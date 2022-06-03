TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - May 2022 Français

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Jun 03, 2022, 15:00 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced May 2022 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

May 2022

April 2022

May 2021

Volume   

14,022,112,419

12,728,199,793

15,192,641,674

Value

$283,298,822,955

$253,441,652,821

$228,103,038,801

Transactions

29,743,089

25,926,535

27,710,409




Daily Averages


Volume

667.7 million

636.4 million

759.6 million

Value

$13,490.4 million

$12,672.1 million

$11,405.2 million

Transactions

1,416,338

1,296,327

1,385,520

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume   

70,220,805,664

98,875,339,883

-29.0

Value

$1,417,568,971,435

$1,233,419,782,763

+14.9

Transactions

146,809,308

157,773,050

-6.9




Daily Averages


Volume

681.8 million

960.0 million

-29.0

Value

$13,762.8 million

$11,974.9 million

+14.9

Transactions

1,425,333

1,531,777

-6.9

Toronto Stock Exchange

May 2022

April 2022

May 2021

Volume     

9,609,283,915

8,010,541,834

8,535,291,890

Value

$258,103,098,859

$229,733,386,285

$203,950,853,880

Transactions

25,928,777

22,284,803

22,794,797

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 

20,729.34

20,762.00

19,730.99




Daily Averages


Volume

457.6 million

400.5 million

426.8 million

Value

$12,290.6 million

$11,486.7 million

$10,197.5 million

Transactions

1,234,704

1,114,240

1,139,740

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume    

45,538,840,076

49,749,171,584

-8.5

Value

$1,281,348,773,986

$1,092,094,061,432

+17.3

Transactions

125,985,660

127,895,084

-1.5




Daily Averages


Volume

442.1 million

483.0 million

-8.5

Value

$12,440.3 million

$10,602.9 million

+17.3

Transactions

1,223,162

1,241,700

-1.5

TSX Venture Exchange*

May 2022

April 2022

May 2021

Volume   

2,867,304,793

3,203,050,785

4,899,225,877

Value

$1,412,149,089

$1,862,714,258

$3,504,562,847

Transactions

941,976

1,130,385

2,072,364

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

720.98

814.43

968.63




Daily Averages


Volume

136.5 million

160.2 million

245.0 million

Value

$67.2 million

$93.1 million

$175.2 million

Transactions

44,856

56,519

103,618

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change  

Volume   

16,706,188,044

37,640,820,500

-55.6

Value

$10,395,329,991

$25,556,247,025

-59.3

Transactions

6,283,412

14,405,614

-56.4




Daily Averages


Volume

162.2 million

365.4 million

-55.6

Value

$100.9 million

$248.1 million

-59.3

Transactions

61,004

139,860

-56.4

TSX Alpha Exchange

May 2022

April 2022

May 2021

Volume   

1,545,523,711

1,514,607,174

1,758,123,907

Value

$23,783,575,007

$21,845,552,278

$20,647,622,074

Transactions

2,872,336

2,511,347

2,843,248




Daily Averages


Volume

 73.6 million

 75.7 million

 87.9 million

Value

$1,132.6 million

$1,092.3 million

$1,032.4 million

Transactions

136,778

125,567

142,162

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change 

Volume 

7,975,777,544

11,485,347,799

-30.6

Value

$125,824,867,458

$115,769,474,306

+8.7

Transactions

14,540,236

15,472,352

-6.0




Daily Averages


Volume

 77.4 million

 111.5 million

-30.6

Value

$1,221.6 million

$1,124.0 million

+8.7

Transactions

141,167

150,217

-6.0

Montreal Exchange

May 2022

April 2022

May 2021

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

12,566,532

10,221,069

12,842,349

Open Interest (Contracts)

11,644,177

11,139,855

9,679,818

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

62,094,798

61,095,425

+1.6

Open Interest (Contracts)

11,644,177

9,679,818

+20.3

*Includes NEX

All figures are as May 31, 2022.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all May trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]

Organization Profile

TMX Group Limited