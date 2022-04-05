Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO , April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced March 2022 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



March 2022 February 2022 March 2021 Volume 17,345,417,227 12,741,249,685 22,480,827,765 Value $359,414,256,315 $253,684,805,283 $316,236,908,913 Transactions 35,256,147 26,713,933 38,036,034







Daily Averages





Volume 754.1 million 670.6 million 977.4 million Value $15,626.7 million $13,351.9 million $13,749.4 million Transactions 1,532,876 1,405,996 1,653,741

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change Volume 43,470,493,452 69,310,079,880 -37.3 Value $880,828,495,659 $795,024,088,235 +10.8 Transactions 91,139,684 104,885,630 -13.1







Daily Averages





Volume 701.1 million 1,117.9 million -37.3 Value $14,206.9 million $12,823.0 million +10.8 Transactions 1,469,995 1,691,704 -13.1

Toronto Stock Exchange



March 2022 February 2022 March 2021 Volume 11,317,475,628 8,403,064,471 11,886,331,780 Value $326,798,854,414 $229,672,036,765 $281,109,835,294 Transactions 30,239,158 22,978,047 30,889,583 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 21,890.16 21,126.36 18,700.67







Daily Averages





Volume 492.1 million 442.3 million 516.8 million Value $14,208.6 million $12,088.0 million $12,222.2 million Transactions 1,314,746 1,209,371 1,343,025

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change Volume 27,919,014,327 33,495,982,684 -16.6 Value $793,512,288,842 $699,750,988,929 +13.4 Transactions 77,772,080 84,502,923 -8.0







Daily Averages





Volume 450.3 million 540.3 million -16.6 Value $12,798.6 million $11,286.3 million +13.4 Transactions 1,254,388 1,362,950 -8.0

TSX Venture Exchange *



March 2022 February 2022 March 2021 Volume 4,102,023,477 2,996,517,430 7,989,617,221 Value $2,531,865,442 $2,066,520,024 $5,272,898,576 Transactions 1,553,224 1,192,867 3,273,303 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 892.43 849.57 952.55







Daily Averages





Volume 178.3 million 157.7 million 347.4 million Value $110.1 million $108.8 million $229.3 million Transactions 67,531 62,782 142,318

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change Volume 10,635,832,466 27,647,254,281 -61.5 Value $7,120,466,644 $18,579,720,648 -61.7 Transactions 4,211,051 10,226,727 -58.8







Daily Averages





Volume 171.5 million 445.9 million -61.5 Value $114.8 million $299.7 million -61.7 Transactions 67,920 164,947 -58.8

TSX Alpha Exchange



March 2022 February 2022 March 2021 Volume 1,925,918,122 1,341,667,784 2,604,878,764 Value $30,083,536,459 $21,946,248,494 $29,854,175,043 Transactions 3,463,765 2,543,019 3,873,148







Daily Averages





Volume 83.7 million 70.6 million 113.3 million Value $1,308.0 million $1,155.1 million $1,298.0 million Transactions 150,598 133,843 168,398

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change Volume 4,915,646,659 8,166,842,915 -39.8 Value $80,195,740,173 $76,693,378,658 +4.6 Transactions 9,156,553 10,155,980 -9.8







Daily Averages





Volume 79.3 million 131.7 million -39.8 Value $1,293.5 million $1,237.0 million +4.6 Transactions 147,686 163,806 -9.8

Montreal Exchange



March 2022 February 2022 March 2021 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 14,748,077 13,837,736 13,770,664 Open Interest (Contracts) 10,990,097 11,636,327 9,200,209

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change Volume (Contracts) 39,307,197 38,339,556 +2.5 Open Interest (Contracts) 10,990,097 9,200,209 +19.5

*Includes NEX

All figures are as March 31, 2022. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all March trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

