TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - May 2019 Français

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Jun 06, 2019, 09:00 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced May 2019 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha) and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

May 2019

April 2019

May 2018

Volume

11,168,333,830

11,339,996,582

11,034,011,360

Value

$171,425,129,823

$153,794,331,709

$149,508,507,229

Transactions

23,182,623

20,002,504

20,629,953




Daily Averages


Volume

 507.7 million

 540.0 million

 501.5 million

Value

$7,792.1 million

$7,323.5 million

$6,795.8 million

Transactions

1,053,756

952,500

937,725

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change

Volume

59,697,561,878

64,395,720,268

-7.3

Value

$833,918,467,024

$753,529,538,935

+10.7

Transactions

114,103,635

111,292,359

+2.5




Daily Averages


Volume

 568.5 million

 613.3 million

-7.3

Value

$7,942.1 million

$7,176.5 million

+10.7

Transactions

1,086,701

1,059,927

+2.5

Toronto Stock Exchange

May 2019

April 2019

May 2018

Volume

7,248,352,547

6,860,655,486

6,896,200,783

Value

$152,960,814,968

$137,810,874,421

$134,566,629,267

Transactions

19,755,235

16,888,852

17,675,561

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^

16,037.49

16,580.73

16,061.50




Daily Averages


Volume

329.5 million

326.7 million

 313.5 million

Value

$6,952.8 million

$6,562.4 million

$6,116.7 million

Transactions

897,965

804,231

803,435

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change

Volume

37,545,308,203

35,740,036,808

+5.1

Value

$746,533,035,075

$676,234,509,536

+10.4

Transactions

97,434,563

94,365,546

+3.3




Daily Averages


Volume

357.6 million

 340.4 million

+5.1

Value

$7,109.8 million

$6,440.3 million

+10.4

Transactions

927,948

898,719

+3.3

TSX Venture Exchange*

May 2019

April 2019

May 2018

Volume 

2,935,904,545

3,574,996,987

3,322,690,312

Value

$1,730,697,219

$1,931,831,215

$1,788,838,949

Transactions

742,747

865,282

795,090

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

601.55

611.32

763.10




Daily Averages


Volume

133.5 million

170.2 million

 151.0 million

Value

$78.7 million

$92.0 million

$81.3 million

Transactions

33,761

41,204

36,140

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change  

Volume 

17,239,008,416

24,171,601,421

-28.7

Value

$9,539,026,952

$16,113,449,906

-40.8

Transactions

4,360,601

6,505,880

-33.0




Daily Averages


Volume

164.2 million

 230.2 million

-28.7

Value

$90.8 million

$153.5 million

-40.8

Transactions

41,530

61,961

-33.0

TSX Alpha Exchange

May 2019

April 2019

May 2018

Volume 

984,076,738

904,344,109

815,120,265

Value

$16,733,617,636

$14,051,626,073

$13,153,039,013

Transactions

2,684,641

2,248,370

2,159,302




Daily Averages


Volume

 44.7 million

 43.1 million

 37.1 million

Value

$760.6 million

$669.1 million

$597.9 million

Transactions

122,029

107,065

98,150

               

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change 

Volume

4,913,245,259

4,484,082,039

+9.6

Value

$77,846,404,997

$61,181,579,493

+27.2

Transactions

12,308,471

10,420,933

+18.1




Daily Averages


Volume

 46.8 million

 42.7 million

+9.6

Value

$741.4 million

$582.7 million

+27.2

Transactions

117,224

99,247

+18.1

Montreal Exchange

May 2019

April 2019

May 2018

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

11,740,993

8,312,840

10,721,058

Open Interest (Contracts)

7,433,969

7,076,051

7,286,239

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

49,543,571

44,624,583

+11.0

Open Interest (Contracts)

7,433,969

7,286,239

+2.0

*Includes NEX

All figures are as May 31, 2019.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all May trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 


TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Manager, Corporate Communications, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, catherine.kee@tmx.com

Related Links

http://www.tse.com

Organization Profile

TMX Group Limited

You just read:

TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - May 2019

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Jun 06, 2019, 09:00 ET