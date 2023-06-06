Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced May 2023 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



May 2023 April 2023 May 2022 Volume 9,888,261,184 9,616,967,916 14,022,112,419 Value $221,567,062,476 $207,576,923,049 $283,298,822,955 Transactions 21,629,961 18,440,976 29,743,089







Daily Averages





Volume 449.5 million 506.2 million 667.7 million Value $10,071.2 million $10,925.1 million $13,490.4 million Transactions 983,180 970,578 1,416,338

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume 55,500,022,621 70,220,805,664 -21.0 Value $1,181,702,484,107 $1,417,568,971,435 -16.6 Transactions 112,710,599 146,809,308 -23.2







Daily Averages





Volume 533.7 million 681.8 million -21.7 Value $11,362.5 million $13,762.8 million -17.4 Transactions 1,083,756 1,425,333 -24.0

Toronto Stock Exchange



May 2023 April 2023 May 2022 Volume 6,735,441,125 6,234,198,902 9,609,283,915 Value $205,419,188,606 $193,631,914,215 $258,103,098,859 Transactions 19,105,955 16,218,989 25,928,777 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 19,572.24 20,636.54 20,729.34







Daily Averages





Volume 306.2 million 328.1 million 457.6 million Value $9,337.2 million $10,191.2 million $12,290.6 million Transactions 868,453 853,631 1,234,704

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume 37,366,042,042 45,538,840,076 -17.9 Value $1,107,152,603,946 $1,281,348,773,986 -13.6 Transactions 100,333,407 125,985,660 -20.4







Daily Averages





Volume 359.3 million 442.1 million -18.7 Value $10,645.7 million $12,440.3 million -14.4 Transactions 964,744 1,223,162 -21.1

TSX Venture Exchange *



May 2023 April 2023 May 2022 Volume 2,210,361,070 2,494,100,958 2,867,304,793 Value $981,177,418 $1,251,189,566 $1,412,149,089 Transactions 625,694 677,961 941,976 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 595.82 613.38 720.98







Daily Averages





Volume 100.5 million 131.3 million 136.5 million Value $44.6 million $65.9 million $67.2 million Transactions 28,441 35,682 44,856

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume 13,182,430,665 16,706,188,044 -21.1 Value $6,510,373,019 $10,395,329,991 -37.4 Transactions 3,711,449 6,283,412 -40.9







Daily Averages





Volume 126.8 million 162.2 million -21.9 Value $62.6 million $100.9 million -38.0 Transactions 35,687 61,004 -41.5

TSX Alpha Exchange



May 2023 April 2023 May 2022 Volume 942,458,989 888,668,056 1,545,523,711 Value $15,166,696,452 $12,693,819,268 $23,783,575,007 Transactions 1,898,312 1,544,026 2,872,336







Daily Averages





Volume 42.8 million 46.8 million 73.6 million Value $689.4 million $668.1 million $1,132.6 million Transactions 86,287 81,265 136,778

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume 4,951,549,914 7,975,777,544 -37.9 Value $68,039,507,142 $125,824,867,458 -45.9 Transactions 8,665,743 14,540,236 -40.4







Daily Averages





Volume 47.6 million 77.4 million -38.5 Value $654.2 million $1,221.6 million -46.4 Transactions 83,324 141,167 -41.0

Montreal Exchange



May 2023 April 2023 May 2022 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 15,324,699 10,458,074 12,566,532 Open Interest (Contracts) 14,486,487 13,239,155 11,644,177

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume (Contracts) 70,844,348 62,094,798 +14.1 Open Interest (Contracts) 14,486,487 11,644,177 +24.4

*Includes NEX

All figures are as of May 31, 2023. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all May trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

