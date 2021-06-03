TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - May 2021 Français

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced May 2021 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

May 2021

April 2021

May 2020

Volume                                                                

15,192,641,674

14,372,618,329

16,016,527,966

Value

$228,103,038,801

$210,292,655,727

$191,885,459,200

Transactions

27,710,409

25,177,011

28,270,608




Daily Averages


Volume

759.6 million

684.4 million

800.8 million

Value

$11,405.2 million

$10,013.9 million

$9,594.3 million

Transactions

1,385,520

1,198,905

1,413,530

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

Volume                                                                

98,875,339,883

79,313,672,321

+24.7

Value

$1,233,419,782,763

$1,116,914,577,662

+10.4

Transactions

157,773,050

166,632,254

-5.3




Daily Averages


Volume

960.0 million

 762.6 million

+25.9

Value

$11,974.9 million

$10,739.6 million

+11.5

Transactions

1,531,777

1,602,233

-4.4

Toronto Stock Exchange

May 2021

April 2021

May 2020

Volume                                                                

8,535,291,890

7,717,897,010

10,417,300,506

Value

$203,950,853,880

$188,392,218,623

$174,554,186,404

Transactions

22,794,797

20,597,364

24,715,503

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                      

19,730.99

19,108.33

15,192.83




Daily Averages


Volume

426.8 million

367.5 million

520.9 million

Value

$10,197.5 million

$8,971.1 million

$8,727.7 million

Transactions

1,139,740

980,827

1,235,775

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

Volume                                                               

49,749,171,584

53,836,915,878

-7.6

Value

$1,092,094,061,432

$1,008,836,414,195

+8.3

Transactions

127,895,084

146,442,603

-12.7




Daily Averages


Volume

483.0 million

517.7 million

-6.7

Value

$10,602.9 million

$9,700.4 million

+9.3

Transactions

1,241,700

1,408,102

-11.8

TSX Venture Exchange*

May 2021

April 2021

May 2020

Volume                                                                

4,899,225,877

5,094,340,342

4,105,822,712

Value

$3,504,562,847

$3,471,963,530

$1,284,258,415

Transactions

2,072,364

2,106,523

696,946

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

968.63

955.26

553.77




Daily Averages


Volume

245.0 million

242.6 million

205.3 million

Value

$175.2 million

$165.3 million

$64.2 million

Transactions

103,618

100,311

34,847

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change  

Volume                                                               

37,640,820,500

17,903,490,587

+110.2

Value

$25,556,247,025

$5,719,035,933

+346.9

Transactions

14,405,614

3,201,281

+350.0




Daily Averages


Volume

365.4 million

172.1 million

+112.3

Value

$248.1 million

$55.0 million

+351.2

Transactions

139,860

30,782

+354.4

TSX Alpha Exchange

May 2021

April 2021

May 2020

Volume                                                                

1,758,123,907

1,560,380,977

1,493,404,748

Value

$20,647,622,074

$18,428,473,574

$16,047,014,381

Transactions

2,843,248

2,473,124

2,858,159




Daily Averages


Volume

 87.9 million

 74.3 million

 74.7 million

Value

$1,032.4 million

$877.5 million

$802.4 million

Transactions

142,162

117,768

142,908

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change 

Volume                                                              

11,485,347,799

7,573,265,856

+51.7

Value

$115,769,474,306

$102,359,127,534

+13.1

Transactions

15,472,352

16,988,370

-8.9




Daily Averages


Volume

 111.5 million

 72.8 million

+53.1

Value

$1,124.0 million

$984.2 million

+14.2

Transactions

150,217

163,350

-8.0

Montreal Exchange

May 2021

April 2021

May 2020

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

12,842,349

9,913,520

10,222,429

Open Interest (Contracts)

9,679,818

8,748,472

8,518,678

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

61,095,425

55,672,777

+9.7

Open Interest (Contracts)

9,679,818

8,518,678

+14.0

*Includes NEX

All figures are as May 31, 2021.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all May trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 


About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

