TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - March 2022 Français

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Apr 05, 2022, 15:43 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO , April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced March 2022 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces  * 

March 2022

February 2022

March 2021

Volume                                                                

17,345,417,227

12,741,249,685

22,480,827,765

Value

$359,414,256,315

$253,684,805,283

$316,236,908,913

Transactions

35,256,147

26,713,933

38,036,034




Daily Averages


Volume

754.1 million

670.6 million

977.4 million

Value

$15,626.7 million

$13,351.9 million

$13,749.4 million

Transactions

1,532,876

1,405,996

1,653,741
Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume                                                                

43,470,493,452

69,310,079,880

-37.3

Value

$880,828,495,659

$795,024,088,235

+10.8

Transactions

91,139,684

104,885,630

-13.1




Daily Averages


Volume

701.1 million

1,117.9 million

-37.3

Value

$14,206.9 million

$12,823.0 million

+10.8

Transactions

1,469,995

1,691,704

-13.1
Toronto Stock Exchange

March 2022

February 2022

March 2021

Volume                                                                

11,317,475,628

8,403,064,471

11,886,331,780

Value

$326,798,854,414

$229,672,036,765

$281,109,835,294

Transactions

30,239,158

22,978,047

30,889,583

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                      

21,890.16

21,126.36

18,700.67




Daily Averages


Volume

492.1 million

442.3 million

516.8 million

Value

$14,208.6 million

$12,088.0 million

$12,222.2 million

Transactions

1,314,746

1,209,371

1,343,025
Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume                                                               

27,919,014,327

33,495,982,684

-16.6

Value

$793,512,288,842

$699,750,988,929

+13.4

Transactions

77,772,080

84,502,923

-8.0




Daily Averages


Volume

450.3 million

540.3 million

-16.6

Value

$12,798.6 million

$11,286.3 million

+13.4

Transactions

1,254,388

1,362,950

-8.0
TSX Venture Exchange *

March 2022

February 2022

March 2021

Volume                                                                

4,102,023,477

2,996,517,430

7,989,617,221

Value

$2,531,865,442

$2,066,520,024

$5,272,898,576

Transactions

1,553,224

1,192,867

3,273,303

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

892.43

849.57

952.55




Daily Averages


Volume

178.3 million

157.7 million

347.4 million

Value

$110.1 million

$108.8 million

$229.3 million

Transactions

67,531

62,782

142,318
Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change  

Volume                                                               

10,635,832,466

27,647,254,281

-61.5

Value

$7,120,466,644

$18,579,720,648

-61.7

Transactions

4,211,051

10,226,727

-58.8




Daily Averages


Volume

171.5 million

445.9 million

-61.5

Value

$114.8 million

$299.7 million

-61.7

Transactions

67,920

164,947

-58.8
TSX Alpha Exchange

March 2022

February 2022

March 2021

Volume                                                               

1,925,918,122

1,341,667,784

2,604,878,764

Value

$30,083,536,459

$21,946,248,494

$29,854,175,043

Transactions

3,463,765

2,543,019

3,873,148




Daily Averages


Volume

 83.7 million

 70.6 million

 113.3 million

Value

$1,308.0 million

$1,155.1 million

$1,298.0 million

Transactions

150,598

133,843

168,398
Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change 

Volume                                                              

4,915,646,659

8,166,842,915

-39.8

Value

$80,195,740,173

$76,693,378,658

+4.6

Transactions

9,156,553

10,155,980

-9.8




Daily Averages


Volume

 79.3 million

 131.7 million

-39.8

Value

$1,293.5 million

$1,237.0 million

+4.6

Transactions

147,686

163,806

-9.8
Montreal Exchange

March 2022

February 2022

March 2021

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

14,748,077

13,837,736

13,770,664

Open Interest (Contracts)

10,990,097

11,636,327

9,200,209
Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

39,307,197

38,339,556

+2.5

Open Interest (Contracts)

10,990,097

9,200,209

+19.5

*Includes NEX

All figures are as March 31, 2022.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all March trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]

Organization Profile

TMX Group Limited