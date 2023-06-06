TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - May 2023 Français

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced May 2023 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

May 2023

April 2023

May 2022

Volume                                                                

9,888,261,184

9,616,967,916

14,022,112,419

Value

$221,567,062,476

$207,576,923,049

$283,298,822,955

Transactions

21,629,961

18,440,976

29,743,089




Daily Averages


Volume

449.5 million

506.2 million

667.7 million

Value

$10,071.2 million

$10,925.1 million

$13,490.4 million

Transactions

983,180

970,578

1,416,338

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume                                                                

55,500,022,621

70,220,805,664

-21.0

Value

$1,181,702,484,107

$1,417,568,971,435

-16.6

Transactions

112,710,599

146,809,308

-23.2




Daily Averages


Volume

533.7 million

681.8 million

-21.7

Value

$11,362.5 million

$13,762.8 million

-17.4

Transactions

1,083,756

1,425,333

-24.0

Toronto Stock Exchange

May 2023

April 2023

May 2022

Volume                                                                

6,735,441,125

6,234,198,902

9,609,283,915

Value

$205,419,188,606

$193,631,914,215

$258,103,098,859

Transactions

19,105,955

16,218,989

25,928,777

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                      

19,572.24

20,636.54

20,729.34




Daily Averages


Volume

306.2 million

328.1 million

457.6 million

Value

$9,337.2 million

$10,191.2 million

$12,290.6 million

Transactions

868,453

853,631

1,234,704

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume                                                                

37,366,042,042

45,538,840,076

-17.9

Value

$1,107,152,603,946

$1,281,348,773,986

-13.6

Transactions

100,333,407

125,985,660

-20.4




Daily Averages


Volume

359.3 million

442.1 million

-18.7

Value

$10,645.7 million

$12,440.3 million

-14.4

Transactions

964,744

1,223,162

-21.1

TSX Venture Exchange*

May 2023

April 2023

May 2022

Volume                                                                

2,210,361,070

2,494,100,958

2,867,304,793

Value

$981,177,418

$1,251,189,566

$1,412,149,089

Transactions

625,694

677,961

941,976

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

595.82

613.38

720.98




Daily Averages


Volume

100.5 million

131.3 million

136.5 million

Value

$44.6 million

$65.9 million

$67.2 million

Transactions

28,441

35,682

44,856

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change 

Volume                                                                

13,182,430,665

16,706,188,044

-21.1

Value

$6,510,373,019

$10,395,329,991

-37.4

Transactions

3,711,449

6,283,412

-40.9




Daily Averages


Volume

126.8 million

162.2 million

-21.9

Value

$62.6 million

$100.9 million

-38.0

Transactions

35,687

61,004

-41.5

TSX Alpha Exchange

May 2023

April 2023

May 2022

Volume                                                                

942,458,989

888,668,056

1,545,523,711

Value

$15,166,696,452

$12,693,819,268

$23,783,575,007

Transactions

1,898,312

1,544,026

2,872,336




Daily Averages


Volume

42.8 million

46.8 million

 73.6 million

Value

$689.4 million

$668.1 million

$1,132.6 million

Transactions

86,287

81,265

136,778

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change 

Volume                                                                

4,951,549,914

7,975,777,544

-37.9

Value

$68,039,507,142

$125,824,867,458

-45.9

Transactions

8,665,743

14,540,236

-40.4




Daily Averages


Volume

47.6 million

 77.4 million

-38.5

Value

$654.2 million

$1,221.6 million

-46.4

Transactions

83,324

141,167

-41.0

Montreal Exchange

May 2023

April 2023

May 2022

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

15,324,699

10,458,074

12,566,532

Open Interest (Contracts)

14,486,487

13,239,155

11,644,177

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

70,844,348

62,094,798

+14.1

Open Interest (Contracts)

14,486,487

11,644,177

+24.4

*Includes NEX

All figures are as of May 31, 2023.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all May trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

