729,651

8,382,199,111

Value

$134,288,601,032

$134,314,305,975

$149,407,204,002

Transactions

17,410,530

18,298,881

23,327,864

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^

17,040.20

16,483.16

15,197.82
       

Daily Averages

      

Volume

330.3 million

290.0 million

 381.0 million

Value

$6,394.7 million

$6,105.2 million

$6,791.2 million

Transactions

829,073

831,767

1,060,357

Year-to-date Statistics

 

2019

2018

% Change

Volume

77,459,558,733

79,716,728,428

-2.8

Value

$1,548,194,488,336

$1,511,806,068,561

+2.4

Transactions

204,986,921

215,383,113

-4.8
       

Daily Averages

      

Volume

335.3 million

 343.6 million

-2.4

Value

$6,702.1 million

$6,516.4 million

+2.9

Transactions

887,389

928,375

-4.4

TSX Venture Exchange*

 

November 2019

October 2019

November 2018

Volume

2,267,153,112

2,497,223,740

3,387,109,780

Value

$729,940,604

$793,032,821

$1,530,805,194

Transactions

422,689

464,705

811,530

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

531.81

538.37

589.52
       

Daily Averages

      

Volume

108.0 million

113.5 million

154.0  million

Value

$34.8 million

$36.0 million

$69.6 million

Transactions

20,128

21,123

36,888

Year-to-date Statistics

 

2019

2018

% Change  

Volume

33,058,294,623

46,762,635,236

-29.3

Value

$15,737,833,342

$29,250,181,236

-46.2

Transactions

7,637,822

12,483,294

-38.8
       

Daily Averages

      

Volume

143.1 million

 201.6 million

-29.0

Value

$68.1 million

$126.1 million

-46.0

Transactions

33,064

53,807

-38.6

TSX Alpha Exchange

 

November 2019

October 2019

November 2018

Volume

868,282,464

842,314,257

1,328,464,525

Value

$12,459,948,268

$12,822,829,615

$20,733,450,657

Transactions

2,063,088

2,058,017

3,458,990
       

Daily Averages

      

Volume

 41.3 million

 38.3 million

 60.4 million

Value

$593.3 million

$582.9 million

$942.4 million

Transactions

98,242

93,546

157,227

Year-to-date Statistics

 

2019

2018

% Change 

Volume

10,468,700,008

11,517,301,702

-9.1

Value

$159,522,634,455

$168,454,392,009

-5.3

Transactions

25,816,681

27,573,066

-6.4
       

Daily Averages

      

Volume

 45.3 million

 49.6 million

-8.7

Value

$690.6 million

$726.1 million

-4.9

Transactions

111,761

118,849

-6.0

Montreal Exchange

 

November 2019

October 2019

November 2018

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

9,366,197

9,748,846

10,441,542

Open Interest (Contracts)

8,332,273

8,139,557

8,113,456

Year-to-date Statistics

 

2019

2018

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

106,855,896

102,443,552

+4.3

Open Interest (Contracts)

8,332,273

8,113,456

+2.7

*Includes NEX
 

All figures are as November 30, 2019.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all November  trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 

 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
 

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, catherine.kee@tmx.com

Related Links

http://www.tse.com

Organization Profile

TMX Group Limited

You just read:

TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - November 2019

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Dec 05, 2019, 16:26 ET