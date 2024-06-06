TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - May 2024 Français

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, Alpha-X & Alpha DRK and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced May 2024 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces*

May 2024

April 2024

May 2023

Volume                                                                

11,660,190,333

12,231,352,182

9,888,261,184

Value

$256,834,774,649

$257,319,670,410

$221,567,062,476

Transactions

21,724,534

22,830,318

21,629,961




Daily Averages


Volume

530.0 million

556.0 million

449.5 million

Value

$11,674.3 million

$11,696.3 million

$10,071.2 million

Transactions

987,479

1,037,742

983,180

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change

Volume                                                                

55,093,808,667

55,500,022,621

-0.7

Value

$1,211,801,387,435

$1,181,702,484,107

+2.5

Transactions

104,181,094

112,710,599

-7.6




Daily Averages


Volume

519.8 million

533.7 million

-2.6

Value

$11,432.1 million

$11,362.5 million

+0.6

Transactions

982,841

1,083,756

-9.3

Toronto Stock Exchange

May 2024

April 2024

May 2023

Volume                                                                

7,484,223,855

7,724,056,536

6,735,441,125

Value

$240,305,793,603

$239,984,611,714

$205,419,188,606

Transactions

19,223,569

20,256,810

19,105,955

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                     

22,269.12

21,714.54

19,572.24




Daily Averages


Volume

340.2 million

351.1 million

306.2 million

Value

$10,923.0 million

$10,908.4 million

$9,337.2 million

Transactions

873,799

920,764

868,453

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change

Volume                                                               

35,657,497,609

37,366,042,042

-4.6

Value

$1,130,456,640,868

$1,107,152,603,946

+2.1

Transactions

91,970,390

100,333,407

-8.3




Daily Averages


Volume

336.4 million

359.3 million

-6.4

Value

$10,664.7 million

$10,645.7 million

+0.2

Transactions

867,645

964,744

-10.1

TSX Venture Exchange*

May 2024

April 2024

May 2023

Volume                                                                

3,198,719,002

3,308,626,858

2,210,361,070

Value

$1,286,620,353

$1,249,951,249

$981,177,418

Transactions

747,439

777,275

625,694

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

610.87

579.52

595.82




Daily Averages


Volume

145.4 million

150.4 million

100.5 million

Value

$58.5 million

$56.8 million

$44.6 million

Transactions

33,975

35,331

28,441

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change 

Volume                                                               

14,185,942,124

13,182,430,665

+7.6

Value

$5,751,709,803

$6,510,373,019

-11.7

Transactions

3,427,235

3,711,449

-7.7




Daily Averages


Volume

133.8 million

126.8 million

+5.6

Value

$54.3 million

$62.6 million

-13.3

Transactions

32,332

35,687

-9.4

TSX Alpha Exchange

May 2024

April 2024

May 2023

Volume                                                               

964,087,052

1,191,910,844

942,458,989

Value

$14,780,757,935

$15,857,192,434

$15,166,696,452

Transactions

1,710,465

1,768,608

1,898,312




Daily Averages


Volume

43.8 million

54.2 million

42.8 million

Value

$671.9 million

$720.8 million

$689.4 million

Transactions

77,748

80,391

86,287

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change 

Volume                                                              

5,222,474,830

4,951,549,914

+5.5

Value

$74,661,656,741

$68,039,507,142

+9.7

Transactions

8,669,953

8,665,743

0.0




Daily Averages


Volume

49.3 million

47.6 million

+3.5

Value

$704.4 million

$654.2 million

+7.7

Transactions

81,792

83,324

-1.8

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK**

May 2024

April 2024

May 2023

Volume                                                  

13,160,424

6,757,944

N/A

Value

$461,602,758

$227,915,013

Transactions

43,061

27,625




Daily Averages


Volume

0.6 million

0.3 million

N/A

Value

$21.0 million

$10.4 million

Transactions

1,957

1,256

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change 

Volume                                                              

27,894,104

N/A

N/A

Value

$931,380,023

Transactions

113,516





Daily Averages


Volume

0.3 million

N/A

N/A

Value

$8.8 million

Transactions

1,071

Montreal Exchange

May 2024

April 2024

May 2023

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

17,355,109

15,945,637

15,324,699

Open Interest (Contracts)

17,889,511

16,795,674

14,618,579

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

77,071,704

70,844,348

+8.8

Open Interest (Contracts)

17,889,511

14,618,579

+22.4

*Includes NEX

**Trading on Alpha-X and Alpha DRK commenced on November 6, 2023.

All figures are as of May 31, 2024.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all May trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.
